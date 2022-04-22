Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 5.55.14 / 1.0.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release v1.0.19 / 5.55.19 ChangeLog Added added drag and drop support for groups #1775

added del key support to the box view for all entry types #1779

added warning when trying to run explorer.exe in a box with OpenCOM #1716 Fixed fixed crash issue in the sandman ui #1772

fixed issue some installers when EnableObjectFiltering is enabled #1795

fixed to allow NtCreateSymbolicLinkObject to be used safely in the sandbox

added workaround for a vivaldi hooking issue 1783

-- Note: its a very provisional fix hence it can be disabled with UseVivaldiWorkaround=n

fixed registry issue with snapshots #1782

fixed issue with box grouping #1778 #1777 #1776

fixed more issue with box grouping #1698 #1697

fixed issues with snadshot ui #1696 #1695

fixed issue with recovery dialog focus #1374 Release v1.0.18 / 5.55.18 ChangeLog Added added minor browsers to BlockSoftwareUpdaters template (by APMichael) #1784 Changed Failed memory read attempts to unboxed processes will no longer cause message 2111 by default

-- Note: the message can be enabled in the settings if desired with "NotifyProcessAccessDenied=y"

reordered BlockSoftwareUpdaters template (by APMichael) #1785 Fixed fixed pipe impersonation in compartment mode

fixed issue with box clean-up introduced in a recent build

fixed missing trace log cleanup command #1773

fixed unpin did not work #1694 Improved command line handling for breakout processes #1655

Disabled SBIE2193 notification (by isaak654) #1690

Improved error message 6004 #1719 Release v1.0.17 / 5.55.17 ChangeLog Added added checkbox for easy read access to memory of unsandboxed processes (old Sbie behaviour, not recommended) Changed improved OpenProcess/OpenThread logging Fixed fixed crash issue with the new monitor mode

fixed issue with resource access entry parsing Release v1.0.16 / 5.55.16 ChangeLog Added FIXED SECURITY ISSUE: memory of unsandboxed processes can no longer be read, exceptions are possible

-- you can use ReadIpcPath=$:program.exe to allow read access to unsandboxed processes or processes in other boxes

-- you can use ReadIpcPath=$:program.exe to allow read access to unsandboxed processes or processes in other boxes Added "Monitor Mode" to the resource access trace, similar to the old monitor view of SbieCtrl.exe Changed EnableObjectFiltering is now set enabled by default, and replaces Sbie's old process/thread handle filter

the $: syntax now accepts a wildcard $:* no more specialized wildcards though fixed fixed NtGetNextProcess being fully disabled instead of properly filtered

fixed reworked image name resolution when creating new processes in a sandbox

fixed regression with HideOtherBoxes=y #1743 #1666 Release v1.0.15 / 5.55.15 ChangeLog Fixed fixed memory corruption introduced in the last build causing Chrome to crash sometimes

FIXED SECURITY ISSUE: NtCreateSymbolicLinkObject was not filtered (thanks Diversenok)