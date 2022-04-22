Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 5.55.14 / 1.0.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Release v1.0.19 / 5.55.19 ChangeLogAdded
Fixed
- added drag and drop support for groups #1775
- added del key support to the box view for all entry types #1779
- added warning when trying to run explorer.exe in a box with OpenCOM #1716
- fixed crash issue in the sandman ui #1772
- fixed issue some installers when EnableObjectFiltering is enabled #1795
- fixed to allow NtCreateSymbolicLinkObject to be used safely in the sandbox
- added workaround for a vivaldi hooking issue 1783
-- Note: its a very provisional fix hence it can be disabled with UseVivaldiWorkaround=n
- fixed registry issue with snapshots #1782
- fixed issue with box grouping #1778 #1777 #1776
- fixed more issue with box grouping #1698 #1697
- fixed issues with snadshot ui #1696 #1695
- fixed issue with recovery dialog focus #1374
Release v1.0.18 / 5.55.18 ChangeLogAdded
Changed
- added minor browsers to BlockSoftwareUpdaters template (by APMichael) #1784
Fixed
- Failed memory read attempts to unboxed processes will no longer cause message 2111 by default
-- Note: the message can be enabled in the settings if desired with "NotifyProcessAccessDenied=y"
- reordered BlockSoftwareUpdaters template (by APMichael) #1785
- fixed pipe impersonation in compartment mode
- fixed issue with box clean-up introduced in a recent build
- fixed missing trace log cleanup command #1773
- fixed unpin did not work #1694
- Improved command line handling for breakout processes #1655
- Disabled SBIE2193 notification (by isaak654) #1690
- Improved error message 6004 #1719
Release v1.0.17 / 5.55.17 ChangeLogAdded
Changed
- added checkbox for easy read access to memory of unsandboxed processes (old Sbie behaviour, not recommended)
Fixed
- improved OpenProcess/OpenThread logging
- fixed crash issue with the new monitor mode
- fixed issue with resource access entry parsing
Release v1.0.16 / 5.55.16 ChangeLogAdded
Changed
- FIXED SECURITY ISSUE: memory of unsandboxed processes can no longer be read, exceptions are possible
-- you can use ReadIpcPath=$:program.exe to allow read access to unsandboxed processes or processes in other boxes
- Added "Monitor Mode" to the resource access trace, similar to the old monitor view of SbieCtrl.exe
fixed
- EnableObjectFiltering is now set enabled by default, and replaces Sbie's old process/thread handle filter
- the $: syntax now accepts a wildcard $:* no more specialized wildcards though
- fixed NtGetNextProcess being fully disabled instead of properly filtered
- fixed reworked image name resolution when creating new processes in a sandbox
- fixed regression with HideOtherBoxes=y #1743 #1666
Release v1.0.15 / 5.55.15 ChangeLogFixed
- fixed memory corruption introduced in the last build causing Chrome to crash sometimes
- FIXED SECURITY ISSUE: NtCreateSymbolicLinkObject was not filtered (thanks Diversenok)