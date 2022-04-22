Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu logo (75 pix) Versie 22.041 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 22.04 heeft codenaam Jammy Jellyfish meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 5.17 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 42 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden en op onze eigen voorpagina. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien, dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen in versie 22.04:

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is Out

At the heart of Ubuntu 22.04 is the (relatively recent) GNOME 42 release, albeit not in whole. Many apps stay back on their GNOME 41 versions to avoid landing libadwaita apps in the LTS. For LTS upgrades the bump to GNOME 42 is pretty huge.

The Ubuntu desktop now uses a horizontal workspace switcher (plus new multi-tasking settings to customise it); a horizontal app launcher (whose shortcuts can be re-ordered). There are also new touchpad gestures for entering and existing the app launcher and workspace switcher when using the (now default) Wayland session.

A bunch of new file manager features are included too, such a scrollable path-bar, path-bar autocomplete, support for password protected .zip creation and extraction, and more time-accurate file transfers.

Ubuntu also gains a new screenshot experience (which ca take screen recordings too); makes it easier to disable animations (via accessibility settings); and forces makes the Firefox Snap default for everyone, across every flavour.

Visually, the distro has a lighter, brighter look with UI accent colours, true dark mode, a new set of wallpapers, and a brand new Ubuntu logo used throughout the system. The GNOME Shell UI is also more streamlined in this release.

Desktop icons now show in the bottom left by default, and you’ll find a handful of options to customise how the Ubuntu Dock looks and works available the in Settings > Appearance section. App pages in Ubuntu Software also get a revamp.

You can now change power mode from the Status Menu (performance, battery saver, balanced); see calendar events in the clock applet; and use touchpad gestures to enter the and exit the workspace switcher and app launcher.

Connectivity is expanded with RDP support out of the box; while Linux 5.15 and Mesa 22 are included for optimum system performance. Wayland is the default display server for those upgrading from 20.04 LTS.

Ubuntu 22.04 desptop

Versienummer 22.04 LTS
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Ubuntu
Download https://www.ubuntu.com/download/desktop
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

+2brain75
22 april 2022 17:43
Draait op kernel 5.17? Ik meen toch echt dat het kernel 5.15 is. Met kernel 5.17 had ik hem namelijk niet op mijn Asus-laptop kunnen installeren: 5.15 is de max met de firmware van Asus die er nu op staat.
+2jeroenvj
@brain7522 april 2022 17:47
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ships multiple optimized kernels on per-product basis:
  • Ubuntu Desktop will automatically opt-into v5.17 116 kernel on the latest generations of certified devices (linux-oem-22.04)
  • Ubuntu Desktop uses a rolling HWE kernel (linux-hwe-22.04) on all other generations of hardware. The rolling HWE kernel is based on the v5.15 18 kernel for 22.04.0 and 22.04.1 point releases
  • Ubuntu Server defaults to a non-rolling LTS kernel v5.15 (linux-generic)
  • Ubuntu Cloud and Devices use optimized kernels in collaboration with partners (v5.15+ with additional backports and features)
+1- peter -
@brain7522 april 2022 17:46
Is idd 5.15 niet 5.17. 5.15 is ook een LTS kernel.
+1karel1
22 april 2022 16:56
Een LTS wordt toch 5 jaar gesupported? "Maintenance updates will be provided for 5 years until April 2027 for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, and Ubuntu Core. All the remaining flavours will be supported for 3 years. " En dat staat ook op de voorpagina van Tweakers.
Op de eerste regel van dit bericht staat dat de ondesteuning 9 maanden is, en daar reageerde ik op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door karel1 op 22 april 2022 17:02]

+1SVMartin
@karel122 april 2022 16:57
Dat is dan kubuntu etc?
+1Nardon
@karel122 april 2022 17:00
Flavours zoals Kubuntu zijn anders inderdaad. Alleen "base" Ubuntu heeft 5 jaar ondersteuning (en mogelijk zelfs nog 5 jaar extra security updates voor ESM klanten)
+1bas-r
@karel122 april 2022 17:11
Inderdaad, lijkt me een slordige copy/paste

[Reactie gewijzigd door bas-r op 22 april 2022 17:12]

+1SadisticPanda
22 april 2022 16:46
Nog eventjes wachten tot 4 augustus tot 22.04.1 uitkomt, dan lekker paar sertjes upgraden :)
+1Klojum
22 april 2022 17:19
Connectivity is expanded with RDP support out of the box
Met een 22.04 RPi4B 'server' en een 21.10 PC Remmina client werkt dat nog voor geen meter. Een totaal verwrongen beeld en de muis doet totaal niks... Zal t.z.t wel gefixt worden. Misschien een Xorg/Wayland conversie die nog fout gaat?
+1zordaz
22 april 2022 17:59
Wel even opletten dat Firefox nu een Snap package is geworden. Het is mij nog onduidelijk hoe met bestaande installaties wordt omgegaan, maar de eerste issues met het Snap package zijn al boven water gekomen (spellingscontrole, lokale documentatie, gnome extensies werken niet of niet goed).

Een alternatief is de PPA van Mozilla en die voortaan gebruiken voor het installeren van Firefox.
0jake1996
22 april 2022 18:17
Eens kijken waneer ZorinOS dit oppikt. Zij gebruiken Ubuntu als basis..
