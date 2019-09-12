Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van serverside-webapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 12.10.0 vrijgegeven in de current-branch. De lijst met belangrijke veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Node v12.10.0 (Current) - Notable changes deps: Update npm to 6.10.3 (isaacs) #29023 fs: Add recursive option to rmdir() (cjihrig) #29168 Allow passing true to emitClose option (Giorgos Ntemiris) #29212 Add *timeNs properties to BigInt Stats objects (Joyee Cheung) #21387 net: Allow reading data into a static buffer (Brian White) #25436

fs: net: Node v12.9.1 (Current) - Notable changes Fixes an event listener leak in the HTTP client. This resulted in lots of warnings during npm/yarn installs (Robert Nagy) #29245.

Fixes a regression preventing the 'end' event from being emitted for keepalive requests in case the full body was not parsed (Matteo Collina) #29263. Node v12.9.0 (Current) - Notable changes crypto: Added an oaepHash option to asymmetric encryption which allows users to specify a hash function when using OAEP padding (Tobias Nießen) #28335. deps: Updated V8 to 7.6.303.29 (Michaël Zasso) #28955. Improves the performance of various APIs such as JSON.parse and methods called on frozen arrays. Adds the Promise.allSettled method. Improves support of BigInt in Intl methods. For more information: https://v8.dev/blog/v8-release-76 Updated libuv to 1.31.0 (cjihrig) #29070. UV_FS_O_FILEMAP has been added for faster access to memory mapped files on Windows. uv_fs_mkdir() now returns UV_EINVAL for invalid filenames on Windows. It previously returned UV_ENOENT. The uv_fs_statfs() API has been added. The uv_os_environ() and uv_os_free_environ() APIs have been added. fs: Added fs.writev, fs.writevSync and filehandle.writev (promise version) methods. They allow to write an array of ArrayBufferViews to a file descriptor (Anas Aboureada) #25925, (cjihrig) #29186. http: Added three properties to OutgoingMessage.prototype: writableObjectMode, writableLength and writableHighWaterMark #29018. stream: Added an new property readableEnded to readable streams. Its value is set to true when the 'end' event is emitted. (Robert Nagy) #28814. Added an new property writableEnded to writable streams. Its value is set to true after writable.end() has been called. (Robert Nagy) #28934.

deps: fs: http: stream: