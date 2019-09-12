Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Node.js 12.10.0

Node.js logo (75 pix)Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van serverside-webapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 12.10.0 vrijgegeven in de current-branch. De lijst met belangrijke veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Node v12.10.0 (Current) - Notable changes
  • deps:
    • Update npm to 6.10.3 (isaacs) #29023
    fs:
    • Add recursive option to rmdir() (cjihrig) #29168
    • Allow passing true to emitClose option (Giorgos Ntemiris) #29212
    • Add *timeNs properties to BigInt Stats objects (Joyee Cheung) #21387
    net:
    • Allow reading data into a static buffer (Brian White) #25436
Node v12.9.1 (Current) - Notable changes
  • Fixes an event listener leak in the HTTP client. This resulted in lots of warnings during npm/yarn installs (Robert Nagy) #29245.
  • Fixes a regression preventing the 'end' event from being emitted for keepalive requests in case the full body was not parsed (Matteo Collina) #29263.
Node v12.9.0 (Current) - Notable changes
  • crypto:
    • Added an oaepHash option to asymmetric encryption which allows users to specify a hash function when using OAEP padding (Tobias Nießen) #28335.
    deps:
    • Updated V8 to 7.6.303.29 (Michaël Zasso) #28955.
    • Improves the performance of various APIs such as JSON.parse and methods called on frozen arrays.
    • Adds the Promise.allSettled method.
    • Improves support of BigInt in Intl methods.
    • For more information: https://v8.dev/blog/v8-release-76
    • Updated libuv to 1.31.0 (cjihrig) #29070.
    • UV_FS_O_FILEMAP has been added for faster access to memory mapped files on Windows.
    • uv_fs_mkdir() now returns UV_EINVAL for invalid filenames on Windows. It previously returned UV_ENOENT.
    • The uv_fs_statfs() API has been added.
    • The uv_os_environ() and uv_os_free_environ() APIs have been added.
    fs:
    • Added fs.writev, fs.writevSync and filehandle.writev (promise version) methods. They allow to write an array of ArrayBufferViews to a file descriptor (Anas Aboureada) #25925, (cjihrig) #29186.
    http:
    • Added three properties to OutgoingMessage.prototype: writableObjectMode, writableLength and writableHighWaterMark #29018.
    stream:
    • Added an new property readableEnded to readable streams. Its value is set to true when the 'end' event is emitted. (Robert Nagy) #28814.
    • Added an new property writableEnded to writable streams. Its value is set to true after writable.end() has been called. (Robert Nagy) #28934.
Versienummer 12.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Node.js
Download https://nodejs.org/dist/v12.10.0/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 12-09-2019 16:370

12-09-2019 • 16:37

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Node.js

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Node.js

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrische auto

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True