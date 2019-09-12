Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 135

IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben van versie 2.23 Core Update 135 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 135 released

This is the official release announcement for IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 135, which is packed with a new kernel, various bug fixes and we recommend to install it as soon as possible.

Kernel Update
The IPFire Linux kernel has been rebased on 4.14.138 and various improvements have been added. Most notably, this kernel - once again - fixes CPU vulnerabilities.

Misc.
  • On x86_64, the effectiveness of KASLR has been improved which prevents attackers from executing exploits or injecting code
  • DNS: unbound has been improved so that it will take much less time to start up in case a DNS server is unavailable.
  • Scripts that boot up IPFire have been improved, rewritten and cleaned up for a faster boot and they now handle some error cases better
  • Updated packages: dhcpcd 7.2.3, nettle 3.5.1, squid 4.8, tzdata 2019b
Add-ons - Updated Packages
  • bird 2.0.4
  • clamav 0.101.3
  • iperf 2.0.13
  • iperf3 3.7
  • mc 4.8.23
  • pcengines-firmware 4.9.0.7
Versienummer 2.23 - Core Update 135
Releasestatus Final
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 12-09-2019 16:360

12-09-2019 • 16:36

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: IPFire

Lees meer

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrische auto

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True