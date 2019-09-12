IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben van versie 2.23 Core Update 135 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 135 released



This is the official release announcement for IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 135, which is packed with a new kernel, various bug fixes and we recommend to install it as soon as possible.



Kernel Update

The IPFire Linux kernel has been rebased on 4.14.138 and various improvements have been added. Most notably, this kernel - once again - fixes CPU vulnerabilities.



Misc. On x86_64, the effectiveness of KASLR has been improved which prevents attackers from executing exploits or injecting code

DNS: unbound has been improved so that it will take much less time to start up in case a DNS server is unavailable.

Scripts that boot up IPFire have been improved, rewritten and cleaned up for a faster boot and they now handle some error cases better

Updated packages: dhcpcd 7.2.3, nettle 3.5.1, squid 4.8, tzdata 2019b Add-ons - Updated Packages bird 2.0.4

clamav 0.101.3

iperf 2.0.13

iperf3 3.7

mc 4.8.23

pcengines-firmware 4.9.0.7