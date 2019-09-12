MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.4.8, 10.3.18 en 10.2.27 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.4.x-tak stamt uit juni 2019, de eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak is van mei 2018 en de eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak van mei 2017. Alle drie hebben voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.4.8 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.4 is the current stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes MDEV-20231: Update server HELP

MDEV-20066: This bug could cause a table to become corrupt if a column was added instantly

MDEV-15326: A race condition in InnoDB transaction commit that affects record locking was fixed

MDEV-17187: Table doesn't exist in engine after ALTER of FOREIGN KEY

MDEV-20301: InnoDB's MVCC has O(N^2) behaviors

MDEV-18128: Simplify .ibd file creation

MDEV-20060: Failing assertion: srv_log_file_size <= 512ULL << 30 while preparing backup

MDEV-20247: Replication hangs with "preparing" and never starts

MDEV-17614: Remove unnecessary locking for INSERT...ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE

MDEV-20311: row_ins_step accesses uninitialized memory

MDEV-20479: Assertion failure in dict_table_get_nth_col() after INSTANT DROP COLUMN

MDEV-20340: Encrypted temporary tables cannot be read with innodb_checksum_algorithm=full_crc32

MDEV-19947: Repositories for RHEL 8 ppc64le added MariaDB 10.3.18 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is the previous stable series of MariaDB, and an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes MDEV-20066: This bug could cause a table to become corrupt if a column was added instantly

MDEV-15326: A race condition in InnoDB transaction commit that affects record locking was fixed

MDEV-17187: Table doesn't exist in engine after ALTER of FOREIGN KEY

MDEV-20301: InnoDB's MVCC has O(N^2) behaviors

MDEV-18128: Simplify .ibd file creation

MDEV-20060: Failing assertion: srv_log_file_size <= 512ULL << 30 while preparing backup

MDEV-20247: Replication hangs with "preparing" and never starts

MDEV-17614: Remove unnecessary locking for INSERT...ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE d

MDEV-20311: row_ins_step accesses uninitialized memory

MDEV-19947: Repositories for RHEL 8 ppc64le added When upgrading from MariaDB 10.3.8 or earlier to MariaDB 10.3.9 or higher, running mysql_upgrade is required due to changes introduced in MDEV-14637.



MariaDB 10.2.27 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.2 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes MDEV-15326: A race condition in InnoDB transaction commit that affects record locking was fixed

MDEV-17187: Table doesn't exist in engine after ALTER of FOREIGN KEY

MDEV-20301: InnoDB's MVCC has O(N^2) behaviors

MDEV-18128: Simplify .ibd file creation

MDEV-20060: Failing assertion: srv_log_file_size <= 512ULL << 30 while preparing backup

MDEV-20247: Replication hangs with "preparing" and never starts

MDEV-17614: Remove unnecessary locking for INSERT...ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE Upgrading from 10.2 versions earlier than 10.2.17 is highly recommended for all Galera users due to bug MDEV-12837 which caused serious stability issues with earlier versions. See the bug issue page for more information.

When upgrading from MariaDB 10.2.16 or earlier to MariaDB 10.2.17 or higher, running mysql_upgrade is required due to changes introduced in MDEV-14637.