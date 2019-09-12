Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OPNsense 19.7.4

Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 19.7.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 19.7.4 released

A good day to you all, A wee bit of updates for you... nothing overly exciting. On the other hand, we have updated the roadmap page to include 20.1 if you want to take a closer look. More exciting for sure. :)

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: fix legacy remote logging with custom port
  • system: regenerate CA bundle when modifying trusted authorities
  • system: fix translation order of tunables description
  • system: fix CARP maintenance mode bootup
  • firewall: missing daily refresh on GeoIP type
  • firewall: fix fetch of GeoIP alias if its name is same as its country
  • reporting: auto-load required kernel modules for NetFlow
  • reporting: allow setting NetFlow active/inactive timeout (contributed by Frank Brendel)
  • captive portal: optimise ipfw rule parsing
  • firmware: Homelab.no has been superseded by TerraHost mirror (contributed by Thomas Jensen)
  • unbound: support file-based custom includes
  • unbound: set absolute path to root.hints (contributed by h-town)
  • plugins: os-bind 1.8 (contributed by ErikJStaab)
  • plugins: os-dnscrypt-proxy 1.6 (contributed by ErikJStaab)
  • plugins: os-etpro-telemetry 1.4
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.20 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.20 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • ports: ca_root_nss 3.46
  • ports: ldns 1.7.1
  • ports: pcre2 10.33
  • ports: php 7.2.22
  • ports: phpseclib 2.0.21
  • ports: unbound 1.9.3
Stay safe,
Your OPNsense team
Versienummer 19.7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

