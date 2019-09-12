GPG Suite heeft als doel om een eenvoudige installatie van GnuPG en aanverwante tools op het macOS-platform te bewerkstelligen. Met GnuPG kun je communicatiestromen en data beveiligen met encryptie en digitale handtekeningen. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. De ontwikkelaars van GPG Suite hebben versie 2019.1 uitgebracht. Let daarbij wel op dat de macOS Mail-plug-in met de naam GPG Mail sinds vorig jaar niet meer gratis wordt aangeboden en nu een licentie vereist na de probeerperiode van dertig dagen. Het is wel mogelijk om de andere onderdelen in de suite te gebruiken zonder licentie, door GPGMail te verwijderen. De aanpassingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

GPG Suite 2019.1 New default key server 2019.1 introduces keys.openpgp.org (hagrid) as the new default key server. keys.openpgp.org provides better performance and will better protect your privacy by giving you control over the data being published. Searches via email will only return keys for which the associated email addresses have been previously verified. More details in our Knowledge Base Article.

Update GnuPG to 2.2.17 which includes mitigations against recent key server attacks GPGMail 3.2.1 (macOS Mojave & High Sierra)



Improvements If keys for either security method are available (OpenPGP / SMIME), always prefer the configured default security method [#975]

If more than one signing key is available for the same email address, the selected signing key is properly re-selected when users continue editing a draft [#1044]

Disable encryption button if all recipient fields are empty [#1048] Fixes Fixes a bug in macOS Mail where Mail would not start up if there were problems with creating the DataVaults folder [#1022]

Fixes a crash which occurred when the user started to write a new message and the GPG Mail trial had already expired [#1046]

Fixes a crash which might be caused by an expired S/MIME certificate [#1047]

Fixes an issue where an email was sent encrypted only to the sender themselves instead of the recipients, if the first attempt at sending the email failed [#933]

Fixes a problem where Mail would say that it has not "finished finding public keys" when attempting to send an encrypted message [#976]

Fixes a problem where canceling a pinentry passphrase request could result in a message being lost [#998]

Fixes a problem where Mail would complain about not having keys for all recipients, if the reply-to field was in use [#970]

Fixes a problem where „Report Problem“ would not open the "Send Report" tab in System Preferences > GPG Suite [#1026]

Fixes an issue with the warning about sending an unencrypted reply to an encrypted message if a reply was saved and later continued [#1041]

Fixes an issue where messages where sent without signature if the signing key resided on a smart card which was not plugged in at the time [#867]

Fixes an issue where GPG Mail would display a random error message while writing a message (MCMailErrorDomain error 1030) [#999] GPGMail 2.8.2 (macOS Sierra)



Fixes Fixes an error where attachmens wouldn't be displayed if the message was signed. [#1019] GPG Keychain 1.5



Improvements New retina icons [#481]

Use keys.openpgp.org as default key server [#483]

Limit search field to a single line of text [#469]

Improved sorting the key list by validity [#472] Fixes Fixes a problem where a key could not be exported on macOS Catalina [#488]

Fixes an issue where changing the key server would lead to a crash [#474] GPG Services 1.12



Improvements Remember sorting settings [#253]

Show fingerprint instead of shortID in verification results [#242]

Allow encrypting messages even if the user doesn't have a secret key [#89] Fixes Remove pre-defined shortcuts for all service menu items to avoid conflicts with other software shortcuts [#250] GPG Suite Preferences 2.2



Fixes Improve legibility in „Send Report“ when using dark mode [#105] MacGPG 2.2.17



Improvements Integrate GnuPG 2.2.17 [#733]

Update Libgcrypt to 1.8.4 [#720]

Use keys.openpgp.org as new default key server [#736]

Allow import of keys without a userID to fully support updates from keys.openpgp.org [#734]