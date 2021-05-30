Software-update: GPG Suite 2021.1

GPG Suite heeft als doel om een eenvoudige installatie van GnuPG en aanverwante tools op het macOS-platform te bewerkstelligen. Met GnuPG kun je communicatiestromen en data beveiligen met encryptie en digitale handtekeningen. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. De ontwikkelaars van GPG Suite hebben versie 2021.1 uitgebracht. Let daarbij wel op dat de macOS Mail-plug-in met de naam GPG Mail sinds een tijd niet meer gratis wordt aangeboden en nu een licentie vereist na de probeerperiode van dertig dagen. Het is wel mogelijk om de andere onderdelen in de suite te gebruiken zonder licentie, door GPGMail te verwijderen. De aanpassingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

GPG Suite 2021.1

Support for Apple Silicon completed
  • The previous release of GPG Suite included optimized versions of all our Apps and Services for Apple Silicon
  • This release includes a MacGPG version optimized for Apple Silicon as well
  • Rosetta 2 is no longer required to use GPG Suite
GPGMail 5.1 (macOS Big Sur, Catalina & Mojave)

Improvements
  • Introduces flattened colors for the OpenPGP and S/MIME security method picker to better fit the look of macOS Catalina and Big Sur
  • Shows the security method picker as a toolbar icon if the window is too narrow
  • Automatically change security method based on senders OpenPGP keys or S/MIME certificates [#1087]
Fixes
  • Sending a signed email with an empty body could lead to a crash [#1079]
  • The security method picker now properly pre-selects the configured default security method [#1078]
  • Fixes a problem where custom wildcard based key mappings were not properly applied [#1080]
  • Workaround a problem where users running Antidote Mail plugin did not see GPG Mail loader and could not load GPG Mail [#1077]
  • Fixes keyboard shortcuts to toggle between S/MIME and OpenPGP [#1085]
  • Fixes a problem where under rare circumstances remote content would be loaded [#1086]
GPG Keychain 1.8

Improvements
  • Centered toolbar icons in preferences window on Big Sur [#520]
Fixes
  • Fixes a problem where custom column order was not saved [#518]
GPG Services 2.2

Improvements
  • The password dialog necessary for encrypting messages or files with a password is now integrated into the main GPG Services window rendering the two separate dialogs previously used obsolete [#270]
Fixes
  • Fixes a problem where the main window was not shown when Do Not Disturb (DND) was active [#272]
  • Fixes the scrolling performance of key lists [#275]
  • Fixes a rare problem where too many lines were shown on key import, resulting in the dialog growing too large to fit on the screen [#274]
MacGPG 2.2.27

New
  • Full support for Apple Silicon [#751]
Improvements
  • Integrate GnuPG 2.2.27 [#754]
  • Integrate Pinentry 1.1.1 [#756]
Fixes
  • Properly fetches certificates from macOS keychain to establish SSL/TLS connections [#752]
  • Fixes broken key auto-retrieve mechanism [#752]
Versienummer 2021.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website GPGTools
Download https://releases.gpgtools.org/GPG_Suite-2021.1_105.dmg
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

30-05-2021 • 23:52

Bron: GPGTools

Bron: GPGTools

Reacties (1)

+1WhatsappHack
31 mei 2021 02:33
Ah, eindelijk een fix voor het probleem waar de standaard niet naar S/MIME te zetten was en het kreng maar bleef defaulten naar PGP ondanks de aanpassing. Top.

