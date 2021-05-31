Software-update: Moodle 3.11 / 3.10.4 / 3.9.7 / 3.8.9

Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.x.0 en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 3.11, 3.10.4, 3.9.7 en 3.8.9 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Moodle 3.11 release notes - Major features

Improve student activity completion
  • MDL-71189 - Define sort ordering for completion conditions
  • MDL-70821 - Update the course homepage to display the activity information
  • MDL-70818 - Implement the activity dates functionality for each activity and output them in view.php
  • MDL-70815 - Create a base class for fetching a user's activity completion details
  • MDL-70816 - Create a base class for fetching an activity's dates that are relevant for a given user
  • MDL-70820 - Implement the completion details functionality for each activity plugins output them in view.php - Part 1
  • MDL-70935 - Implement the completion details functionality for each activity plugins output them in view.php - Part 2
  • MDL-71235 - Review and update existing web services to return the new fields and exported information from activities
  • MDL-71288 - Activity completion fallback for third party plugins
  • MDL-71163 - Remove duplicate activity dates
  • MDL-71144 - Deprecate the *_get_completion_state() callbacks
  • MDL-71234 - Create user tours for the activity information output component
Brickfield accessibility toolkit
  • MDL-69863 - Brickfield Education Labs accessibility toolkit core integration
Badges
  • MDL-71117 - Make Moodle OBv2.1 implementation compliant
  • MDL-70689 - Add new "IMS OBv2.1" OAuth 2 service
  • MDL-70911 - Remove "Backpack settings" site administration page and improve UI
  • MDL-63961 - Improve resolution of badge image sent to external backpacks and used when duplicating badges
Content bank and H5P
  • MDL-69331 - Add ability to disable specified H5P content types
  • MDL-66769 - Create a task to clean up unused H5P content
  • MDL-70429 - Allow admins to set the default returntype in repository_contentbank
  • MDL-67999 - Update content bank upload button to open file picker in a popup instead of new page
  • MDL-69762 - Option to make a content bank item unlisted
  • MDL-70408 - Open H5P file from H5P activity when it was added as a reference
  • MDL-70438 - Content bank should provide info on the number of places where content is used and warn you when deleting
Assignment
  • MDL-52420 - Assignment comments should be also saved when clicking 'save changes' in the assignment grader page
  • MDL-68533 - Allow mod_assign download all assignments to be streamed
  • MDL-67702 - Assignment name filter preference should only affect current assignment's view
  • MDL-70038 - Implement Poppler pdftoppm compatibility for faster assignment submission PDF to PNG conversion
  • MDL-69631 - Add 'Draft' filter to assignment grading table
Quiz and questions
  • MDL-32226 - Add Plagiarism support to essay questions
  • MDL-70895 - Questions: Default options when creating a question
  • MDL-71262 - Add default options for essay question type
  • MDL-71225 - Add default options for ddimageortext, ddmarker and match question types
  • MDL-71181 - Display pass grade on quiz front page
  • MDL-68597 - Add optional min/max word count limits to Essay question type
  • MDL-69735 - Read-only view of quiz settings overrides
  • MDL-70134 - Improve manual grading of quiz essay answers - web page format
  • MDL-66600 - Manual grading of automatically graded questions: show computer grading
  • MDL-71205 - Add default options for numerical question type using user-preferences
  • MDL-70562 - In a newly created quiz, prevent "Edit quiz" and "Back to the course" buttons sticking together
  • MDL-70266 - Quiz override screens should show user identity fields
  • MDL-71030 - Quiz review: name the person who made each change in the question response history (if not the student)
Accessibility improvements
  • MDL-69474 - Improve accessibility of profile images
  • MDL-71089 - Make it possible to style toast notifications
Usability improvements
  • MDL-70817 - Create an output component that displays an activity's information for a user
  • MDL-48594 - More filtering options on Activity Completion Report
  • MDL-65856 - UX Review of session expired timeout modal
  • MDL-65135 - Add year to messaging conversation date headings, if not the current year
  • MDL-51287 - Show confirmation when profile changes are saved
  • MDL-70565 - Add ability to search country field on Participants page
  • MDL-69145 - Default the participants page filtering to "ALL"
  • MDL-57831 - Improve notification preferences on/off buttons so they fit better with non-English strings
  • MDL-71254 - OAuth2: Display login errors on the login page
  • MDL-67028 - LTI: Support Course dates substitution parameters
  • MDL-70753 - Create landing page for the reports link in the secondary navigation
  • MDL-71403 - Update message preferences of a user as admin to use consistent toggle icons
  • MDL-71064 - Add support for keyboard hotkeys in VideoJS
  • MDL-69878 - Always show the close button on the message drawer
Moodle 3.10.4 release notes

General fixes and improvements
  • MDL-71156 - Upgrade step from MDL-67494 corrupts calendar events
  • MDL-52724 - Atto does not generate UL tags when pasting LI tags
  • MDL-69415 - H5P has namespace overlap with mod_hvp, causing unexpected behavior
  • MDL-64336 - When an assignment is frozen students cannot see their submission
  • MDL-69956 - Rubric and Marking Guide gray boxes and unclear error if configured incorrectly
  • MDL-70947 - File upload navigation warning not protecting all uploads and interacts with double-submit protection
  • MDL-71274 - "Students who have not accessed the course recently" insights should not be generated for hidden courses
  • MDL-68716 - Error with forum_discussionlistsortorder during privacy process
  • MDL-70909 - H5P `mod/h5pactivity:submit` capability incorrectly used
  • MDL-69304 - Import succeeds unintentionally if csv file contains id which has number and string mixed
  • MDL-71460 - Change site registration notifications and newsletter subscriptions to opt-in checkbox
  • MDL-62244 - Link to mod_label redirects to the course, not to the label
  • MDL-71187 - Safe Exam Browser - deeper integration - The information you're about to submit is not secure
  • MDL-71168 - Cannot send message to all users in participation report
  • MDL-71400 - The notification after uploading a grading worksheet is inaccurate
  • MDL-71338 - Wrong content type when exporting user tours
  • MDL-70616 - Filters not applied to rubric name
  • MDL-71200 - When copying a course, mod_folder settings are copied incorrectly
  • MDL-71416 - Course report log for user displays course name instead of users name in header
  • MDL-71171 - Course custom field data remains as default values
  • MDL-71170 - Incorrect error message on course custom field 'text' page
  • MDL-71481 - Flickr public repository not displaying file information
  • MDL-71329 - MoodleNet profile not being validated properly when linking through the activity chooser
  • MDL-71440 - Assignment submission status info should not be displayed for teachers
  • MDL-71003 - Autocomplete elements in course participant filters obscure text inputs
  • MDL-70980 - Fix review mode in the H5P activity
  • MDL-71059 - Set the default returntype in repository_contentbank (Backport of MDL-70429)
  • MDL-71116 - Backpack API and URL should support more than 50 characters
  • MDL-71107 - Content bank content's author is not restored when copying a course
  • MDL-70863 - Q&A forums incorrectly display a "post cannot be viewed by you" error in some circumstances
  • MDL-70786 - Some course report pages are displaying only the users's first name
Accessibility improvements
  • MDL-71087 - File picker: Focus lost after 'Create folder'
Security fixes
  • MSA-21-0012 Forum CSV export could result in posts from all courses being exported
  • MSA-21-0013 Quiz unreleased grade disclosure via web service
  • MSA-21-0014 Blind SQL injection possible via MNet authentication
  • MSA-21-0015 Stored XSS in quiz grading report via user ID number
  • MSA-21-0016 Files API should mitigate denial-of-service risk when adding to the draft file area
  • MSA-21-0017 Last app access time is visible to non-site-admins on user profile page
  • MSA-21-0018 Reflected XSS and open redirect in LTI authorization endpoint
  • MSA-21-0019 Upgrade H5P PHP library to latest minor version (upstream)
Moodle 3.9.7 release notes

General fixes and improvements
  • MDL-71156 - Upgrade step from MDL-67494 corrupts calendar events
  • MDL-52724 - Atto does not generate UL tags when pasting LI tags
  • MDL-69415 - H5P has namespace overlap with mod_hvp, causing unexpected behavior
  • MDL-64336 - When an assignment is frozen students cannot see their submission
  • MDL-69956 - Rubric and Marking Guide gray boxes and unclear error if configured incorrectly
  • MDL-70947 - File upload navigation warning not protecting all uploads and interacts with double-submit protection
  • MDL-71274 - "Students who have not accessed the course recently" insights should not be generated for hidden courses
  • MDL-68716 - Error with forum_discussionlistsortorder during privacy process
  • MDL-70909 - H5P `mod/h5pactivity:submit` capability incorrectly used
  • MDL-69304 - Import succeeds unintentionally if csv file contains id which has number and string mixed
  • MDL-71460 - Change site registration notifications and newsletter subscriptions to opt-in checkbox
  • MDL-62244 - Link to mod_label redirects to the course, not to the label
  • MDL-71187 - Safe Exam Browser - deeper integration - The information you're about to submit is not secure
  • MDL-71168 - Cannot send message to all users in participation report
  • MDL-71400 - The notification after uploading a grading worksheet is inaccurate
  • MDL-71338 - Wrong content type when exporting user tours
  • MDL-70616 - Filters not applied to rubric name
  • MDL-71200 - When copying a course, mod_folder settings are copied incorrectly
  • MDL-71416 - Course report log for user displays course name instead of users name in header
  • MDL-71171 - Course custom field data remains as default values
  • MDL-71170 - Incorrect error message on course custom field 'text' page
  • MDL-71481 - Flickr public repository not displaying file information
  • MDL-71440 - Assignment submission status info should not be displayed for teachers
  • MDL-71003 - Autocomplete elements in course participant filters obscure text inputs
  • MDL-70980 - Fix review mode in the H5P activity
  • MDL-71059 - Set the default returntype in repository_contentbank (Backport of MDL-70429)
  • MDL-71116 - Backpack API and URL should support more than 50 characters
  • MDL-71107 - Content bank content's author is not restored when copying a course
  • MDL-70863 - Q&A forums incorrectly display a "post cannot be viewed by you" error in some circumstances
  • MDL-70786 - Some course report pages are displaying only the users's first name
Accessibility improvements
  • MDL-71087 - File picker: Focus lost after 'Create folder'
Security fixes
  • MSA-21-0012 Forum CSV export could result in posts from all courses being exported
  • MSA-21-0013 Quiz unreleased grade disclosure via web service
  • MSA-21-0014 Blind SQL injection possible via MNet authentication
  • MSA-21-0015 Stored XSS in quiz grading report via user ID number
  • MSA-21-0016 Files API should mitigate denial-of-service risk when adding to the draft file area
  • MSA-21-0018 Reflected XSS and open redirect in LTI authorization endpoint
  • MSA-21-0019 Upgrade H5P PHP library to latest minor version (upstream)
Moodle 3.8.9 release notes

Privacy improvement
  • MDL-71460 - Change site registration notifications and newsletter subscriptions to opt-in checkbox
Security fixes
  • MSA-21-0012 Forum CSV export could result in posts from all courses being exported
  • MSA-21-0013 Quiz unreleased grade disclosure via web service
  • MSA-21-0014 Blind SQL injection possible via MNet authentication
  • MSA-21-0015 Stored XSS in quiz grading report via user ID number
  • MSA-21-0016 Files API should mitigate denial-of-service risk when adding to the draft file area
  • MSA-21-0018 Reflected XSS and open redirect in LTI authorization endpoint
  • MSA-21-0019 Upgrade H5P PHP library to latest minor version (upstream)

Versienummer 3.11 / 3.10.4 / 3.9.7 / 3.8.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Moodle
Download https://download.moodle.org/releases/latest/
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 31-05-2021 00:111

31-05-2021 • 00:11

1 Linkedin

Bron: Moodle

Update-historie

12-05 Moodle 4.0.1 / 3.11.7 / 3.10.11 / 3.9.14 19
05-'21 Moodle 3.11 / 3.10.4 / 3.9.7 / 3.8.9 1
09-'19 Moodle 3.7.2 / 3.6.6 / 3.5.8 1
07-'19 Moodle 3.7.1 / 3.6.5 / 3.5.7 0
05-'19 Moodle 3.7 0

Lees meer

Moodle

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0LxxFxx
1 juni 2021 11:17
Altijd leuk om een nieuw open source pakket te leren kennen. Iemand die weet of dit een populair pakket is bij scholen of educatieve instellingen?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee