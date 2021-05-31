Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.x.0 en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 3.11, 3.10.4, 3.9.7 en 3.8.9 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Moodle 3.11 release notes - Major features



Improve student activity completion MDL-71189 - Define sort ordering for completion conditions

MDL-70821 - Update the course homepage to display the activity information

MDL-70818 - Implement the activity dates functionality for each activity and output them in view.php

MDL-70815 - Create a base class for fetching a user's activity completion details

MDL-70816 - Create a base class for fetching an activity's dates that are relevant for a given user

MDL-70820 - Implement the completion details functionality for each activity plugins output them in view.php - Part 1

MDL-70935 - Implement the completion details functionality for each activity plugins output them in view.php - Part 2

MDL-71235 - Review and update existing web services to return the new fields and exported information from activities

MDL-71288 - Activity completion fallback for third party plugins

MDL-71163 - Remove duplicate activity dates

MDL-71144 - Deprecate the *_get_completion_state() callbacks

MDL-71234 - Create user tours for the activity information output component Brickfield accessibility toolkit MDL-69863 - Brickfield Education Labs accessibility toolkit core integration Badges MDL-71117 - Make Moodle OBv2.1 implementation compliant

MDL-70689 - Add new "IMS OBv2.1" OAuth 2 service

MDL-70911 - Remove "Backpack settings" site administration page and improve UI

MDL-63961 - Improve resolution of badge image sent to external backpacks and used when duplicating badges Content bank and H5P MDL-69331 - Add ability to disable specified H5P content types

MDL-66769 - Create a task to clean up unused H5P content

MDL-70429 - Allow admins to set the default returntype in repository_contentbank

MDL-67999 - Update content bank upload button to open file picker in a popup instead of new page

MDL-69762 - Option to make a content bank item unlisted

MDL-70408 - Open H5P file from H5P activity when it was added as a reference

MDL-70438 - Content bank should provide info on the number of places where content is used and warn you when deleting Assignment MDL-52420 - Assignment comments should be also saved when clicking 'save changes' in the assignment grader page

MDL-68533 - Allow mod_assign download all assignments to be streamed

MDL-67702 - Assignment name filter preference should only affect current assignment's view

MDL-70038 - Implement Poppler pdftoppm compatibility for faster assignment submission PDF to PNG conversion

MDL-69631 - Add 'Draft' filter to assignment grading table Quiz and questions MDL-32226 - Add Plagiarism support to essay questions

MDL-70895 - Questions: Default options when creating a question

MDL-71262 - Add default options for essay question type

MDL-71225 - Add default options for ddimageortext, ddmarker and match question types

MDL-71181 - Display pass grade on quiz front page

MDL-68597 - Add optional min/max word count limits to Essay question type

MDL-69735 - Read-only view of quiz settings overrides

MDL-70134 - Improve manual grading of quiz essay answers - web page format

MDL-66600 - Manual grading of automatically graded questions: show computer grading

MDL-71205 - Add default options for numerical question type using user-preferences

MDL-70562 - In a newly created quiz, prevent "Edit quiz" and "Back to the course" buttons sticking together

MDL-70266 - Quiz override screens should show user identity fields

MDL-71030 - Quiz review: name the person who made each change in the question response history (if not the student) Accessibility improvements MDL-69474 - Improve accessibility of profile images

MDL-71089 - Make it possible to style toast notifications Usability improvements MDL-70817 - Create an output component that displays an activity's information for a user

MDL-48594 - More filtering options on Activity Completion Report

MDL-65856 - UX Review of session expired timeout modal

MDL-65135 - Add year to messaging conversation date headings, if not the current year

MDL-51287 - Show confirmation when profile changes are saved

MDL-70565 - Add ability to search country field on Participants page

MDL-69145 - Default the participants page filtering to "ALL"

MDL-57831 - Improve notification preferences on/off buttons so they fit better with non-English strings

MDL-71254 - OAuth2: Display login errors on the login page

MDL-67028 - LTI: Support Course dates substitution parameters

MDL-70753 - Create landing page for the reports link in the secondary navigation

MDL-71403 - Update message preferences of a user as admin to use consistent toggle icons

MDL-71064 - Add support for keyboard hotkeys in VideoJS

MDL-69878 - Always show the close button on the message drawer Moodle 3.10.4 release notes



General fixes and improvements MDL-71156 - Upgrade step from MDL-67494 corrupts calendar events

MDL-52724 - Atto does not generate UL tags when pasting LI tags

MDL-69415 - H5P has namespace overlap with mod_hvp, causing unexpected behavior

MDL-64336 - When an assignment is frozen students cannot see their submission

MDL-69956 - Rubric and Marking Guide gray boxes and unclear error if configured incorrectly

MDL-70947 - File upload navigation warning not protecting all uploads and interacts with double-submit protection

MDL-71274 - "Students who have not accessed the course recently" insights should not be generated for hidden courses

MDL-68716 - Error with forum_discussionlistsortorder during privacy process

MDL-70909 - H5P `mod/h5pactivity:submit` capability incorrectly used

MDL-69304 - Import succeeds unintentionally if csv file contains id which has number and string mixed

MDL-71460 - Change site registration notifications and newsletter subscriptions to opt-in checkbox

MDL-62244 - Link to mod_label redirects to the course, not to the label

MDL-71187 - Safe Exam Browser - deeper integration - The information you're about to submit is not secure

MDL-71168 - Cannot send message to all users in participation report

MDL-71400 - The notification after uploading a grading worksheet is inaccurate

MDL-71338 - Wrong content type when exporting user tours

MDL-70616 - Filters not applied to rubric name

MDL-71200 - When copying a course, mod_folder settings are copied incorrectly

MDL-71416 - Course report log for user displays course name instead of users name in header

MDL-71171 - Course custom field data remains as default values

MDL-71170 - Incorrect error message on course custom field 'text' page

MDL-71481 - Flickr public repository not displaying file information

MDL-71329 - MoodleNet profile not being validated properly when linking through the activity chooser

MDL-71440 - Assignment submission status info should not be displayed for teachers

MDL-71003 - Autocomplete elements in course participant filters obscure text inputs

MDL-70980 - Fix review mode in the H5P activity

MDL-71059 - Set the default returntype in repository_contentbank (Backport of MDL-70429)

MDL-71116 - Backpack API and URL should support more than 50 characters

MDL-71107 - Content bank content's author is not restored when copying a course

MDL-70863 - Q&A forums incorrectly display a "post cannot be viewed by you" error in some circumstances

MDL-70786 - Some course report pages are displaying only the users's first name Accessibility improvements MDL-71087 - File picker: Focus lost after 'Create folder' Security fixes MSA-21-0012 Forum CSV export could result in posts from all courses being exported

MSA-21-0013 Quiz unreleased grade disclosure via web service

MSA-21-0014 Blind SQL injection possible via MNet authentication

MSA-21-0015 Stored XSS in quiz grading report via user ID number

MSA-21-0016 Files API should mitigate denial-of-service risk when adding to the draft file area

MSA-21-0017 Last app access time is visible to non-site-admins on user profile page

MSA-21-0018 Reflected XSS and open redirect in LTI authorization endpoint

MSA-21-0019 Upgrade H5P PHP library to latest minor version (upstream) Moodle 3.9.7 release notes



General fixes and improvements MDL-71156 - Upgrade step from MDL-67494 corrupts calendar events

MDL-52724 - Atto does not generate UL tags when pasting LI tags

MDL-69415 - H5P has namespace overlap with mod_hvp, causing unexpected behavior

MDL-64336 - When an assignment is frozen students cannot see their submission

MDL-69956 - Rubric and Marking Guide gray boxes and unclear error if configured incorrectly

MDL-70947 - File upload navigation warning not protecting all uploads and interacts with double-submit protection

MDL-71274 - "Students who have not accessed the course recently" insights should not be generated for hidden courses

MDL-68716 - Error with forum_discussionlistsortorder during privacy process

MDL-70909 - H5P `mod/h5pactivity:submit` capability incorrectly used

MDL-69304 - Import succeeds unintentionally if csv file contains id which has number and string mixed

MDL-71460 - Change site registration notifications and newsletter subscriptions to opt-in checkbox

MDL-62244 - Link to mod_label redirects to the course, not to the label

MDL-71187 - Safe Exam Browser - deeper integration - The information you're about to submit is not secure

MDL-71168 - Cannot send message to all users in participation report

MDL-71400 - The notification after uploading a grading worksheet is inaccurate

MDL-71338 - Wrong content type when exporting user tours

MDL-70616 - Filters not applied to rubric name

MDL-71200 - When copying a course, mod_folder settings are copied incorrectly

MDL-71416 - Course report log for user displays course name instead of users name in header

MDL-71171 - Course custom field data remains as default values

MDL-71170 - Incorrect error message on course custom field 'text' page

MDL-71481 - Flickr public repository not displaying file information

MDL-71440 - Assignment submission status info should not be displayed for teachers

MDL-71003 - Autocomplete elements in course participant filters obscure text inputs

MDL-70980 - Fix review mode in the H5P activity

MDL-71059 - Set the default returntype in repository_contentbank (Backport of MDL-70429)

MDL-71116 - Backpack API and URL should support more than 50 characters

MDL-71107 - Content bank content's author is not restored when copying a course

MDL-70863 - Q&A forums incorrectly display a "post cannot be viewed by you" error in some circumstances

MDL-70786 - Some course report pages are displaying only the users's first name Accessibility improvements MDL-71087 - File picker: Focus lost after 'Create folder' Security fixes MSA-21-0012 Forum CSV export could result in posts from all courses being exported

MSA-21-0013 Quiz unreleased grade disclosure via web service

MSA-21-0014 Blind SQL injection possible via MNet authentication

MSA-21-0015 Stored XSS in quiz grading report via user ID number

MSA-21-0016 Files API should mitigate denial-of-service risk when adding to the draft file area

MSA-21-0018 Reflected XSS and open redirect in LTI authorization endpoint

MSA-21-0019 Upgrade H5P PHP library to latest minor version (upstream) Moodle 3.8.9 release notes



Privacy improvement MDL-71460 - Change site registration notifications and newsletter subscriptions to opt-in checkbox Security fixes MSA-21-0012 Forum CSV export could result in posts from all courses being exported

MSA-21-0013 Quiz unreleased grade disclosure via web service

MSA-21-0014 Blind SQL injection possible via MNet authentication

MSA-21-0015 Stored XSS in quiz grading report via user ID number

MSA-21-0016 Files API should mitigate denial-of-service risk when adding to the draft file area

MSA-21-0018 Reflected XSS and open redirect in LTI authorization endpoint

MSA-21-0019 Upgrade H5P PHP library to latest minor version (upstream)