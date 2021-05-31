Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.x.0 en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 3.11, 3.10.4, 3.9.7 en 3.8.9 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:
Moodle 3.11 release notes - Major features
Improve student activity completion
Brickfield accessibility toolkit
- MDL-71189 - Define sort ordering for completion conditions
- MDL-70821 - Update the course homepage to display the activity information
- MDL-70818 - Implement the activity dates functionality for each activity and output them in view.php
- MDL-70815 - Create a base class for fetching a user's activity completion details
- MDL-70816 - Create a base class for fetching an activity's dates that are relevant for a given user
- MDL-70820 - Implement the completion details functionality for each activity plugins output them in view.php - Part 1
- MDL-70935 - Implement the completion details functionality for each activity plugins output them in view.php - Part 2
- MDL-71235 - Review and update existing web services to return the new fields and exported information from activities
- MDL-71288 - Activity completion fallback for third party plugins
- MDL-71163 - Remove duplicate activity dates
- MDL-71144 - Deprecate the *_get_completion_state() callbacks
- MDL-71234 - Create user tours for the activity information output component
Badges
- MDL-69863 - Brickfield Education Labs accessibility toolkit core integration
Content bank and H5P
- MDL-71117 - Make Moodle OBv2.1 implementation compliant
- MDL-70689 - Add new "IMS OBv2.1" OAuth 2 service
- MDL-70911 - Remove "Backpack settings" site administration page and improve UI
- MDL-63961 - Improve resolution of badge image sent to external backpacks and used when duplicating badges
Assignment
- MDL-69331 - Add ability to disable specified H5P content types
- MDL-66769 - Create a task to clean up unused H5P content
- MDL-70429 - Allow admins to set the default returntype in repository_contentbank
- MDL-67999 - Update content bank upload button to open file picker in a popup instead of new page
- MDL-69762 - Option to make a content bank item unlisted
- MDL-70408 - Open H5P file from H5P activity when it was added as a reference
- MDL-70438 - Content bank should provide info on the number of places where content is used and warn you when deleting
Quiz and questions
- MDL-52420 - Assignment comments should be also saved when clicking 'save changes' in the assignment grader page
- MDL-68533 - Allow mod_assign download all assignments to be streamed
- MDL-67702 - Assignment name filter preference should only affect current assignment's view
- MDL-70038 - Implement Poppler pdftoppm compatibility for faster assignment submission PDF to PNG conversion
- MDL-69631 - Add 'Draft' filter to assignment grading table
Accessibility improvements
- MDL-32226 - Add Plagiarism support to essay questions
- MDL-70895 - Questions: Default options when creating a question
- MDL-71262 - Add default options for essay question type
- MDL-71225 - Add default options for ddimageortext, ddmarker and match question types
- MDL-71181 - Display pass grade on quiz front page
- MDL-68597 - Add optional min/max word count limits to Essay question type
- MDL-69735 - Read-only view of quiz settings overrides
- MDL-70134 - Improve manual grading of quiz essay answers - web page format
- MDL-66600 - Manual grading of automatically graded questions: show computer grading
- MDL-71205 - Add default options for numerical question type using user-preferences
- MDL-70562 - In a newly created quiz, prevent "Edit quiz" and "Back to the course" buttons sticking together
- MDL-70266 - Quiz override screens should show user identity fields
- MDL-71030 - Quiz review: name the person who made each change in the question response history (if not the student)
Usability improvements
- MDL-69474 - Improve accessibility of profile images
- MDL-71089 - Make it possible to style toast notifications
Moodle 3.10.4 release notes
- MDL-70817 - Create an output component that displays an activity's information for a user
- MDL-48594 - More filtering options on Activity Completion Report
- MDL-65856 - UX Review of session expired timeout modal
- MDL-65135 - Add year to messaging conversation date headings, if not the current year
- MDL-51287 - Show confirmation when profile changes are saved
- MDL-70565 - Add ability to search country field on Participants page
- MDL-69145 - Default the participants page filtering to "ALL"
- MDL-57831 - Improve notification preferences on/off buttons so they fit better with non-English strings
- MDL-71254 - OAuth2: Display login errors on the login page
- MDL-67028 - LTI: Support Course dates substitution parameters
- MDL-70753 - Create landing page for the reports link in the secondary navigation
- MDL-71403 - Update message preferences of a user as admin to use consistent toggle icons
- MDL-71064 - Add support for keyboard hotkeys in VideoJS
- MDL-69878 - Always show the close button on the message drawer
General fixes and improvements
Accessibility improvements
- MDL-71156 - Upgrade step from MDL-67494 corrupts calendar events
- MDL-52724 - Atto does not generate UL tags when pasting LI tags
- MDL-69415 - H5P has namespace overlap with mod_hvp, causing unexpected behavior
- MDL-64336 - When an assignment is frozen students cannot see their submission
- MDL-69956 - Rubric and Marking Guide gray boxes and unclear error if configured incorrectly
- MDL-70947 - File upload navigation warning not protecting all uploads and interacts with double-submit protection
- MDL-71274 - "Students who have not accessed the course recently" insights should not be generated for hidden courses
- MDL-68716 - Error with forum_discussionlistsortorder during privacy process
- MDL-70909 - H5P `mod/h5pactivity:submit` capability incorrectly used
- MDL-69304 - Import succeeds unintentionally if csv file contains id which has number and string mixed
- MDL-71460 - Change site registration notifications and newsletter subscriptions to opt-in checkbox
- MDL-62244 - Link to mod_label redirects to the course, not to the label
- MDL-71187 - Safe Exam Browser - deeper integration - The information you're about to submit is not secure
- MDL-71168 - Cannot send message to all users in participation report
- MDL-71400 - The notification after uploading a grading worksheet is inaccurate
- MDL-71338 - Wrong content type when exporting user tours
- MDL-70616 - Filters not applied to rubric name
- MDL-71200 - When copying a course, mod_folder settings are copied incorrectly
- MDL-71416 - Course report log for user displays course name instead of users name in header
- MDL-71171 - Course custom field data remains as default values
- MDL-71170 - Incorrect error message on course custom field 'text' page
- MDL-71481 - Flickr public repository not displaying file information
- MDL-71329 - MoodleNet profile not being validated properly when linking through the activity chooser
- MDL-71440 - Assignment submission status info should not be displayed for teachers
- MDL-71003 - Autocomplete elements in course participant filters obscure text inputs
- MDL-70980 - Fix review mode in the H5P activity
- MDL-71059 - Set the default returntype in repository_contentbank (Backport of MDL-70429)
- MDL-71116 - Backpack API and URL should support more than 50 characters
- MDL-71107 - Content bank content's author is not restored when copying a course
- MDL-70863 - Q&A forums incorrectly display a "post cannot be viewed by you" error in some circumstances
- MDL-70786 - Some course report pages are displaying only the users's first name
Security fixes
- MDL-71087 - File picker: Focus lost after 'Create folder'
Moodle 3.9.7 release notes
- MSA-21-0012 Forum CSV export could result in posts from all courses being exported
- MSA-21-0013 Quiz unreleased grade disclosure via web service
- MSA-21-0014 Blind SQL injection possible via MNet authentication
- MSA-21-0015 Stored XSS in quiz grading report via user ID number
- MSA-21-0016 Files API should mitigate denial-of-service risk when adding to the draft file area
- MSA-21-0017 Last app access time is visible to non-site-admins on user profile page
- MSA-21-0018 Reflected XSS and open redirect in LTI authorization endpoint
- MSA-21-0019 Upgrade H5P PHP library to latest minor version (upstream)
General fixes and improvements
Accessibility improvements
- MDL-71156 - Upgrade step from MDL-67494 corrupts calendar events
- MDL-52724 - Atto does not generate UL tags when pasting LI tags
- MDL-69415 - H5P has namespace overlap with mod_hvp, causing unexpected behavior
- MDL-64336 - When an assignment is frozen students cannot see their submission
- MDL-69956 - Rubric and Marking Guide gray boxes and unclear error if configured incorrectly
- MDL-70947 - File upload navigation warning not protecting all uploads and interacts with double-submit protection
- MDL-71274 - "Students who have not accessed the course recently" insights should not be generated for hidden courses
- MDL-68716 - Error with forum_discussionlistsortorder during privacy process
- MDL-70909 - H5P `mod/h5pactivity:submit` capability incorrectly used
- MDL-69304 - Import succeeds unintentionally if csv file contains id which has number and string mixed
- MDL-71460 - Change site registration notifications and newsletter subscriptions to opt-in checkbox
- MDL-62244 - Link to mod_label redirects to the course, not to the label
- MDL-71187 - Safe Exam Browser - deeper integration - The information you're about to submit is not secure
- MDL-71168 - Cannot send message to all users in participation report
- MDL-71400 - The notification after uploading a grading worksheet is inaccurate
- MDL-71338 - Wrong content type when exporting user tours
- MDL-70616 - Filters not applied to rubric name
- MDL-71200 - When copying a course, mod_folder settings are copied incorrectly
- MDL-71416 - Course report log for user displays course name instead of users name in header
- MDL-71171 - Course custom field data remains as default values
- MDL-71170 - Incorrect error message on course custom field 'text' page
- MDL-71481 - Flickr public repository not displaying file information
- MDL-71440 - Assignment submission status info should not be displayed for teachers
- MDL-71003 - Autocomplete elements in course participant filters obscure text inputs
- MDL-70980 - Fix review mode in the H5P activity
- MDL-71059 - Set the default returntype in repository_contentbank (Backport of MDL-70429)
- MDL-71116 - Backpack API and URL should support more than 50 characters
- MDL-71107 - Content bank content's author is not restored when copying a course
- MDL-70863 - Q&A forums incorrectly display a "post cannot be viewed by you" error in some circumstances
- MDL-70786 - Some course report pages are displaying only the users's first name
Security fixes
- MDL-71087 - File picker: Focus lost after 'Create folder'
Moodle 3.8.9 release notes
- MSA-21-0012 Forum CSV export could result in posts from all courses being exported
- MSA-21-0013 Quiz unreleased grade disclosure via web service
- MSA-21-0014 Blind SQL injection possible via MNet authentication
- MSA-21-0015 Stored XSS in quiz grading report via user ID number
- MSA-21-0016 Files API should mitigate denial-of-service risk when adding to the draft file area
- MSA-21-0018 Reflected XSS and open redirect in LTI authorization endpoint
- MSA-21-0019 Upgrade H5P PHP library to latest minor version (upstream)
Privacy improvement
Security fixes
- MDL-71460 - Change site registration notifications and newsletter subscriptions to opt-in checkbox
- MSA-21-0012 Forum CSV export could result in posts from all courses being exported
- MSA-21-0013 Quiz unreleased grade disclosure via web service
- MSA-21-0014 Blind SQL injection possible via MNet authentication
- MSA-21-0015 Stored XSS in quiz grading report via user ID number
- MSA-21-0016 Files API should mitigate denial-of-service risk when adding to the draft file area
- MSA-21-0018 Reflected XSS and open redirect in LTI authorization endpoint
- MSA-21-0019 Upgrade H5P PHP library to latest minor version (upstream)