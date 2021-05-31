Software-update: LibreELEC 9.2.7

LibreELEC logo (75 pix) De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 9.2.7 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. Versie 9.2.7 van LibreELEC bevat onder meer een nieuwere versie van Widevine, om zo te zorgen dat de diverse streamingdiensten ook na 31 mei blijven werken.

LE 9.2 and LE10 fix for widevine

Today we are releasing a LibreELEC update to primarily fix Widevine, its that piece of software that allows playback of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other paid video services. The new version of widevine (4.10.2252.0 or newer) is mandatory to keep it working after May 31, 2021. With that new version (that is taken from ChromeOS) all ARM devices need additional libraries to make it work again. Sadly its not that simple and some not too nice workarounds came in place to keep it working due changes at ChromeOS. The Generic (PC / Intel / AMD / Nvidia) images need no changes.

Raspberry Pi 2, 3 and 4

For Raspberry Pi 2/3 and 4 we made the LE 9.2.7 images that work out of the box. Just update to it and it should work. We will not provide auto update to that version – you will need to manually update if you need widevine. No additional changes needed (check InputStream Helper add-on for widevine update 4.10.2252.0 or newer).

LibreELEC 10

Those changes are highly experimental and might causes problems. For LE10 we added the needed changes in a different way – if you don’t need widevine don’t do anything.
At least LibreELEC 10Beta4 or a more recent image is required. If you are using 9.2 for Rockchip devices please update to LE10, there are no 9.2 images with that fix included.

You need to create a kodi.conf manually and add a parameter to make it work. Currently there are no plans to implement it differently to make these manual changes unnecessary due the missing overall testing.

How to make it work:
  • Edit the kodi.conf and add these change with the terminal
    echo "LD_PRELOAD=/usr/lib/libtcmalloc_minimal.so" > /storage/.config/kodi.conf
    reboot
  • Edit the kodi.conf with the editor from Windows
    Go to the network share of your device and create the kodi.conf at the Configfiles folder with following content.
    Afterwards restart your device.

LibreELEC

Versienummer 9.2.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/downloads_new/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

13-03 LibreELEC 10.0.2 19
10-11 LibreELEC 10.0.1 24
08-'21 LibreELEC 10.0.0 16
07-'21 LibreELEC 9.2.8 14
05-'21 LibreELEC 9.2.7 13
11-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.6 46
08-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.5 12
08-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.4 9
06-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.3 29
03-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.1 17
LibreELEC

Reacties (13)

0wim1928
31 mei 2021 06:43
Hoi
al weken houd mij dit bezig.
kan ik LibreElec 100% draaien vanaf dit ITX Moederbord. (zie link hieronder)
op de website of elders kan ik er niets over vinden.
of heeft iemand het 100% werkend op een ander ITX bord socket 1200

Met name de drivers voor de audio Realtek ALC S1220A vraag ik mij af of dit gaat werken


pricewatch: ASUS ROG Strix B560-I Gaming WIFI

Al vast bedankt voor de reacties

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 31 mei 2021 07:25]

+1paulvdwal
@wim192831 mei 2021 06:46
Dat is een generic x86:
https://libreelec.tv/downloads/generic-x86/

Zou prima moeten werken, waarom denk je van niet?
WiFi en 2.5GBnic is afhankelijk van de drivers, zijn die er voor Linux?
Of je zet er Windows op en draait daar Kodi weer op?
En waarom dat bordje, er zijn wel goedkopere en betere oplossingen voor Kodi/LE.

(Zelf heb ik een nuc7i3bnh, alles werkt 100% op LE10).

[Reactie gewijzigd door paulvdwal op 31 mei 2021 06:50]

0wim1928
@paulvdwal31 mei 2021 07:24
Met name de drivers voor de audio Realtek ALC S1220A vraag ik mij af of dit gaat werken ?
+1rbr320
@wim192831 mei 2021 13:32
Ik heb een moederbord waar ook een Realtek ALC 1220 audiochip op zit en deze werkt prima met Linux voor zover ik me kan herinneren. Ik heb hem inmiddels al geruime tijd niet meer gebruikt omdat ik gebruik maak van een USB headset.
0NimRod1337
@wim192831 mei 2021 09:59
Dat is al een best oude chipset 4 jaar ofzo. Dus kijk even of andere Linux distros daar mee werken inmiddels, grote kans.
+1The Zep Man
@wim192831 mei 2021 06:50
Hoi
al weken houd mij dit bezig.
kan ik LibreElec 100% draaien vanaf dit ITX Moederbord. (zie link hieronder)
Het kan, maar... waarom? Dat moederbord lijkt mij zwaar overkill.

Voor LibreELEC heb je een beetje courant model CPU om de menu's vloeiend te maken, wat geheugen (veel Pi modellen doen het met 1 GB), en met name hardwarematige acceleratie van video nodig.

Als je wat nieuws gaat bouwen, dan komt het bedrag al snel uit boven de 200 EUR. Daarmee kom je in het vaarwater van de luxere mediaspelers, zoals de Nvidia Shield TV Pro. Laatstgenoemde heeft goede ondersteuning voor Kodi en wordt officieel ondersteund door veel streamingdiensten. Ik zou dan naar zoiets kijken, zeker als WAF een factor is. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 31 mei 2021 06:53]

0wim1928
@The Zep Man31 mei 2021 07:23
Met name de drivers voor de audio Realtek ALC S1220A vraag ik mij af of dit gaat werken
+1P1nGu1n
@wim192831 mei 2021 09:11
Je kan het eenvoudig zelf proberen! :) Je kan LibreElec op een USB stick installeren en kijken of het werkt.
+1Klojum

@wim192831 mei 2021 11:55
Zoals aangehaald, dit bord lijkt behoorlijk overkill. Wat zijn je wensen/eisen eigenlijk, video-/audiotechnisch gesproken? "Alles"? Ik heb momenteel een simpele en passieve Asrock J5005 ITX (Intel UHD605), die bijna alles doet wat ik er tegenaan gooi.

Wat de drivers aangaat, LibreELEC gebruikt vaak de nieuwste Linux kernels. Grote kans dus dat de drivers aanwezig zijn,
0technorabilia
31 mei 2021 17:27
Ik gebruik de onderstaande Netflix add-on op LE 9.2 en krijg regelmatig een update van Widevine. Is waarover wordt gesproken in het artikel dan weer iets anders?

https://github.com/CastagnaIT/plugin.video.netflix
+1cadsite
@i-chat31 mei 2021 08:28
Daar heb je als eindgebruiker toch 0,0 last van?
+1Wildfire
@i-chat31 mei 2021 18:11
Em, hoezo? Ik draai een Pi 4 met LibreElec 10 (alpha-versie voor de Pi 4 maar draait als een tierelier incl HDR en HD audio passthrough). Wat heeft Google daar verder mee te maken?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

