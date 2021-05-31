De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 9.2.7 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. Versie 9.2.7 van LibreELEC bevat onder meer een nieuwere versie van Widevine, om zo te zorgen dat de diverse streamingdiensten ook na 31 mei blijven werken.

Today we are releasing a LibreELEC update to primarily fix Widevine, its that piece of software that allows playback of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other paid video services. The new version of widevine (4.10.2252.0 or newer) is mandatory to keep it working after May 31, 2021. With that new version (that is taken from ChromeOS) all ARM devices need additional libraries to make it work again. Sadly its not that simple and some not too nice workarounds came in place to keep it working due changes at ChromeOS. The Generic (PC / Intel / AMD / Nvidia) images need no changes.

For Raspberry Pi 2/3 and 4 we made the LE 9.2.7 images that work out of the box. Just update to it and it should work. We will not provide auto update to that version – you will need to manually update if you need widevine. No additional changes needed (check InputStream Helper add-on for widevine update 4.10.2252.0 or newer).

Those changes are highly experimental and might causes problems. For LE10 we added the needed changes in a different way – if you don’t need widevine don’t do anything.

At least LibreELEC 10Beta4 or a more recent image is required. If you are using 9.2 for Rockchip devices please update to LE10, there are no 9.2 images with that fix included.

You need to create a kodi.conf manually and add a parameter to make it work. Currently there are no plans to implement it differently to make these manual changes unnecessary due the missing overall testing.