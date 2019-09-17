Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.1.0 en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 3.7.2, 3.6.6 en 3.5.8 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Moodle 3.7.2 release notes



Fixes and improvements MDL-59911 - Unoconv doesn't work after the scheduled task conversion_cleanup_task has run

MDL-65219 - Broken link in messages contact request notification

MDL-58026 - Regrading a quiz in progress causes student to lose data

MDL-66071 - Cannot update user profile with non-internal auth method such as LDAP

MDL-63458 - Do not display "Send a message" option in course participants list if messaging is disabled site-wide

MDL-33884 - Export of questions with lots of images as Moodle XML runs out of memory

MDL-66136 - Online text assignment error when attempting to submit an image only (with no text)

MDL-66021 - 'Delete and then restore' doesn't delete when using asynchronous restore

MDL-64598 - Emojis are very big in forum notification emails

MDL-35939 - Quiz page title does not tell the user where they are in the quiz

MDL-65555 - Course restore excluding groups still restores quiz overrides resulting in extra calendar events

MDL-65517 - Manually completed course activities showing in Timeline

MDL-65925 - Grade page is broken if submission other than PDF was deleted

MDL-66110 - Error reading from database after upgrade to 3.7.1 (MySQL 8.0.2)

MDL-65679 - Expanding/collapsing PDF comments causes other annotations to change position

MDL-57342 - "Is this your first time here?" shows when self registration disabled and no message in auth_instructions

MDL-65954 - Exporting table data to PDF places entries in wrong columns

MDL-65116 - Assignment due date does not update for group selection

MDL-65786 - Blog-like format forum no longer shows unread messages count

MDL-65908 - Annotated PDF - Comments can't be added and viewed in RTL user interface

MDL-65749 - Upgrade PHPMailer

MDL-50472 - Maintenance Mode messages don't appear with Force Login enabled

MDL-52849 - File picker error messages are not read out in assignment to screen reader users

MDL-66272 - Custom theme favicon on LTI provider site breaks LTI authentication

MDL-66230 - Deleting a user tour causes error in privacy data export

MDL-64757 - Some Dashboard elements are following browser language, not page language

MDL-66120 - Remove community finder block - as part of Sunsetting moodle.net

MDL-66072 - Remove course-sharing functionality - as part of Sunsetting moodle.net

MDL-65595 - Multiple choice question text not wrapped in Lesson Security fixes MSA-19-0018 JavaScript injection possible in some Mustache templates via recursive rendering from contexts

MSA-19-0019 Course creation did not check the creator's role assignment capability before automatically assigning them as a teacher in the course

MSA-19-0020 Python Machine Learning dependency versions bumped

MSA-19-0021 Activity :addinstance capabilities were not respected when creating a course in single activity format

MSA-19-0022 Open redirect in the mobile launch endpoint could be used to expose mobile access tokens

MSA-19-0023 Forum subscribe link contained an open redirect if forced subscription mode was enabled Security improvements MDL-65443 - Context freezing not logged Moodle 3.6.6 release notes



Fixes and improvements MDL-59911 - Unoconv doesn't work after the scheduled task conversion_cleanup_task has run

MDL-65219 - Broken link in messages contact request notification

MDL-58026 - Regrading a quiz in progress causes student to lose data

MDL-66071 - Cannot update user profile with non-internal auth method such as LDAP

MDL-63458 - Do not display "Send a message" option in course participants list if messaging is disabled site-wide

MDL-33884 - Export of questions with lots of images as Moodle XML runs out of memory

MDL-66136 - Online text assignment error when attempting to submit an image only (with no text)

MDL-64598 - Emojis are very big in forum notification emails

MDL-35939 - Quiz page title does not tell the user where they are in the quiz

MDL-65555 - Course restore excluding groups still restores quiz overrides resulting in extra calendar events

MDL-65517 - Manually completed course activities showing in Timeline

MDL-65925 - Grade page is broken if submission other than PDF was deleted

MDL-66110 - Error reading from database after upgrade to 3.7.1 (MySQL 8.0.2)

MDL-65679 - Expanding/collapsing PDF comments causes other annotations to change position

MDL-57342 - "Is this your first time here?" shows when self registration disabled and no message in auth_instructions

MDL-65116 - Assignment due date does not update for group selection

MDL-65908 - Annotated PDF - Comments can't be added and viewed in RTL user interface

MDL-65749 - Upgrade PHPMailer

MDL-50472 - Maintenance Mode messages don't appear with Force Login enabled

MDL-52849 - File picker error messages are not read out in assignment to screen reader users

MDL-66272 - Custom theme favicon on LTI provider site breaks LTI authentication

MDL-66230 - Deleting a user tour causes error in privacy data export

MDL-65975 - Mobile features should reflect new features supported by Moodle App version 3.7 (backport of MDL-61199)

MDL-66120 - Remove community finder block - as part of Sunsetting moodle.net

MDL-66072 - Remove course-sharing functionality - as part of Sunsetting moodle.net

MDL-65595 - Multiple choice question text not wrapped in Lesson Security fixes MSA-19-0018 JavaScript injection possible in some Mustache templates via recursive rendering from contexts

MSA-19-0019 Course creation did not check the creator's role assignment capability before automatically assigning them as a teacher in the course

MSA-19-0020 Python Machine Learning dependency versions bumped

MSA-19-0021 Activity :addinstance capabilities were not respected when creating a course in single activity format

MSA-19-0022 Open redirect in the mobile launch endpoint could be used to expose mobile access tokens

MSA-19-0023 Forum subscribe link contained an open redirect if forced subscription mode was enabled Security improvements MDL-65443 - Context freezing not logged Moodle 3.5.8 release notes



Fixes MDL-66136 - Online text assignment error when attempting to submit an image only (with no text)

MDL-65925 - Grade page is broken if submission other than PDF was deleted

MDL-65749 - Upgrade PHPMailer Security fixes MSA-19-0018 JavaScript injection possible in some Mustache templates via recursive rendering from contexts

MSA-19-0019 Course creation did not check the creator's role assignment capability before automatically assigning them as a teacher in the course

MSA-19-0020 Python Machine Learning dependency versions bumped

MSA-19-0021 Activity :addinstance capabilities were not respected when creating a course in single activity format

MSA-19-0022 Open redirect in the mobile launch endpoint could be used to expose mobile access tokens

MSA-19-0023 Forum subscribe link contained an open redirect if forced subscription mode was enabled