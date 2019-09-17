Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Moodle 3.7.2 / 3.6.6 / 3.5.8

Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.1.0 en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 3.7.2, 3.6.6 en 3.5.8 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Moodle 3.7.2 release notes

Fixes and improvements
  • MDL-59911 - Unoconv doesn't work after the scheduled task conversion_cleanup_task has run
  • MDL-65219 - Broken link in messages contact request notification
  • MDL-58026 - Regrading a quiz in progress causes student to lose data
  • MDL-66071 - Cannot update user profile with non-internal auth method such as LDAP
  • MDL-63458 - Do not display "Send a message" option in course participants list if messaging is disabled site-wide
  • MDL-33884 - Export of questions with lots of images as Moodle XML runs out of memory
  • MDL-66136 - Online text assignment error when attempting to submit an image only (with no text)
  • MDL-66021 - 'Delete and then restore' doesn't delete when using asynchronous restore
  • MDL-64598 - Emojis are very big in forum notification emails
  • MDL-35939 - Quiz page title does not tell the user where they are in the quiz
  • MDL-65555 - Course restore excluding groups still restores quiz overrides resulting in extra calendar events
  • MDL-65517 - Manually completed course activities showing in Timeline
  • MDL-65925 - Grade page is broken if submission other than PDF was deleted
  • MDL-66110 - Error reading from database after upgrade to 3.7.1 (MySQL 8.0.2)
  • MDL-65679 - Expanding/collapsing PDF comments causes other annotations to change position
  • MDL-57342 - "Is this your first time here?" shows when self registration disabled and no message in auth_instructions
  • MDL-65954 - Exporting table data to PDF places entries in wrong columns
  • MDL-65116 - Assignment due date does not update for group selection
  • MDL-65786 - Blog-like format forum no longer shows unread messages count
  • MDL-65908 - Annotated PDF - Comments can't be added and viewed in RTL user interface
  • MDL-65749 - Upgrade PHPMailer
  • MDL-50472 - Maintenance Mode messages don't appear with Force Login enabled
  • MDL-52849 - File picker error messages are not read out in assignment to screen reader users
  • MDL-66272 - Custom theme favicon on LTI provider site breaks LTI authentication
  • MDL-66230 - Deleting a user tour causes error in privacy data export
  • MDL-64757 - Some Dashboard elements are following browser language, not page language
  • MDL-66120 - Remove community finder block - as part of Sunsetting moodle.net
  • MDL-66072 - Remove course-sharing functionality - as part of Sunsetting moodle.net
  • MDL-65595 - Multiple choice question text not wrapped in Lesson
Security fixes
  • MSA-19-0018 JavaScript injection possible in some Mustache templates via recursive rendering from contexts
  • MSA-19-0019 Course creation did not check the creator's role assignment capability before automatically assigning them as a teacher in the course
  • MSA-19-0020 Python Machine Learning dependency versions bumped
  • MSA-19-0021 Activity :addinstance capabilities were not respected when creating a course in single activity format
  • MSA-19-0022 Open redirect in the mobile launch endpoint could be used to expose mobile access tokens
  • MSA-19-0023 Forum subscribe link contained an open redirect if forced subscription mode was enabled
Security improvements
  • MDL-65443 - Context freezing not logged
Moodle 3.6.6 release notes

Fixes and improvements
  • MDL-59911 - Unoconv doesn't work after the scheduled task conversion_cleanup_task has run
  • MDL-65219 - Broken link in messages contact request notification
  • MDL-58026 - Regrading a quiz in progress causes student to lose data
  • MDL-66071 - Cannot update user profile with non-internal auth method such as LDAP
  • MDL-63458 - Do not display "Send a message" option in course participants list if messaging is disabled site-wide
  • MDL-33884 - Export of questions with lots of images as Moodle XML runs out of memory
  • MDL-66136 - Online text assignment error when attempting to submit an image only (with no text)
  • MDL-64598 - Emojis are very big in forum notification emails
  • MDL-35939 - Quiz page title does not tell the user where they are in the quiz
  • MDL-65555 - Course restore excluding groups still restores quiz overrides resulting in extra calendar events
  • MDL-65517 - Manually completed course activities showing in Timeline
  • MDL-65925 - Grade page is broken if submission other than PDF was deleted
  • MDL-66110 - Error reading from database after upgrade to 3.7.1 (MySQL 8.0.2)
  • MDL-65679 - Expanding/collapsing PDF comments causes other annotations to change position
  • MDL-57342 - "Is this your first time here?" shows when self registration disabled and no message in auth_instructions
  • MDL-65116 - Assignment due date does not update for group selection
  • MDL-65908 - Annotated PDF - Comments can't be added and viewed in RTL user interface
  • MDL-65749 - Upgrade PHPMailer
  • MDL-50472 - Maintenance Mode messages don't appear with Force Login enabled
  • MDL-52849 - File picker error messages are not read out in assignment to screen reader users
  • MDL-66272 - Custom theme favicon on LTI provider site breaks LTI authentication
  • MDL-66230 - Deleting a user tour causes error in privacy data export
  • MDL-65975 - Mobile features should reflect new features supported by Moodle App version 3.7 (backport of MDL-61199)
  • MDL-66120 - Remove community finder block - as part of Sunsetting moodle.net
  • MDL-66072 - Remove course-sharing functionality - as part of Sunsetting moodle.net
  • MDL-65595 - Multiple choice question text not wrapped in Lesson
Security fixes
  • MSA-19-0018 JavaScript injection possible in some Mustache templates via recursive rendering from contexts
  • MSA-19-0019 Course creation did not check the creator's role assignment capability before automatically assigning them as a teacher in the course
  • MSA-19-0020 Python Machine Learning dependency versions bumped
  • MSA-19-0021 Activity :addinstance capabilities were not respected when creating a course in single activity format
  • MSA-19-0022 Open redirect in the mobile launch endpoint could be used to expose mobile access tokens
  • MSA-19-0023 Forum subscribe link contained an open redirect if forced subscription mode was enabled
Security improvements
  • MDL-65443 - Context freezing not logged
Moodle 3.5.8 release notes

Fixes
  • MDL-66136 - Online text assignment error when attempting to submit an image only (with no text)
  • MDL-65925 - Grade page is broken if submission other than PDF was deleted
  • MDL-65749 - Upgrade PHPMailer
Security fixes
  • MSA-19-0018 JavaScript injection possible in some Mustache templates via recursive rendering from contexts
  • MSA-19-0019 Course creation did not check the creator's role assignment capability before automatically assigning them as a teacher in the course
  • MSA-19-0020 Python Machine Learning dependency versions bumped
  • MSA-19-0021 Activity :addinstance capabilities were not respected when creating a course in single activity format
  • MSA-19-0022 Open redirect in the mobile launch endpoint could be used to expose mobile access tokens
  • MSA-19-0023 Forum subscribe link contained an open redirect if forced subscription mode was enabled
Versienummer 3.7.2 / 3.6.6 / 3.5.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Moodle
Download https://download.moodle.org/releases/latest/
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 17-09-2019 08:320

17-09-2019 • 08:32

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Moodle

Lees meer

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrisch rijden

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True