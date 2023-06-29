Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.x en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 4.2.1, 4.1.4, 4.0.9, 3.11.15 en 3.9.22 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Moodle 4.2.1



General fixes and improvements MDL-75576 - Question bank statistics are fetched inefficiently

MDL-75623 - Encode pluginfile.php urls in backup

MDL-73138 - & (ampersand) is displayed as & in group and role names in the participants list filter

MDL-75552 - Badgr.com is not working because the apiBase in badgeconnect.json is ignored

MDL-77791 - File search areas for database activity entries need to index using the content id

MDL-78087 - The H5P Timeline activity is not displayed

MDL-78010 - Improve performance/information for the labels upgrade in MDL-77612

MDL-78047 - Links with a new line in Text and media area aren't displayed within the text box

MDL-77997 - Regression: can no longer download a single question in Moodle XML format when previewing it

MDL-76936 - Activity dates not reflecting in the course page after resetting course start date

MDL-78346 - langimport can accidentally uninstall all languages

MDL-78260 - Statistics for Random quiz questions: View details link broken

MDL-78151 - The setGregorianChange() error appears on the profile page when the Kyiv time zone is selected.

MDL-78065 - TinyMCE link icon doesn't work correctly

MDL-77451 - Quick switching between selectors throws exception

MDL-77766 - Multi-choice and True-false labelling need to respect showstandardinstruction setting

MDL-76903 - Hidden final page in Book prevents activity completion

MDL-76693 - Activity Chooser - Activity Summary content overlap/scroll issue

MDL-73331 - Accessibility toolkit advanced page update for page flow issues

MDL-75696 - Errors when restoring pre-4.0 quiz backups

MDL-77933 - Dynamic registration should return site name and logo

MDL-77987 - Backup is timing out for huge courses with a lot of files to annotate

MDL-77883 - Themes: Error message display for text area field client side form validation is not reliably updated

MDL-76835 - Unordered lists indented incorrectly in the web page and the Atto editor

MDL-77546 - Fix the sorting order of the items in the grade items selector in Single view report

MDL-78125 - Feedback Modal not showing on quiz - Embedded answers (Cloze)

MDL-76344 - Course image "non image file" should not be displayed on the left like image file

MDL-78052 - Upgrade Font Awesome Library to 6.4.0

MDL-78094 - Soap protocol broken in Moodle 4.2

MDL-78054 - Encrypted mobile notifications: payload can be encrypted several times

MDL-78242 - Inconsistent coursecontact checking can lead to PHP notices during plugin installation

MDL-78176 - Drag and drop onto image/Drag and drop markers create question: Theme oddity in Preview section

MDL-78149 - Database: Separate groups database - can't switch groups if the group has no entries.

MDL-78152 - No editing button for students in book with the right to create new chapters in boost

MDL-77810 - Grade summary: plugin types not translated

MDL-77781 - Course Reset: course_modules_viewed entries not deleted

MDL-78023 - tool_policy in Moodle 4.1.2: Spreadsheet (CSV/XLSX/ODT) download in some cases not working

MDL-78364 - Calculate custom report schedule users earlier

MDL-78006 - Activity chooser opens twice in the newly added sections (4.2 regression)

MDL-78034 - Multilanguage group names displayed incorrectly on BigBlueButton module

MDL-78026 - Multilang filter is not applied when creating calendar events

MDL-78007 - Tiny editor missing media buttons when teacher is commenting on quiz attempt

MDL-78170 - Glossary ratings average is not calculated properly using MSSQL database

MDL-78378 - Survey activity: Instructions for all three types of surveys are missing (M4.1 & M4.2)

MDL-77313 - Course restore searching is broken For developers MDL-78308 - preg_match(): Passing null to parameter #2 ($subject) when configuring custom menu items (PHP 8.1)

MDL-77995 - Building JS modules with Grunt doesn't work if dirroot contains "/src"

MDL-77733 - Enable accessibility tests by default during Behat init

MDL-77799 - REST web service request exceptions are not included in server logs

MDL-76971 - Finish removing requires of externallib.php from Report builder Security improvements MDL-78225 - Content bank is leaking user sesskey when switching contexts

MDL-77320 - License manager leaks sesskey when creating new license

MDL-76688 - Add \ExplSyntaxOn to latex deny-list to prevent LaTeX3 programming syntax Security fixes MSA-23-0016 - XSS risk on groups page

MSA-23-0017 - Minor SQL injection risk on Mnet SSO access control page

MSA-23-0018 - SSRF risk due to insufficient check on the cURL blocked hosts list Moodle 4.1.4



General fixes and improvements MDL-75576 - Question bank statistics are fetched inefficiently

MDL-78072 - Add support for encrypted Mobile notifications (backport of MDL-76722)

MDL-75623 - Encode pluginfile.php urls in backup

MDL-73138 - & (ampersand) is displayed as & in group and role names in the participants list filter

MDL-75552 - Badgr.com is not working because the apiBase in badgeconnect.json is ignored

MDL-77791 - File search areas for database activity entries need to index using the content id

MDL-78010 - Improve performance/information for the labels upgrade in MDL-77612

MDL-78047 - Links with a new line in Text and media area aren't displayed within the text box

MDL-77997 - Regression: can no longer download a single question in Moodle XML format when previewing it

MDL-76936 - Activity dates not reflecting in the course page after resetting course start date

MDL-78346 - langimport can accidentally uninstall all languages

MDL-78260 - Statistics for Random quiz questions: View details link broken

MDL-78151 - The setGregorianChange() error appears on the profile page when the Kyiv time zone is selected.

MDL-77451 - Quick switching between selectors throws exception

MDL-77766 - Multi-choice and True-false labelling need to respect showstandardinstruction setting

MDL-76903 - Hidden final page in Book prevents activity completion

MDL-76693 - Activity Chooser - Activity Summary content overlap/scroll issue

MDL-73331 - Accessibility toolkit advanced page update for page flow issues

MDL-75696 - Errors when restoring pre-4.0 quiz backups

MDL-77933 - Dynamic registration should return site name and logo

MDL-77987 - Backup is timing out for huge courses with a lot of files to annotate

MDL-77883 - Themes: Error message display for text area field client side form validation is not reliably updated

MDL-78038 - Bigbluebutton index page contains hardcoded "Week" course format string

MDL-76835 - Unordered lists indented incorrectly in the web page and the Atto editor

MDL-77546 - Fix the sorting order of the items in the grade items selector in Single view report

MDL-78125 - Feedback Modal not showing on quiz - Embedded answers (Cloze)

MDL-78025 - quiz_questions_in_use logic is wrong

MDL-76344 - Course image "non image file" should not be displayed on the left like image file

MDL-78242 - Inconsistent coursecontact checking can lead to PHP notices during plugin installation

MDL-78176 - Drag and drop onto image/Drag and drop markers create question: Theme oddity in Preview section

MDL-78149 - Database: Separate groups database - can't switch groups if the group has no entries.

MDL-78152 - No editing button for students in book with the right to create new chapters in boost

MDL-77259 - Event monitor is missing all core subsystem events

MDL-77810 - Grade summary: plugin types not translated

MDL-77781 - Course Reset: course_modules_viewed entries not deleted

MDL-78023 - tool_policy in Moodle 4.1.2: Spreadsheet (CSV/XLSX/ODT) download in some cases not working

MDL-78364 - Calculate custom report schedule users earlier

MDL-78034 - Multilanguage group names displayed incorrectly on BigBlueButton module

MDL-78026 - Multilang filter is not applied when creating calendar events

MDL-78007 - Tiny editor missing media buttons when teacher is commenting on quiz attempt

MDL-78170 - Glossary ratings average is not calculated properly using MSSQL database

MDL-78378 - Survey activity: Instructions for all three types of surveys are missing (M4.1 & M4.2)

MDL-77313 - Course restore searching is broken For developers MDL-78308 - preg_match(): Passing null to parameter #2 ($subject) when configuring custom menu items (PHP 8.1)

MDL-77995 - Building JS modules with Grunt doesn't work if dirroot contains "/src"

MDL-77733 - Enable accessibility tests by default during Behat init

MDL-77799 - REST web service request exceptions are not included in server logs Security improvements MDL-78225 - Content bank is leaking user sesskey when switching contexts

MDL-77320 - License manager leaks sesskey when creating new license

MDL-76688 - Add \ExplSyntaxOn to latex deny-list to prevent LaTeX3 programming syntax Security fixes MSA-23-0016 - XSS risk on groups page

MSA-23-0017 - Minor SQL injection risk on Mnet SSO access control page

MSA-23-0018 - SSRF risk due to insufficient check on the cURL blocked hosts list Moodle 4.0.9



General fixes and improvements MDL-75576 - Question bank statistics are fetched inefficiently

MDL-75623 - Encode pluginfile.php urls in backup

MDL-73138 - & (ampersand) is displayed as & in group and role names in the participants list filter

MDL-75552 - Badgr.com is not working because the apiBase in badgeconnect.json is ignored

MDL-77791 - File search areas for database activity entries need to index using the content id

MDL-78010 - Improve performance/information for the labels upgrade in MDL-77612

MDL-78047 - Links with a new line in Text and media area aren't displayed within the text box

MDL-77997 - Regression: can no longer download a single question in Moodle XML format when previewing it

MDL-76936 - Activity dates not reflecting in the course page after resetting course start date

MDL-78346 - langimport can accidentally uninstall all languages

MDL-78260 - Statistics for Random quiz questions: View details link broken

MDL-77766 - Multi-choice and True-false labelling need to respect showstandardinstruction setting

MDL-76903 - Hidden final page in Book prevents activity completion

MDL-76693 - Activity Chooser - Activity Summary content overlap/scroll issue

MDL-73331 - Accessibility toolkit advanced page update for page flow issues

MDL-75696 - Errors when restoring pre-4.0 quiz backups

MDL-77933 - Dynamic registration should return site name and logo

MDL-77987 - Backup is timing out for huge courses with a lot of files to annotate

MDL-77883 - Themes: Error message display for text area field client side form validation is not reliably updated

MDL-78038 - Bigbluebutton index page contains hardcoded "Week" course format string

MDL-76835 - Unordered lists indented incorrectly in the web page and the Atto editor

MDL-78125 - Feedback Modal not showing on quiz - Embedded answers (Cloze)

MDL-78025 - quiz_questions_in_use logic is wrong

MDL-76344 - Course image "non image file" should not be displayed on the left like image file

MDL-78242 - Inconsistent coursecontact checking can lead to PHP notices during plugin installation

MDL-78176 - Drag and drop onto image/Drag and drop markers create question: Theme oddity in Preview section

MDL-78152 - No editing button for students in book with the right to create new chapters in boost

MDL-77259 - Event monitor is missing all core subsystem events

MDL-78023 - tool_policy in Moodle 4.1.2: Spreadsheet (CSV/XLSX/ODT) download in some cases not working

MDL-78364 - Calculate custom report schedule users earlier

MDL-78026 - Multilang filter is not applied when creating calendar events

MDL-78170 - Glossary ratings average is not calculated properly using MSSQL database

MDL-78378 - Survey activity: Instructions for all three types of surveys are missing (M4.1 & M4.2)

MDL-77313 - Course restore searching is broken For developers MDL-78308 - preg_match(): Passing null to parameter #2 ($subject) when configuring custom menu items (PHP 8.1)

MDL-77995 - Building JS modules with Grunt doesn't work if dirroot contains "/src"

MDL-77733 - Enable accessibility tests by default during Behat init

MDL-77799 - REST web service request exceptions are not included in server logs Security improvements MDL-78225 - Content bank is leaking user sesskey when switching contexts

MDL-77320 - License manager leaks sesskey when creating new license

MDL-76688 - Add \ExplSyntaxOn to latex deny-list to prevent LaTeX3 programming syntax Security fixes MSA-23-0016 - XSS risk on groups page

MSA-23-0017 - Minor SQL injection risk on Mnet SSO access control page

MSA-23-0018 - SSRF risk due to insufficient check on the cURL blocked hosts list Moodle 3.11.15



For developers MDL-77995 - Building JS modules with Grunt doesn't work if dirroot contains "/src"

MDL-77733 - Enable accessibility tests by default during Behat init Security improvements MDL-76688 - Add \ExplSyntaxOn to latex deny-list to prevent LaTeX3 programming syntax Security fixes MSA-23-0016 - XSS risk on groups page

MSA-23-0017 - Minor SQL injection risk on Mnet SSO access control page

MSA-23-0018 - SSRF risk due to insufficient check on the cURL blocked hosts list Moodle 3.9.22



For developers MDL-77995 - Building JS modules with Grunt doesn't work if dirroot contains "/src" Security improvements MDL-76688 - Add \ExplSyntaxOn to latex deny-list to prevent LaTeX3 programming syntax Security fixes MSA-23-0017 - Minor SQL injection risk on Mnet SSO access control page

MSA-23-0018 - SSRF risk due to insufficient check on the cURL blocked hosts list