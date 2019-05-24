Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.1.0 en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versie 3.7 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Moodle 3.7 release notes



Here is the full list of fixed issues in 3.7.



See our New features page in the user documentation for an introduction to Moodle 3.7 with screenshots.



If you are upgrading from a previous version, please see Upgrading in the user docs.



Major features



Forum MDL-22077 - Private reply option

MDL-65033 - Ability to star discussions

MDL-64956 - In-page forum post reply

MDL-65032 - Ability to lock discussions manually

MDL-65069 - Ability to create discussions without changing page

MDL-64820 - Forum display updated to use templates

MDL-65071 - List of discussions is sortable

MDL-65034 - Accessibility improvements to forum discussions

MDL-65394 - Forum rendering speed improvements

MDL-46881 - Forum scheduled task (cron) has been refactored into several smaller cron tasks Messaging MDL-65015 - HTML in messages is cleaned according to site/role "trusttext" configuration

MDL-64715 - Personal space in messaging drawer for draft messages etc.

MDL-64495 - New settings page for messaging-related settings

MDL-63620 - Group conversations can be created from both the auto-create groups edit page and the import groups tool

MDL-63915 - Old messaging user interface removed and replaced with a new widget

MDL-64773 - Messaging conversations can be muted

MDL-65132 - New capability for deleting messages for all users within group conversations

MDL-64017 - Message processors can identify and handle group messages

MDL-64703 - Updated interface on the messaging index page

MDL-64137 - Searches highlight text that matches the search term

MDL-65114 - Timestamps in the main conversation list include days and years

MDL-64093 - New admin setting to set the site default for using enter key to send messages

MDL-60680 - Improved push notifications Themes MDL-58428 - All Boost templates moved to core

MDL-64505 - Classic theme introduced to core

MDL-64506 - Bootstrapbase and related themes (Clean/More) removed from core

MDL-65449 - Themes can override the course pattern used on the dashboard LTI MDL-62599 - LTI 1.3 support introduced Open Badges MDL-63262 - Support added for Open Badges 2.0 platforms

MDL-63876 - Moodle competencies can be linked to criteria for badges in Open Badges 2.0 Dashboard and Course Overview MDL-63794 - Course categories can be displayed on courses in the course overview block

MDL-64855 - New admin setting to control the output of the course category in the myoverview block

MDL-64376 - Scrolling improved in the recently accessed courses block

MDL-64903 - Course filters are logically grouped in the myoverview block

MDL-64898 - The completion progress bar is no longer displayed for teachers in the myoverview block Learning Analytics MDL-61667 - Improvements to the install/uninstall procedure the Analytics API offers to plugins

MDL-64783 - New “upcoming activities due” model added

MDL-65582 - The "upcoming activities due" model is enabled by default

MDL-64786 - Users can overwrite default model names

MDL-64693 - New target added for course competencies achievement

MDL-64636 - New target added for course completion

MDL-65176 - New target added for students at risk of not getting the minimum grade to pass a course

MDL-64954 - A "More info" link provides more information about different core analytics elements

MDL-64777 - Default models can be restored

MDL-64787 - Analytics models can be evaluated using a trained machine learning backend

MDL-60944 - Models can be created, deleted, imported and exported

MDL-64779 - Ability to choose whether to include trained model weights in an export

MDL-65175 - When evaluating a model, the time-splitting method can be set using the web interface

MDL-65177 - It is possible to set the frequency of insight generation for models based on assumptions (e.g. the "upcoming activities due" model)

MDL-60936 - "Enabled time-splitting methods" analytics setting converted to a list of default time-splitting methods for a model's evaluation Usability improvements MDL-5311 - Choices can be cleared for single-answer multiple-choice questions

MDL-43385 - Print output of books has been improved

MDL-28505 - Course backup and restore can be performed asynchronously

MDL-61537 - Ability to rotate pages when annotating PDFs in assignment feedback

MDL-63773 - Assignment settings form hides irrelevant options instead of disabling them

MDL-64552 - Moodle forms inside the admin top level directory hide irrelevant options instead of disabling them

MDL-64557 - Moodle forms inside the course directory hide irrelevant options instead of disabling them

MDL-60474 - The student selection tool in the grading interface reflects the sorting order of the grading table

MDL-39261 - File support added to lesson essay questions

MDL-60913 - Global search results can be split into tabs by category

MDL-50793 - Teachers can see hidden pages in book activities

MDL-60059 - Workshop activity action events support drag and drop in the calendar

MDL-62142 - Accessibility improvements for Boost course landing page Other Highlights



Functional changes MDL-31355 - Forum due dates are added to the calendar

MDL-36088 - Adding/modifying questions to/in the question bank is logged

MDL-49673 - Assignment has an option to not display the grader to students

MDL-31852 - HTML tags allowed in the title of Lesson "content pages"

MDL-64377 - Ability to delete assignment file submissions

MDL-64243 - Nextcloud serves "offline" files consistent with other integrations (e.g. OneDrive and Google Docs)

MDL-53346 - User competencies in courses show the linked learning plans

MDL-62223 - Improved submission statements for assignments

MDL-52828 - Competencies can be graded when grading an activity

MDL-65154 - Course competencies page shows students which competencies are linked to an activity

MDL-64414 - "AND" and "OR" are available in if-conditions for grade calculations For administrators MDL-10965 - There is a new capability available to view the list of non-hidden courses

MDL-57898 - New custom field types plugin and course custom fields functionality

MDL-49399 - Output can be captured during cron and task runs

MDL-62869 - Global search can be configured to include all visible courses

MDL-64322 - New data privacy capability to restrict submission of deletion requests for other users

MDL-63569 - A constant can be added to the subject of all emails

MDL-62907 - The standard log table 'other' field can be set to store in JSON format

MDL-64281 - Frame embedding is always allowed for requests coming from the Moodle app

MDL-61164 - Tasks using legacy cron functionality moved to scheduled tasks

MDL-57900 - Added fields to provide site metadata to support learning analytics

MDL-63623 - Plugins can be uninstalled via command line

MDL-64323 - Additional fields are included in user searches when making new data requests on behalf of a user

MDL-64347 - Improved processing of scheduled and ad-hoc tasks

MDL-65142 - Tables can be downloaded in PDF format (new dataformat)

MDL-64314 - Insights notification enable web notifications by default

MDL-65138 - Course sharing to Moodle.net is disabled by default (configured via a new setting)

MDL-64454 - Site administration page warns if cron does not run frequently

MDL-62728 - The language packs page displays a warning when locales are not fully supported

MDL-64071 - Improved diagnostics when testing LDAP settings

MDL-64823 - Disabling mobile plugins works as expected

MDL-44484 - Theme field available in the bulk upload users tool

MDL-64477 - Learning analytics usage data is included with site usage data

MDL-64337 - Mobile app enabled sites prompt users that do not use the app to download it in notification emails

MDL-64339 - User names provided in the comments report are hyperlinked to the user's profile For developers MDL-54592 - MongoDB cache store upgraded to use PHP 7 compatible library

MDL-63977 - Behat testing available for mobile app features and plugins

MDL-63986 - Behat testing added for the messaging drawer

MDL-64449 - New debug feature to expose code issues with session locks

MDL-52167 - Core functionality added to enable site administration settings to be hidden if dependent on another disabled setting

MDL-63366 - Ability to specify filters for unit testing coverage

MDL-65130 - Improved unit testing coverage generation by only respecting the @covers annotation

MDL-60470 - New "after_require_login" hook introduced

MDL-65204 - Phpunit upgraded to version 7.5.x

MDL-64348 - Improved AJAX template fetching

MDL-59986 - External database enrolment sync moved to a scheduled task

MDL-63880 - Some templates common in dashboard blocks have been moved to increase reusability

MDL-64587 - New option in the XMLDB editor to add the mandatory persistent fields

MDL-64324 - ID collisions are avoided when forms are loaded from AJAX

MDL-64684 - When JavaScript caching is disabled, jQuery and RequireJS are no longer minified New web services MDL-64252 - New SCORM web service to return user capabilities

MDL-64656 - New web service to return the tag associated with an element

MDL-64655 - New forum web service to return user access information

MDL-64642 - New web service to call multiple external functions