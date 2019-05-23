De Document Foundation heeft de vierde update voor versie 6.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.2 treffen we onder meer een nieuw menu met tabbladen aan en hebben de iconen in het klassieke menu ook een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kan het beter overweg met EMF+ vector-afbeeldingen van Microsoft Office, is de manier waarop veranderingen in documenten worden bijgehouden veranderd wat tot flinke prestatieverbeteringen leidt en kunnen cellen uit Calc nu probleemloos in Writer worden ingevoegd. Versie 6.2.4 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 115 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in 6.2.4 rc1: i#98792 Slide show needs idle callback

ofz#14422 null deref

ofz#14469 null deref

rhbz#1691287 LibreOffice does not prompt for printer authentication

rhbz#1696037

rhbz#1699347 Crash in LibreOffice writer when I type a data in the YYYY-MM-DD format

rhbz#1702810 Prepare for upcoming libebook soname version bump

tdf#53029 There is no authentication function when printing using CUPS on the network with LibreOffice Dialogs

tdf#82009 PIVOTTABLE: Black color on fields of Pivot Table Layout window (Mac OS X only)

tdf#82184 Improve installation process for non en-US locales

tdf#90753 gbuild: Move packages to autoinstallation in scp2

tdf#97822 Trees missing arrows if OpenGL is enabled

tdf#100986 Rotated text does not work with on Windows (old layout: Graphite only, new layout:all fonts)

tdf#101854 RENDERING: Poorman's bold not bold on Japanese font on macOS (see comment #13)

tdf#103725 Font scaling does not work on Windows with the new layout engine

tdf#103831 Horizontal text scaling doesn't work correctly when OpenGL is enabled on Windows

tdf#105150 PPTX import: shape fill is not set to slide default background color

tdf#107966 OPENGL: Format Cells/Borders/Line Styles - not drawn

tdf#108423 Autocorrect while typing not replacing anymore (manually added to Replace-With) i'll, i've, i'm

tdf#109376 Crash after accepting all changes from compared documents

tdf#112318 Animations set to start 'With previous'/'After previous' don't work when OpenGL is enabled

tdf#113076 Italic set fonts are clipped on right edge in presentation mode with OpenGL rendering (HA or CPU rendering not affected)

tdf#113289 ODT: footnote separator line does not show

tdf#113834 FILESAVE Crashes when saving remotely when service host is empty

tdf#114316 Context Menu doesn't open in full screen mode in Writer with OpenGL rendering

tdf#114801 EDITOR DOCX Cannot use the highlight 'bucket' function with docx file

tdf#115262 Image object cumulative placement error affecting Print Preview and PDF export in .ods with irregular row height

tdf#115843 HiDPI images in LibreOffice Writer are blurry with GTK3 backend

tdf#116666 Fix Hungarian collation

tdf#117891 Base table icons in Main window Tables list are displaying the Calc Template icon

tdf#118302 Tabs' content in calc get deleted by accident (GTK3)

tdf#118977 MacOS: Low resolution image when pasting screenshot from Preview to Writer

tdf#119890 Default directory for my documents is not xdg-user-dir DOCUMENTS

tdf#119965 Tooltips on macOS don't match platform styling

tdf#120270 No update to refs to sum cell after undoing change in sum range

tdf#120585 Pie chart segment rendered as rectangle when anti-aliasing is off with gtk3

tdf#120754 Crashes on UNDO

tdf#120797 Comment not displayed on hovering with gtk3 and kde5

tdf#120865 KDE5: Can't move down field to see text with breaks in LO Calc

tdf#121337 FileDateTime("\

onexistent\smb\path") returns bogus result rather than throwing error

tdf#122172 OOoSpotlightImporter causes mdworker to crash repeatedly.

tdf#122244 Installer DMG window on macOS has a misplaced "bin" folder icon

tdf#122487 Wrong Naming of Drawing Objects

tdf#122599 Classification: Signing: paragraph signing doesn't change to invalid when the paragraph is splitted with Enter

tdf#122767 Artifacts from comment popup with OpenGL enabled

tdf#122780 FILEOPEN DOCX Crash with too long Template tag in app.xml

tdf#122926 FILEOPEN ODT Slower compared to the past

tdf#123054 FILEOPEN DOCX Paragraph style changes (regression)

tdf#123058 VCL=qt5 filesaver doesn't add extension with checkbox checked

tdf#123204 EDITING Not all special characters appear in the AutoFilter window ( Hungarian )

tdf#123228 selection from Firefox themes (own theme) no longer works ( Firefox changed the API & removed the footer images)

tdf#123285 DATA LOSS: Writer AutoFormat "Delete spaces and tabs at end and start of line" dropping characters from text with built-in paragraph styles

tdf#123291 UI: Hex color input box for changing column chart node color doesn't work

tdf#123313 Undoing ToC insertion in middle of word causes assertion failure

tdf#123421 FILESAVE XLSX Calc creates corrupted pivot table

tdf#123472 Unable to create file on gvfs mounted volume

tdf#123550 Paragraph Option: Orphan Control or Widow control should be tri-state

tdf#123684 FILEOPEN PPTX: Slide background fill imported with wrong color

tdf#123750 KDE5/ Plasma: LO Filedialog isn't showing removable devices

tdf#123832 Libre Office ver 6.2 (x64 Setup hang up while trying to install

tdf#123855 export to xhtml from writer no longer preserves footnotes as hyperlinks

tdf#123859 Move slides in LO Impress -> slides disappear and finally it leads to crash

tdf#124026 KDE: Can't resize any toolbar

tdf#124032 MacOSX: Macro-Dialog: Background-Color on TextBoxes don't show

tdf#124219 soffice won't launch because of missing symbol cairo_surface_get_device_scale

tdf#124240 Untranslated strings for Table of Contents, Index, Bibliography, etc.

tdf#124241 Window too large to get to okay on 1600x900 display

tdf#124292 KDE5: Fractional scaling makes most UI and rendered text look bad

tdf#124326 Undo after drag&drop changes the original formula

tdf#124327 Calc. Wrong render of legend's font in Chart (OpenGL enabled)

tdf#124329 Published attribute of shapes in sheets regarding the now 3 anchoring types is missing

tdf#124385 toolkit: UnknownPropertyException on setModel() call

tdf#124386 Don't show all symbols

tdf#124411 Impress: dragging image from file browser to slide replaces

tdf#124469 table of figures and index of tables not clickable in pdf

tdf#124503 LibreOffice doesn't detect JVM because of unexpected java.vendor property value

tdf#124579 Basic Macro hang up when using (operation system) filepicker/folderpicker

tdf#124586 Crash if switch from user outline numbering to chapter numbering with same paragraph style

tdf#124598 gtk3_kde5: Opening file dialog makes LO hang if KIO libraries are not installed

tdf#124605 Empty Variant leads to the following operator being ignored

tdf#124613 FORMATTING: Page Style for First page number shows up a "1.05" (gen)

tdf#124652 gtk3_kde5: Hang/crash when using folderpicker from Java extension

tdf#124670 Lost of space symbols in DOCX document

tdf#124676 FILESAVE: xlsx document with pivot table exported by Calc results in recovery dialog when opened in Excel

tdf#124698 CRASH: closing authentication dialog after LibreOffice

tdf#124704 No values of variables shown by mouseover in BASIC

tdf#124722 CRASH: after pasting, if deleting more text than fits on a page

tdf#124725 The LibreOffice Help Webpage- Can't search for anything after typing what I wanted to look for & pressing "Enter"

tdf#124730 Writer Crashes when Creating New Style

tdf#124756 Media objects do not trigger effects.

tdf#124791 LO installer is missing UI language codes

tdf#124794 Installation fails on Windows Server 2008 R2

tdf#124804 FORMATTING Image properties Borders not properly handled (automatically reset to default)

tdf#124828 FILEOPEN XLS Crash with large spreadsheet

tdf#124919 Increasing text size in table only affects the first cell

tdf#124932 UI: GTK3: in dialog Customize, the list Shortcut Keys doesn't get the focus with TAB, no other option to enter any widget

tdf#124942 CRASH - 3D Slide Transitions in Impress

tdf#124979 Assert when saving versions

tdf#124980 Crash when defining a range

tdf#124984 Organize basic macro: newly added module doesn't show up

tdf#124990 kde5: unfinished DnD of a sheet erases all contents of the sheet

tdf#125002 [Styles] Tab stop settings get mixed up during editting them

tdf#125011 Can't duplicate an object

tdf#125039 Regression from bug 123259 when anchoring a graphic as character

tdf#125080 LibreOffice crashes when adding icons to Gallery

Template:Tfd propagate getGFileInfo failure less aggressively