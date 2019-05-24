Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en de Linux Kernel 4.15. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 15.10.1 uitgebracht met de volgende opmerkingen:

New ISO (stable version) deepin 15.10.1



In the deepin 15.10.1 ISO, the problem that the window effect did not work for Nvidia m250 and GTX 1060 graphics cards was solved. Users who cannot use the window effect normally, please download and install the 15.10.1 ISO.



dde: Fixed the bug that in some cases, the function that changing wallpaper when wakeup did not work;

Fixed the issue that the window effect did not work for Nvidia m250 and GTX 1060 graphics cards; Launcher: Fixed the bug that the other icon was selected after pressing ESC when right clicking on an app in launcher; Control Center: Fixed the bug that there was still update notification after system update was completed;

Fixed the bug that the connecting icons in Wi-Fi list were not center aligned;

Fixed the bug that the old configuration was deleted if switching from non-custom mode to custom display;

Note that to set the display scaling for wine applications, users should login again and set the display scaling to make the changes effective; dde-session-ui: Fixed the crash of login interface on the initial start;

Fixed the bug that the password error message popped out when switching users; dde-kwin (window manager): Removed the opacity effect when dragging the window;

Removed the thumbnails in four corners while showing desktop;

Fixed the bug that the other hidden windows were also shown if clicking or opening a window after showing desktop;

Removed the context menu on window title bar;

Added support for window preview on dock;

Fixed the bug that the cursor did not change when dragging or resizing the window in kwin. Deepin File Manager 4.8.4-1+comsta: Fixed the issue that the dimension of desktop background and that of the screen did not match in some conditions;

Removed the unnecessary gap between the folders when “Auto merge” was checked;

The database files created by fast index and file tags in NTFS partition were set to be hidden, so that they would not be shown in Windows. Deepin Screenshot 4.1.11-1+comsta: Fixed the issue that the window cannot be selected if display scaling was set for the secondary monitor. Deepin Voice Recorder 1.4.0-1+comsta: Fixed the bug that there were two app icons in the sound list on dock tray in some cases. Deepin Terminal 3.2.3.1-1+comsta: Fixed the issue that in Quake mode, the terminal cannot get the focus again after losing it if using kwin;

Added support for blur background in kwin;

Added support for right clicking to open the selected relative path directly;

Added support for moving the title bar to the bottom of the window(no UI settings with configuration file only);

The “Open link” option was added in context menu.