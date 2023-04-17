Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. De changelog voor versie 20.9 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Additions and optimizations: Upgraded Qt to version 5.15.8

Optimization of the height of the window tube title bar from 40 pixels to 24 pixels

Updated system log viewer application

Updated system photo album application

Updated system drawing board application

Updated system software package management application

Supported devices with a Boot partition and undamaged terminals to automatically repair the root file system in case of damage during the boot process

Updated log collection tool

Updated software package installer

Updated terminal application

Optimized the high-performance mode/balance mode strategy. Bug fixes: DDE: Fixed the problem where it takes more than 20 seconds to display the welcome popup when switching to a new user desktop after creating a new user and restarting, and during this period, the taskbar and control center opening and other operations are slow to respond

Fixed the problem where accessing files through WPS is blocked after setting WPS to allow access to specific file permissions

Fixed the problem where, after connecting a 4K screen and setting the scaling to 2.75 times, then reconnecting to a normal 1K display screen, logging out of the system, the login interface displays normally, and the desktop displays abnormally (the maximum scaling ratio of the control center is 1.25)

Fixed the problem where there are jagged shapes in the hover tips of the login interface network

Fixed the problem where there are gear shapes when refreshing the network panel refresh button

Fixed the problem where authentication interface appears when plugging and unplugging the external display, and dual screens cannot be authenticated to enter the desktop when locked

Fixed the problem where the application preview image and application name display styles are incorrect

Fixed the problem where the selected box size of the application preview image is inconsistent with the design image

Fixed the problem where there is a screen flicker when switching control center other menus display menu under extended mode and turning off the personalized window effect. File Manager Fixed the problem where the file manager crashes when renaming under multiple systems and prompting resource or device is busy after clicking OK

Fixed the problem where there is an error in the screen saver setting process image when opening the custom screen saver setting and using alt+tab to switch processes

Fixed the problem where the ctrl+a shortcut key does not work after selecting the first file when the search is completed

Fixed the problem where the font color of the shortcut key panel is inconsistent with the UI design image

Fixed the problem where the order is wrong when switching options using the 【table】 shortcut key in the text manager dialog box

Fixed the problem where the taskbar has no window tags when the screen saver custom window is open Other fixes Fixed the issue with incorrect content in the qtdeclarative-opensource-src installation package.

Fixed the problem where dragging an application while the launcher window is open would cause it to be misplaced, and selecting the calendar would result in dragging the calculator.

Fixed the issue where the Bluetooth module was not available on some models (HONOR NBLK-WAX9X (C234) Notebook) after installing the system.

Fixed the problem where using the Alt+Tab shortcut to switch windows while in the window resizing option in the window manager did not respond.

Fixed the issue where dragging a window to the top of the screen near the top did not trigger full-screen display, and adjusting the taskbar position to the top of the screen caused the application window to not adapt to the display, causing the window to be covered by the taskbar.

Fixed the problem where the split screen divider would cover the application scrollbar when two applications were displayed side by side, making it difficult to select and drag the scrollbar.

Fixed the display abnormality issue of the dialog box under the "Deepin Store" dark theme.

Fixed the issue where the version information of the dialog box in "Deepin Store" was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the problem where the tray menu in "Deepin Store" could not be activated.

Fixed the problem where the main window of "Deepin Store" was not restricted to the minimum height.

Fixed the issue where executing the "time sudo update-grub" command in the system terminal during the upgrade process would take too long to return the information.

Improved the compatibility of the system log collection tool.

Fixed the problem where the log collection tool could not open the help application through the "F1" shortcut or the "Help" option in the main menu.

Fixed the issue where the previewed content was empty after calling the print preview in the text editor for large files.

Fixed the issue where the application name of the help manual was displayed in English instead of Chinese after upgrading to version 6.0.2.

Improved system security and fixed security vulnerabilities.

Fixed the problem where switching to the password login interface was not possible when face recognition failed on the login or lock screen.