Software-update: Deepin 20.7

Deepin logo (79 pix)Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. De changelog voor versie 20.7 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New Features and Improvements

Kernel
  • Updated the lTS kernel to V5.15.45 by following the upstream.
  • Added the HWE 5.18 kernel to be compatible with more devices.
Control Center
  • Added the internal test entry in Control Center, by which you can switch** **on the slider to join the internal test.
  • Optimized the usage logic of input methods and keyboard layouts to make them better meet the usage habits of both Chinese users and overseas users.
  • Added more formats for short date.
  • Added the effect when an app was right clicked in the launcher.
Calendar
  • Added the settings for the "First day of week" - Sunday or Monday, effective in the daily view and the yearly view.
  • Added support for creating new events by dragging and dropping a specific date on the right pane in the daily view.
  • Optimized the window's default size and minimum size.
  • Optimized the display logic of red dots on gray dates in the yearly view.
  • Optimized the UI effect when clicking on a specific date in the yearly view.
Camera
  • Added support for saving videos in MP4.
Album
  • Optimized the window minimum size to 630*300 pixels.
Screen Capture
  • Disabled the text tool, options menu, scrolling screenshots, extracting text, pinning screenshots, and screen recording on the lock screen.
Email
  • Added the calendar, supporting event management and sync.
  • Added support for batch importing CSV files.
  • Added the recipient prediction function.
  • Added the settings for the default font style for composing emails.
  • Added more functions for the graphic editing and style configuration of the rich text editor.
  • Added phishing reminders for some corporate mailboxes.
  • Added the drag and drop interaction for importing and exporting contacts, and optimized field mapping of vcf files.
  • Optimized the layout and display of the email body.
  • Optimized the deletion interaction of mailboxes.
  • Optimized the logic of loading emails.
Browser
  • Added Google Translate in the context menu for translating English websites.
  • Added the entries - New Window and New Incognito Window, if right-clicking the browser icon in the dock.
  • Optimized the rounded corners and tab bar height.
Grand Search
  • Auto changes the default search engine according to system languages.
  • The default search engine can be configured according to user needs.
  • The "More" button of a category under search results can be triggered by the Enter key.
Others
  • Added support for Qt6.
  • The nvidia-vaapi-driver library is integrated, supporting enabling nvidia vaapi hard decoding for Firefox browser.
  • Biometric authentication supports more Goodix fingerprint scanners.

Bug Fixes

DDE
  • Fixed: UI issues on some devices.
Music
  • Fixed: on some devices, when a song directory was added, all songs in other directories at the same level were also added.
Terminal
  • Fixed: when a terminal window was at a position across two screens in the dual-screen mode, pressed Ctrl+Shift+? to call out the shortcut windows, their positions were different each time.
File Manager
  • Fixed: if a USB flash drive was formatted into vfat, in the next disk format process, its format was displayed as ext3.
  • Fixed: after right-clicking multiple folders and opening them with File Manager, Package Installer popped up instead of File Manager.
  • Fixed: after searching for non-existing files in the FTP server, and returning back to the upper-level directory, it was displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed: when "Show file system on disk icon" was checked or unchecked in Settings, it did not take effect immediately.
  • Fixed: folders permanently deleted were not completely deleted and no error message was shown.
  • Fixed: the transfer progress for sending large files from smb servers was displayed abnormally.
Movie
  • Fixed: when audio files were played, the default volume was low
  • Fixed: the video could not be played if the video name contained {}
Browser
  • Fixed: the refreshing effect was wrongly displayed if clicking "Retry" after the extension installation failed.
  • Fixed: some videos on webpages cannot be played and failed to load the Netease mailbox webpage.
  • Fixed: the background changes in one window were not synced to another opening window.
Email
  • Fixed: the long event name was not displayed completely in the text box when a new event was created.
Screen Capture
  • Fixed: the text recognition accuracy was low if there was no large blank space around the image.
Image Viewer
  • Fixed: the memory usage kept increasing which resulted in memory leakage in the process of switching and viewing images.
AppStore
  • Fixed: UI text issues.
  • Fixed: if the system language was Spanish or Polish, the app page was displayed wrongly when App Store was minimized.
Control Center
  • Changed the text in the advanced settings of input methods.
  • Fixed: the input methods' third-level settings cannot be searched for in the search box of Control Center.
  • Fixed: there was a prompt box of input methods during system upgrades on some devices.
  • Fixed: the input method was selected incorrectly if right-clicking the input method icon when it did not get focus.
Others
  • Fixed: the blurred screen occurred in the Dock of the devices with Radeon graphics cards.
  • Fixed: after closing multiple windows continuously, the window crashed, and the window effect cannot be enabled again after turning it off.
  • Fixed security vulnerabilities to improve system security.
  • Fixed: failed to wake up WINE applications on some devices by clicking the tray icons if the display was scaled.
  • Updated qemu to solve the running failure of docker-desktop.
  • Updated flatpak to solve the problem that flatpak apps were displayed abnormally in the Dock.
  • Updated powertop to fix the issue that some devices could not run properly.

Deepin

Versienummer 20.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Deepin
Download https://www.deepin.org/en/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-09-2022 15:47 14

04-09-2022 • 15:47

14

Bron: Deepin

Update-historie

16-04 Deepin 23.1 9
16-08 Deepin 23.0 12
04-'23 Deepin 20.9 0
12-'22 Deepin 20.8 10
09-'22 Deepin 20.7 14
05-'22 Deepin 20.6 2
04-'22 Deepin 20.5 0
01-'22 Deepin 20.4 5
11-'21 Deepin 20.3 22
09-'21 Deepin 20.2.4 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

Deepin

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
14
14
10
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
S.J.Onnie 4 september 2022 17:12
Interesante distributie maar..... .Basis in China? Ik hou het voorlopig dan wel even bij Linux Mint. Kan natuurlijk zo maar zijn dat Deepin volledig te vertrouwen is. Tot die tijd kijk ik de kat uit de boom 😉
sfranken @S.J.Onnie4 september 2022 17:38
Dit is al zolang de distro hier op Tweakers is te vinden zo in de beschrijving genoteerd. Als je perse de DDE wil testen (Deepin Desktop Environment) kan dat ook via anders distros. Ik weet dat Arch deze in de repos heeft, en Fedora ook (en is met een Fedora Spin ervoor bezig).
youridv1 @sfranken4 september 2022 18:06
Ubuntu Deepin bestaat ook

Maarja, het soort dingen waar mensen achterdochtig voor zijn, kunnen ook gewoon in de DE zitten. Met hoe uitgebreid UI’s zijn tegenwoordig is dat onderhand nog meer code dan Deepin anderzijds bovenop debian zet

Mij maakt het persoonlijk weinig uit. Ik vind deepin een toffe DE. Erg mooi en consistent in elkaar gezet

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 23 juli 2024 20:08]

Gps4l @sfranken4 september 2022 19:24
openSUSE ook.

https://en.opensuse.org/Portal:Deepin/Installation

Moest even lachen, typisch openSUSE, dat er staat:
Warning！ Deepin Desktop has some security issues, Please don't deploy Deepin Desktop in anywhere important！
GeroldM @S.J.Onnie4 september 2022 19:58
Heb het al eens eerder aangegeven. Dit is op zich een goed werkbare distro. Dat was destijds, in versie 15, zeer zeker het geval. Er zat echter een boel aan functionaliteit in die alleen in China gebruikt kan worden. En dan bedoel ik niet even omschakelen naar de schinese taal. Nee, alleen wanneer de computer/laptop zich fysiek achter de Chinese "vuurmuur" bevind.

Dat stond me tegen en ben dus op zoek gegaan naar alternatieven. Ben alsnog beland bij Pop!_OS en Linux Mint, daar niet van.
TheVivaldi @GeroldM4 september 2022 20:18
Momenteel werkt alles wat ze bieden gewoon buiten China, behalve cloudsynchronisatie met je Deepin-account.
TheVivaldi @S.J.Onnie4 september 2022 20:19
Basis in China, maar met ontwikkelaars in verschillende landen. Ik ben als Nederlander ook onderdeel van het Deepin-team (geen ontwikkelaar, maar een andere functie).

Alle code is open source en veilig verklaard, maar spit gerust zelf de code eens door.
DeeD2k2 @TheVivaldi5 september 2022 08:35
Ik vind het altijd heel gaaf dat dit kan en aangeboden wordt. Maar het is in mijn ogen totaal onrealistisch met projecten als een OS. De GitHub van Deepin heeft alleen als 178 repositories. Waar begin ik?

Daarnaast zie ik als talen C++, Python, Go, Nix, Shell, HTML, C, JavaScript, Makefile, CMake, Dockerfile, … ect, etc.
Ik moet aardig wat tijd investeren om al die talen te kunnen lezen zodat ik de code kan begrijpen.

Kortom, ik ben afhankelijk van goed vertrouwen en partijen die voor mij kunnen reviewen…
Blue Lightning 5 september 2022 08:46
Had nog nooit van deze gehoord. Ziet er wel mooi en overzichtelijk uit :) Zal het in de toekomst overwegen als mijn laptop te traag wordt voor Windows.
olson 5 september 2022 16:20
Net getest met een Lenovo P50s en en alles werkt gewoon out of the box! (wifi, fingerprint reader) netjes!
ChevyVanDude 6 september 2022 09:41
Haal alle trackers, zoals; cnzz.? er uit en wijzig alle repo's naar Europese repo's.
Wel makkelijker gezegd dan gedaan.
Verder is het modder gooien tussen Deepin die zegt dat het alleen wat statistische informatie doorspeelt en niets wat om persoonlijke gegevens gaat, en de andere kant die zegt dat dit wel gebeurt....

Ik denk dat deze distro meer interessant is als Linux eyecandy, en niet zo zeer als een daily driver (Manjaro is daarintegen wel een hele goede daily driver).
Maar er is een hele Reddit gewijd aan Linux eyecandy, dus als het daarom gaat >> Reddit > Unixporn (SFW)
TheVivaldi @ChevyVanDude6 september 2022 11:11
Haal alle trackers, zoals; cnzz.? er uit en wijzig alle repo's naar Europese repo's.
Die trackers zijn er al een aantal versies geleden uit gehaald en er zijn al een hoop Europese repos.
ChevyVanDude @TheVivaldi7 september 2022 07:45
Het zou inderdaad informatie kunnen zijn van (ik dacht dat ik las dat het om) de 20.x ging, dus inderdaad en aantal versies terug).
Maar echt weg? Of iets wat ze opo hun blog hebben opgeschreven... M.a.w; bron?
TheVivaldi @ChevyVanDude7 september 2022 11:29
In 2018 zijn de trackers al verwijderd. Hier de bijbehorende blogpost: https://www.deepin.org/en...-in-the-deepin-app-store/

Op de nieuwsoverzichtspagina kun je zien dat dat op 20 juli 2018 was: https://www.deepin.org/en/community-news/page/10/

En als je hun statement niet gelooft, geloof dan mij als teamlid maar of bekijk de broncode van de appwinkel. :)

(En ook als teamlid ben ik niet op mijn mondje gevallen. Ik ben niet iemand die de boel verdedigt onder het mom van "ik moet kostte wat kost loyaal zijn". Als ik onrecht of andere kwesties zie waar ik het niet mee eens ben, dan zeg ik dat gewoon open en bloot. Dus in dit geval had ik het dan ook ruiterlijk toegegeven als ik twijfels rondom die trackers-privacykwestie had.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 23 juli 2024 20:08]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq