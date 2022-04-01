Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10.83 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.15.24. De changelog voor versie 20.5 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Face recognition, one of the biometric authentication methods, is supported on adapted devices. After enrolling your face in Control Center, next time on the lock screen and the login interface, you can log in to deepin with your face ID.

By clicking "Pin Screenshots" before taking a screenshot, the captured screenshot will be sticky on top of windows, and its position can be moved. While "pinning" this picture to the desktop, you can use other apps at the same time to improve work efficiency.

It supports multiple practical functions such as automatic mail receiving after network reconnection and custom folder management, comprehensively optimized the interactions, and replaced the framework and plugins with the popular vue+tinymce, bringing a better user experience.

It offers the entries for sending feedback and asking for updates. When you have app installation and update problems, submit the issues on the app page directly to the official support and get solutions. What's more, it supports touchscreen devices with one-finger and multiple-finger gestures.

The retrieval accuracy and search scope have been greatly optimized, and file types and file extensions can be used as keywords for precise search.