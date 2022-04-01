Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Joomla! 3.10.8 / 4.1.2

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versies 3.10.8 en 4.1.2 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moeten laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What's in 4.1.2?

Joomla 4.1.2 includes all security patches from 4.1.1 except 20220303 that has been reverted due to implementation issues.

Security Issues Fixed with 4.1.1
  • [20220301] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Zip Slip within the Tar extractor (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
  • [20220302] Low Severity - Low Impact - Path Disclosure within filesystem error messages (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
  • [20220305] Low Severity - High Impact - Inadequate filtering on the selected Ids (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
  • [20220306] Low Severity - Low Impact - Inadequate validation of internal URLs (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
  • [20220307] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Variable Tampering on JInput $_REQUEST data (affecting Joomla! 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
  • [20220308] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Inadequate content filtering within the filter code (affecting Joomla! 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
  • [20220309] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - XSS attack vector through SVG (affecting Joomla! 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
Bug fixes and Improvements
  • Fix language strings behaviour in TinyMCE
  • Fix switch for syntax highlighting in TinyMCE
  • Show failed tasks in scheduler
  • Correct usage of Jooa11y parameters
  • Codemirror enhancements
  • Several 8.x PHP fixes

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

What’s in 3.10.8?

Joomla 3.10.8 includes all security patches from 3.10.7 except 20220303 that has been reverted due to implementation issues:

Security Issues Fixed with 3.10.7
  • [20220301] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Zip Slip within the Tar extractor (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
  • [20220302] Low Severity - Low Impact - Path Disclosure within filesystem error messages (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
  • [20220304] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Missing input validation within com_fields class inputs (affecting Joomla! 3.7.0 through 3.10.6) More information
  • [20220305] Low Severity - High Impact - Inadequate filtering on the selected Ids (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
  • [20220306] Low Severity - Low Impact - Inadequate validation of internal URLs (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information
Bug fixes and Improvements with 3.10.7

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Versienummer 3.10.8 / 4.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-04-2022 12:02
0 • submitter: Mschamp

01-04-2022 • 12:02

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Joomla!

Update-historie

01-04 Joomla! 3.10.8 / 4.1.2 0
20-01 Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6 0
18-12 Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5 14
27-10 Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4 3
15-09 Joomla! 3.10.2 / 4.0.3 2
24-08 Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1 2
17-08 Joomla! 3.10 / 4.0 17
05-'21 Joomla! 3.9.27 4
04-'21 Joomla! 3.9.26 0
03-'21 Joomla! 3.9.25 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Joomla!

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

