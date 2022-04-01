Versies 3.10.8 en 4.1.2 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moeten laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Joomla 4.1.2 includes all security patches from 4.1.1 except 20220303 that has been reverted due to implementation issues.

[20220301] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Zip Slip within the Tar extractor (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

[20220302] Low Severity - Low Impact - Path Disclosure within filesystem error messages (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

[20220305] Low Severity - High Impact - Inadequate filtering on the selected Ids (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

[20220306] Low Severity - Low Impact - Inadequate validation of internal URLs (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

[20220307] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Variable Tampering on JInput $_REQUEST data (affecting Joomla! 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

[20220308] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Inadequate content filtering within the filter code (affecting Joomla! 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

[20220309] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - XSS attack vector through SVG (affecting Joomla! 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

Fix language strings behaviour in TinyMCE

Fix switch for syntax highlighting in TinyMCE

Show failed tasks in scheduler

Correct usage of Jooa11y parameters

Codemirror enhancements

Several 8.x PHP fixes

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Joomla 3.10.8 includes all security patches from 3.10.7 except 20220303 that has been reverted due to implementation issues:

[20220301] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Zip Slip within the Tar extractor (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

[20220302] Low Severity - Low Impact - Path Disclosure within filesystem error messages (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

[20220304] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Missing input validation within com_fields class inputs (affecting Joomla! 3.7.0 through 3.10.6) More information

[20220305] Low Severity - High Impact - Inadequate filtering on the selected Ids (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

[20220306] Low Severity - Low Impact - Inadequate validation of internal URLs (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.10.6 & 4.0.0 through 4.1.0) More information

Backport JQuery UI security patch for CVE-2021-41184 (#37308 (https://github.com/joomla/joomla-cms/pull/37308))

Disable Google Fonts setting for 3.10.7+ new installations (#36888 (https://github.com/joomla/joomla-cms/pull/36888))

[Regression] Fix updating redirect values unintentionally changed (#36951 (https://github.com/joomla/joomla-cms/pull/36951))

Remove FLoC setting as it has been abandoned (#36861 (https://github.com/joomla/joomla-cms/pull/36861))

E-Mail Cloak: TLDs long as 10 will no longer truncated until (#36986 (https://github.com/joomla/joomla-cms/pull/36986))

Privacy Consent wording I agree vs I do not agree (#37181 (https://github.com/joomla/joomla-cms/pull/37181))

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.