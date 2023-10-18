Software-update: Joomla! 4.4 / 5.0

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versies 4.4 en 5.0 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. De releasenotes voor versie 5.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What is Joomla 5?

Joomla 5 is a major version. We’re bringing plenty of new features, security and code improvements and increased speed with those improvements. Everything under the hood has been redesigned, rethought and refactored to make use of the latest server languages. Most importantly, Joomla 5.0 is built for you to grow with you and your business. One of the most significant changes you may notice is that we are not calling Joomla 4.4.x to Joomla 5.x a migration but an Upgrade. Whether you’re an individual, blogger, charity, web agency or multinational, Joomla is a great choice for you! Want to know how Joomla 5 will benefit you? Visit joomla.org/5

What new features are in Joomla 5?
  • Dark Mode in Administrator: Joomla 5 boasts a more refined dark mode, not just for users but also for administrators.
  • Web Assets and Caching: Many improvements to the web asset caching
  • Schema.org Integration: Automatic activation of Schema.org data for organisation and site names enhances search engine optimisation.
  • Code Optimisation: Speed advancements are noticed due to automatic source code optimisation through the phpcs fixer.
  • PHP & Bootstrap Updates: Improved compatibility with PHP 8+ and an update to Bootstrap 5.3.2 ensures that the platform remains contemporary.
  • User Interface: Enhancements in dark mode for the Atum administrator template and the new Joomla modal window for select buttons promise a smoother user experience.
  • Tools & Plugins: The TinyMCE editor gets an update to 6.7 with added image alignment features. Several scheduled tasks have been moved to scheduler plugins, enhancing system performance.
  • Media Management: AVIF support in the media manager and the ability to exclude archived content from smart search indexing improve media handling capabilities.
  • Menu sorting: Allowing you to sort the menu in the way you want it.
  • Enhanced Security: Events have been migrated to their classes, and the removal of no longer functional Recaptcha plugins boosts security.
  • Modern Technologies: Internal code restructuring focuses on utilising more modern APIs. There's added JS Import map support for Web Asset Manager and deprecated fixes for php 8.2.
  • Extensions & Compatibility: Joomla 5 introduces Fontawesome 6.4, Codemirror 6, and has updated its Webauthn Library. Notably, Joomla now requires PHP 8.1, MySQL 8.0.13+, MariaDB 10.4+, and PostgreSQL 12+ for optimal performance.
  • Cleaner Code Base: Joomla 5 places a strong emphasis on code cleanliness. The transition from older APIs, removal of es5 support, and other heavily coded cleanups ensure the CMS runs efficiently.
  • Joomla 5 encapsulates modern requirements for a CMS, promising its users a combination of speed, security, and an intuitive user experience.

Joomla! 4 backend

Versienummer 4.4 / 5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-10-2023 22:43
30 • submitter: EdwinW

18-10-2023 • 22:43

30

Submitter: EdwinW

Bron: Joomla!

Update-historie

10-'23 Joomla! 4.4 / 5.0 30
02-'23 Joomla! 4.2.8 13
09-'22 Joomla! 4.2.3 0
05-'22 Joomla! 4.1.4 0
04-'22 Joomla! 3.10.8 / 4.1.2 0
01-'22 Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6 0
12-'21 Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5 14
10-'21 Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4 3
09-'21 Joomla! 3.10.2 / 4.0.3 2
08-'21 Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Joomla!

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (30)

-Moderatie-faq
30
30
22
0
0
6
Wijzig sortering
binbash2014 19 oktober 2023 09:31
Al jaren maak ik gebruik van Joomla, en in vergelijking met Wordpress vind ik Joomla overzichtelijker en prettiger werken, maar zal ongetwijfeld liggen aan de ervaring en persoonlijke voorkeur.

Waar ik me onlangs wel over verbaasde is het zeer geringe marktaandeel van Joomla, nog maar een paar procent meen ik. Blijkbaar hebben de meeste mensen toch een andere voorkeur dan ik ;-) Hopelijk wordt Joomla niet opgegeven, want een Joomla site migreren naar WP is nogal een klus waar ik niet op zit te wachteh......

Dit zie je overigens ook terug in de hack-pogingen. Voorheen was dat allemaal op de Joomla admin url, nu allemaal op wp-login etc. Dat is dan wel weer een voordeel van een niche cms ;-)
Xaverius
@binbash201419 oktober 2023 12:04
Joomla heeft een martkaandeel van ongeveer 1.8%
En als het aan de ontwikkelaars ligt blijven er nieuwe versies komen. Het enige is dat er langzaamaan wel mensen gemist worden die kunnen helpen met de code.
binbash2014 @Xaverius19 oktober 2023 13:17
1,8% slechts, dat is wel heel weinig, jammer. En zodra de uittocht van ontwikkelaars eenmaal is ingezet, zal het einde snel komen ben ik bang. En dat zal voor extensions mogelijk net zo gaan. Ik gebruik Gantry en JCE als voornaamste, maar hoe lang blijven die dat nog doen voor Joomla?
Anoniem: 80910 @binbash201419 oktober 2023 17:49
Ik dacht 1,8% van 600 miljoen. Best een bult
robhuijben @Xaverius19 oktober 2023 19:16
Welke bron gebruik je voor dat percentage?
Xaverius
@robhuijben19 oktober 2023 23:20
Deze: https://w3techs.com/techn...on/cm-joomla,cm-wordpress
Wat ik vanuit het project hoor is dat er de laatste maanden een lichte verhoging zit in de getallen. Dat is positief.
swemmela @binbash201419 oktober 2023 09:56
Ik ben het met je eens. Heb een aantal jaar geleden een wp website in beheer gekregen en ik wist niet hoe snel ik hem moest migreren naar Joomla. Ik vond het admin gedeelte van wp 1 grote warboel. Maar dat kan er ook aan liggen dat ik al met Joomla werk vanuit de tijd dat het nog mambo heette. 😂
MrMarcie
@swemmela19 oktober 2023 12:19
Nou het admin gedeelte vind ik nogal overzichtelijk in WP. Maar een site/template bouwen en echt iets moois van maken. Nee, is me nog nooit gelukt. Voor Joomla bouw ik custom templates. Als een klant echt WP wil neem ik het Highend Theme.
MrMarcie
@binbash201419 oktober 2023 12:15
Die admin login kan je heel makkelijk beschermen met een aanpassing in je .htaccess bestand zodat het bijvoorbeeld wordt site/administrator?hiereenwoordnaarkeuze
Werkt erg goed.
binbash2014 @MrMarcie19 oktober 2023 13:11
Klopt, die handige tip pas ik ook al een tijd toe :-) Daarnaast heb ik Cloudflare voor domain hosting en bescherming. Dan zie je nog eens duidelijker wat er allemaal voorbij komt en geprobeerd wordt.....

Offtopic: Cloudflare loopt er niet echt mee te koop, maar je kunt er tegen prima tarieven een domain hosten, en dan krijg je veel extra diensten nog er eens extra bij.
MrMarcie
@binbash201419 oktober 2023 13:34
Ik heb liever wat 'crappy' hosts hier in Nederland. En verder voor de belangrijke sites werk ik met eigen VPSen die staan bij Vultr in Nederland. Draait allemaal al jaren en jaren zonder issues. Knock on wood.
i-chat @MrMarcie19 oktober 2023 17:17
enige handige diensten van CF vind ik toch wel hun ddos protection en hun reverse proxy / tunnel optie waarbij je bepaalde porten niet hoeft open te gooien om services naar buiten te brengen (een giga-goede oplossing voor thuishosten zonder port-forwards.
swemmela @MrMarcie1 november 2023 12:57
Ik installeer op mijn websites altijd standaard Admintools Pro van Akeeba. Je ziet in de logs behoorlijk wat pogingen voorbij komen, maar dankzij Admintools Pro, nog geen website van mij gehackt. Knock knock.
Admintools is overigens beschikbaar voor zowel Joomla als WP en zijn geld dik en dwars waard.
MrMarcie
@swemmela1 november 2023 13:24
Moet je mijn servers eens zien. Die worden 24/7 aangevallen. Maar die admintools Pro daar zie ik de meerwaarde niet van, ik gebruik de standaard versie. Waar ik al 10 jaar wel heel veel aan heb is Mysites.guru. Die zet ik in op al mijn klanten en eigen Joomla & Wordpress sites. Eigenaardige gozer maar top product.
nexhil 19 oktober 2023 09:00
Jeetje, ik was Joomla eigenlijk vergeten in al dit WordPress geweld.
Vroeger heb ik hier echt best wat websites mee gemaakt, maar het leek op een bepaald moment geweeon stil te staan.

Ik zal er weer eens in duiken.
i-chat @nexhil20 oktober 2023 00:01
vroeger experimenteerde ik ook wel eens met wesites bouwen, of beheren voor 3rd parties, niks zo geweldigs als het maken van plugins of themes (die kon je toen al gewoon kopen) nee vaker ging het vooral om het stukje waar vind ik een betrouwbare webhoster, hoe zijn updates en backups geregeld en hoe werkt nou die admin panel.

laatste keer dat ik naar joomla keek moet al echt 5+ misschien inmiddels bijna 10 jaar geleden zijn maar voor mijn gevoel waren we toen al minimaal bij joomla 3 of 3.5 (ofzoiets) als ze in al die jaren slechts gestegen zijn naar versie 5.0 met maar 1 upgrade met breaking changes (lees ik in een reactie hierboven) dan hebben ze het niet heel goed gedaan. WP maar ook Drupal hebben dan een veel intensere ontwikkeling doorgemaakt.

nu ik zelf (voor een persoonlijke pagina) weer in de markt ben voor een simpele site had ik snel even naar joomla gekeken en deze al weer snel naast me neergelegt. ik ben nu aan het spelen met picoCMS die eigenlijk wel heel geniaal is omdat het met .md bestanden werkt en niet met een database, geek eigenlijk is dat ik dat vroeger (in mijn mbo tijd) zelf nog eens heb geprobeerd ik wilde toen een php based cms bouwen die met txtbestanden vol bbcode werkte. bbcode was toen net heel hip an het worden en het was dan de bedoeling om die bestanden uit een map direct in een gegenereerd menu te parsen toen had je dat nodig om dat heel wat gratis sites weliswaar php boden maar geen mysql en ook geen sqlite - je websites moest dus alleen uit bestanden bestaan en ik had al snel door dat dat met chmod 777 op de map /content/pages best moest kunnen (toen waren webexploits nog unknown). en nu heeft letterlijk elk webhostingpakketje van minder dan euro al mysql (en meer soms). toch heb ik herniewde intresse in flatfile cmsjes al was het maar vanwege de elegantie van de eenvoud.

joomla is dan ook vooral oeroude geschiedenis voor mij
EdwinW @i-chat20 oktober 2023 09:39
Off-topic voor wat betreft Joomla, maar voor flat-file CMS zou je ook eens kunnen kijken naar CMSimple
Jeroen101 @nexhil20 oktober 2023 10:00
Joomla is echt heel erg goed bruikbaar omdat al heel lang heel veel mogelijk is met een standaard Joomla installatie.
Hieronder een heel interessant artikel over toekomstige releases:
https://joomla.digital-pe...ortant-release-in-history
robhuijben 19 oktober 2023 06:01
Ik ben blij om te zien dat dit CMS weer wat meer ontwikkelingen laat zien sinds de komst van Joomla! 4. De afgelopen jaren is het erg achterop geraakt en ik had mijn twijfels over het voortbestaan ervan. Hoewel Wordpress als grote tegenhanger nog zeker een veel groter marktaandeel heeft, denk ik dat er op termijn nog wel wat nieuw leven in Joomla! geblazen kan worden. Het komt nu aan op de echte vernieuwingen, zoals het gebruik van bijvoorbeeld composer (in de core), degelijke frontend editing en het opnieuw groeien van de community.

Ik ga er zelf (weer) eens mee aan de slag na het jaren links te hebben laten liggen. Uit nieuwsgierigheid vooral, maar wie weet ook voor nieuwe projecten.
Genosha @robhuijben19 oktober 2023 09:49
Ik ga Joomla weer eens proberen nu er een nieuwe versie is. WordPress is leuk, maar is tegenwoordig ook heel erg vervuild met betaalde plugins.
brobro @Genosha19 oktober 2023 10:05
Ik ga Joomla weer eens proberen nu er een nieuwe versie is. WordPress is leuk, maar is tegenwoordig ook heel erg vervuild met betaalde plugins.
Zo! ik was niet verbaasd toen ik dat laatst zag. Het aantal plugins dat je nodig hebt voor een beetje functionaliteit is toch al gauw een handje vol. En ze willen allemaal 100 euro per jaar. Gebuik iemands theme en kans is groot dat het ook 100 per jaar kost.
Brandforward @Genosha19 oktober 2023 13:22
Dat is idd wel het probleem van WordPress. Voor veel plugins moet je betalen en dat kan flink oplopen weet ik uit ervaring. Voor de meest basale zaken heb je vaak een plugin nodig. Wat nog vervelender is zijn abandoned plugins waar de maker gestopt is met support en updates. Om deze reden ben ikzelf overgestapt op breakdance builder onder WordPress. Hierin kun je nagenoeg alles bouwen zonder extra plugins. Daar wordt het ook nog eens retesnel van 🤓
kwibus 19 oktober 2023 10:53
Ik ben momenteel bezig om iedereen die ik in het verleden voorzien heb van Joomla 3 te migreren naar Joomla 4. God-dank dat van Joomla 4 naar 5 een upgrade is, wat een compleet herontwerp van de sites overbodig maakt! Hulde aan de ontwikkelaars! Ik vond Joomla 4 al een hele verbetering (ik loop al mee vanaf versie 1) en ga nu straks ook eens kijken naar Joomla 5 en de mogelijkheden.
EdwinW @kwibus19 oktober 2023 11:49
Mijn site op Joomla 3 loopt tegen het probleem aan dat sommige (gratis en commerciele) plugins zijn blijven hangen op Joomla 3. Door veranderingen onder de motorkap bij Joomla 4, zijn er van sommige componenten geen updates voor versie 4 uitgebracht (sommige ontwikkelaars hadden hier blijkbaar geen mogelijkheid voor en zijn gestopt met de ontwikkeling naar versie 4. Anderen zijn nog steeds bezig met het aanpassen naar versie 4 (zoals K2). De huidige set van componenten/plugins die ik op een site gebruik, kan ik niet upgraden naar 4, dus zal voor sommige een alternatief moeten gebruiken. Ik ga de website opnieuw opzetten in Joomla 5 naast de bestaande. Het gebruik van menu's, catergorieen en structuur zijn ook echte voordelen in combinatie met een multilanguage structuur.
kwibus @EdwinW19 oktober 2023 13:11
Die problemen had ik inderdaad ook. Nieuwe templates aangeschaft, ander contactformulier en soms het verlies van een component maar voor lief genomen. Met een beetje geluk gaat het tussen Joomla 4 & 5 goed (fingers crossed)!
Gapert86 19 oktober 2023 07:17
Ik ben ook erg blij met de ontwikkelingen van Joomla. Ik bouw er veel websites mee en vind het platform in gebruik nog steeds een stuk gestructureerder dan het in mijn ervaring rommelige Wordpress.
HenkEisDS @Gapert8619 oktober 2023 10:39
Eens. Ik snap niet waarom Wordpress zo populair is. Wordpress is echt een blog dat cms probeert te zijn en dat ruik je aan alles. En dat doen ze al meer dan 10 jaar zonder echte structurele verbeteringen.

De admin pagina is een zooitje. Alle plugings, groot of klein, hebben een eigen knop links. WooCommerce Producten zijn onder water Posts. Alle eigenschappen van een Post gaan in wp_postmeta in plaats van netjes gestructureerd in aparte tabellen, je kan dus een post hebben met 20 postmeta records er aan. Elke plugin kost je een vermogen, alles is ingesteld op maandelijkse of jaarlijkse abonnementen.

Ik ga Joomla 5 zeker eens installeren.
Jeroen101 19 oktober 2023 09:36
Ik gebruik Joomla ook veelvuldig. Een groot voordeel is dat heel veel al mogelijk is met een basis Joomla installatie zonder "Plugins" van externe partijen. En qua opzetten van de menu, categorie en pagina structuur wint Joomla het met vlag en wimpel van Wordpress.
MrMarcie
@Jeroen10119 oktober 2023 12:12
En de custom overrides bijvoorbeeld. Er is heel veel mogelijk met Joomla als je kennis genoeg hebt. Maar hun update/upgrade beleid is niet je van het. Ze laten teveel steken liggen. De migratie van J3 naar J4 heeft niet populair gemaakt bij mijn klanten. En die upgrade naar J5 kan ik deels niet doorberekenen. Dat accepteren ze niet en daar zitten ook wel wat issues en haken en ogen aan.

Ik gebruik Joomla al sinds ze bestaan, 2005, maar nog meer gedoe trek ik niet. Bouw custom templates voor klanten o.a.
Die 'Dark Mode in Administrator' is een gedrocht. Ziet er niet uit en krijg je geforceerd als je systeem op Dark staat. Dat wil ik en mijn klanten niet. Gewoon de keuze light of dark. Zijn ze nu gelukkig ook mee bezig.
alien9998 20 oktober 2023 09:41
Al jaren gebruik ik Joomla. Ik zweer erbij. De overgang van versie 3 naar 4 bracht nogal wat werk met zich mee. Ik heb mijn 2 sites helemaal opnieuw moeten bouwen. Helaas werkt de overstap van versie 4 naar 5 nog niet voor mij. Ik krijg allerlei foutmeldingen. Voorlopig nog maar even bij 4 blijven voor mij.
Voor iemand anders onderhoud ik Wordpress. Ik kan er maar niet aan wennen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq