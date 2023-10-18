Versies 4.4 en 5.0 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. De releasenotes voor versie 5.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Joomla 5 is a major version. We’re bringing plenty of new features, security and code improvements and increased speed with those improvements. Everything under the hood has been redesigned, rethought and refactored to make use of the latest server languages. Most importantly, Joomla 5.0 is built for you to grow with you and your business. One of the most significant changes you may notice is that we are not calling Joomla 4.4.x to Joomla 5.x a migration but an Upgrade. Whether you’re an individual, blogger, charity, web agency or multinational, Joomla is a great choice for you! Want to know how Joomla 5 will benefit you? Visit joomla.org/5