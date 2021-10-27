Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versies 3.10.3 en 4.04 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moet laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What's in 4.0.4?

Joomla 4.0.4 addresses several bugs, including:

Bug fixes and Improvements
  • Bootstrap Upgrade to 5.1.2 (#35766)
  • Major restructure to the updater code base (#35388)
  • Fix TinyMCE templates not loading in certain OS’s (e.g. Alpine Linux) (#35636)
  • Tags created date changed when the server wasn’t in a UTC timezone (#35724)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes. We also made an important change to the updater files. Please see this article on the changes to update process for details.

What's in 3.10.3?

Joomla 3.10.3 addresses several bugs, including:

Bug fixes and Improvements
  • Fix an calendar error with IE11 (#35819)
  • Update the cacert file (#35785)
  • Improve the loading of tags on the contacts component (#35764)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Versienummer 3.10.3 / 4.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-10-2021
3 • submitter: Mschamp

27-10-2021 • 09:14

3 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Joomla!

+2sellh48
27 oktober 2021 14:22
"terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moet laten gaan"

Dit geeft de indruk dat de ontwikkeling van Joomla 3 stil gezet wordt ter voorbereiding van een spoedige overstap naar Joomla 4.
Niets is minder waar.
Nog jaren lang zal er met Joomla 3 gewerkt blijven worden en zal versie 3 ondersteund blijven worden.
Sterker.... Voor velen is een overstap naar Joomla 4 nog lang niet mogelijk omdat de gebruikte templates en extensies nog niet geschikt zijn gemaakt voor Joomla 4. Zag al extensie-aanbieders die een tijdlijn hebben gemaakt, voor het geschikt maken van de aangeboden extensies, dat doorloopt tot ver in 2022.

Die tijd zul je als Joomla gebruiker moeten afwachten of op zoek gaan naar alternatieve extensies, wat ook niet zo makkelijk is.

Mijn keuze is.... rustig afwachten tot een overstap mogelijk is. Joomla 3 werkt immers voor mij naar tevredenheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sellh48 op 27 oktober 2021 14:24]

+1nubro01
27 oktober 2021 19:58
Van mijn 4 websites, gaat er geen een goed op een WAMP conversie naar versie 4 en zolang Kunena geen versie 4 ondersteund, heeft e.a. ook totaal geen nut. Ik blijf voorlopig op versie 3.
+1area51_bis
28 oktober 2021 07:36
Ik ben er ook al even met bezig geweest maar een update naar versie 4 is nog niet gelukt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

