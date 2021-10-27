Versies 3.10.3 en 4.04 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moet laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Joomla 4.0.4 addresses several bugs, including:

Bootstrap Upgrade to 5.1.2 (#35766)

Major restructure to the updater code base (#35388)

Fix TinyMCE templates not loading in certain OS’s (e.g. Alpine Linux) (#35636)

Tags created date changed when the server wasn’t in a UTC timezone (#35724)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes. We also made an important change to the updater files. Please see this article on the changes to update process for details.

Joomla 3.10.3 addresses several bugs, including:

Fix an calendar error with IE11 (#35819)

Update the cacert file (#35785)

Improve the loading of tags on the contacts component (#35764)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.