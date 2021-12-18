Versies 3.10.4 en 4.05 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moeten laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

PHP 8.1 compatibility patches. Please note if you show "all errors" there could be deprecation notices on some pages.

RTL Styling Simplifications

Tinymce plugin configuration styling improvements

Fix Joomla Page Cache when System Page Cache plugin is enabled

Ensure the namespace mapper is regenerated on Joomla update (for future extensions being added in Joomla 4.1 alpha’s)

Fix SQL Error edge case in the template override update view

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes

We also made an important change to the updater files which may affect some. Please see this article on the changes to update process for details.

PHP 8.1 compatibility patches (#36083, #35485) Please note if you show "all errors" there could be deprication notices on some pages.

Update cacert.pem as of: Tue Oct 26 03:12:05 2021 GMT (#35955)

Fix wrong input filter type for extension names of site and admin languages in the extensions installer (#35980)

Fix tinymce issues when resorting happens (#34808)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes