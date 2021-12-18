Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versies 3.10.4 en 4.05 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moeten laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Joomla 4.0.5 addresses several bugs, including:
  • PHP 8.1 compatibility patches. Please note if you show "all errors" there could be deprecation notices on some pages.
  • RTL Styling Simplifications
  • Tinymce plugin configuration styling improvements
  • Fix Joomla Page Cache when System Page Cache plugin is enabled
  • Ensure the namespace mapper is regenerated on Joomla update (for future extensions being added in Joomla 4.1 alpha’s)
  • Fix SQL Error edge case in the template override update view

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes

We also made an important change to the updater files which may affect some. Please see this article on the changes to update process for details.

Joomla 3.10.4 addresses several bugs, including:
  • PHP 8.1 compatibility patches (#36083, #35485) Please note if you show "all errors" there could be deprication notices on some pages.
  • Update cacert.pem as of: Tue Oct 26 03:12:05 2021 GMT (#35955)
  • Fix wrong input filter type for extension names of site and admin languages in the extensions installer (#35980)
  • Fix tinymce issues when resorting happens (#34808)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes

Versienummer 3.10.4 / 4.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

18-12-2021 • 16:59

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-12-2021 16:59
14 • submitter: Mschamp

18-12-2021 • 16:59

14 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Joomla!

Update-historie

20-01 Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6 0
18-12 Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5 14
27-10 Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4 3
15-09 Joomla! 3.10.2 / 4.0.3 2
24-08 Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1 2
17-08 Joomla! 3.10 / 4.0 17
05-'21 Joomla! 3.9.27 4
04-'21 Joomla! 3.9.26 0
03-'21 Joomla! 3.9.25 2
01-'21 Joomla! 3.9.24 33
Meer historie

Joomla!

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (14)

+2Cergorach
@prodesk18 december 2021 19:57
Je zou denken dat JS based CMS terrein winnen tegenover legacy oude PHP meuk
Niet als het gros van de OS JS CMSen developer focused zijn ipv. user focused. Iets als Wordpress of Joomla kan iedere computer enthiousiast installeren op z'n webhost. Daarnaast is er al een historische lange en brede adoptie, dus qua features en plugins heeft die 'oude meuk' gewoon een flinke voorsprong. En dan zie ik ook nog eens een enorme versnippering, tig van die frameworks, dat hadden we natuurlijk ook met deze oude CMSen (en hun voorgangers).

Waarom zou een Joomla (of Wordpress) gebruiker overstappen op iets als Strapi? Whoopi, het is iets snappier... Maar wat als men een webstore wil integreren of multisite of... Het bestaat nog niet voor strapi, zit achter een paywall in de niet OS versie of je moet het zelf gaan bouwen...

Het is leuk voor developers, maar de rest van de wereld...
0brobro
@Cergorach20 december 2021 21:55
Dit inderdaad. Ik heb laatst Ghost geprobeerd. Geen javascript, maar ook geen php. Niet allemaal slecht of zo, maar enorme beperking in features. Er kan meer niet dan wel en voor vrijwel alles verwijzen ze naar betaalde externe diensten. Tot daar aan toe, maar ze prijzen zichzelf als het goede en professionele alternatief voor wordpress. Dat is echt onzin.
+2Ed Vertijsment
@prodesk18 december 2021 23:43
Ik denk niet dat, dat (snel) gaat gebeuren.

Vergis je niet hoe groot de wereld van PHP websites is. Er zijn (relatief) veel ontwikkelaars, veel (gratis) systemen, en eenvoudige deployments (ff over ftp’en).

Veel andere technieken kunnen interessant (en goed) zijn maar zijn ook vaak complexer.
+1YoMarK
@prodesk18 december 2021 18:29
Wat is er volgens jou precies mis met PHP als ik het vragen mag?
0prodesk
@YoMarK18 december 2021 18:59
Niet dezelfde snappy SPA ervaring zoals je die met JS frameworks hebt.
+1Webgnome
@prodesk18 december 2021 19:04
Je weet JS de frontend is en PHP de backend he? Je kan perfect een SPA hebben met een PHP backend. Dat Joomla dat niet heeft ( geen idee of dat zo is ) wil niet zeggen dat het slecht is.
0prodesk
@Webgnome18 december 2021 19:05
Dan moet je front zelf bouwen maar weet niet of Joomla de benodigde API heeft.
+1YoMarK
@prodesk18 december 2021 19:17
Heeft helemaal niets te maken met de php backend, dat staat er los van.
Denk dat php als backend weinig te wensen overlaat als het gaat over performance, in tegendeel.
+1scholtnp
@prodesk18 december 2021 19:37
Ongeacht of het een Single-page application (SPA) is, hangt het vlot reageren van een webpage vooral af van hoe vaak de server geraadpleegd moet worden. En zoals @Webgnome aangeeft kun je prima met een PHP server wel JavaScript terugsturen naar de client.
+1Automark
@prodesk19 december 2021 15:24
jij denkt vanuit een developer, dat alles modern en cool moet zijn. De eindgebruiker wil een systeem dat perfect en handig werkt. En spa is dat niet altijd. En voor SEO doeleinden wil je weer verschillende pagina's met content, en die zullen door caching vrijwel altijd statisch zijn.
0KontI
@Automark21 december 2021 14:03
Je ziet wel een beweging richting een meer hybride head/headless opzet. Waarbij de eerste page load ervoor zorgt dat er een minimale geladen pagina beschikbaar is voor SEO. En daarna de rest van de pagina "hydrated" wordt met JS. Zodat de gebruiker toch die fijne ervaring heeft die veel moderne js frameworks bieden als React, Angular, Vue.
0gundenium
@rickvdvulkaan19 december 2021 16:21
Hoezo niet? Wil je zeggen dat een nietszeggende filmpje met random termen ingesproken door een stoffige brit van over de 60 je niet heeft kunnen overtuigen.

gundenium4waarheid, gundenium4feiten, gundenium4overtuigd

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

