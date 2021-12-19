Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 11.2

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 11.x, die als codenaam 'Bullseye' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Meer informatie over versie 11 is op onze voorpagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze tweede update zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 11: 11.2 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the second update of its stable distribution Debian 11 (codename bullseye). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors.

Versienummer 11.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Debian GNU/Linux

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Besturingssystemen Debian

Reacties (47)

-Moderatie-faq
-147047+130+20+30Ongemodereerd11
Wijzig sortering
+1tratz
19 december 2021 13:01
Ik draai Debian al 10 jaar op een VPS bij TransIP. Elke keer kunnen upgraden/doorrollen naar een nieuwe versie. Omdat ik altijd op dag 1 een upgrade uitvoer wel eens tegen issues aangelopen, maar altijd binnen een uur opgelost.

Ideale distro dat een stabiel platform biedt.
+1NimRod1337
@tratz19 december 2021 13:41
10 jaar is knap, mijn huidige is nu bijna 5 jaar oud. Met LVM verplaats alleen wat ik volume groepen naar nieuwe disks indien nodig. Met apt-show-versions kijk dan ik na updaten of alle versies kloppen. Met Mariadb en Docker dan vaak nog wat issues, maar dat is kwestie van even doorpakken. Wel wacht ik altijd tot alle 3rd party repos inmiddels ook naar de nieuwe release wijzen.
+1zordaz
@NimRod133719 december 2021 16:31
Ik heb hier thuis een Debian installatie draaien van 20 jaar oud. Werkt nog altijd prima. Gemigreerd naar diverse hardware, heeft diverse Debian branches gedraaid en was ooit 32bit, maar nu 64bit. Nauwelijks issues mee (eigenlijk altijd mijn eigen fout), en het is uiteindelijk altijd op te lossen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 20 december 2021 09:42]

+1Hydranet
@zordaz20 december 2021 13:30
Dat is gaaf! 8-) Hoe heeft dat systeem een upgrade/migratie van SystemV naar SystemD overleeft?
+1zordaz
@Hydranet20 december 2021 15:49
Daar heb ik helemaal niets zelf voor gedaan, het ging gewoon via de reguliere package- en versie upgrades van Debian.

Inmiddels gebruik ik deze installatie niet meer dagelijks, maar houd ik hem wel in stand als virtuele machine (ook die conversie was gewoon mogelijk!) om mee te testen en -eerlijk is eerlijk- omdat ik er na 20 jaar natuurlijk geen afscheid meer van kan nemen :)
+1NimRod1337
@zordaz20 december 2021 17:12
Nice, tuurlijk mooi aanhouden. Wel benieuwd hoe ben je van fysiek naar vm gegaan ooit?
+1zordaz
@NimRod133720 december 2021 19:48
Oei, dan moet ik diep graven, heb het indertijd met meerdere Linux installaties gedaan (vond het wel een geinig Tweakers/Nerd projectje). Ik heb indertijd diverse tutorials gelezen / gevolgd voor Virtualbox, maar er was ook wat eigen creativiteit nodig.

Ik meen dat ik eerst een image heb gemaakt van het originele filesysteem (had alles van te voren voor het gemak in 1 fs gezet) en heb dit image daarna geconverteerd naar een voor Virtualbox leesbaar formaat met enkele tools die bij Virtualbox meegeleverd worden. Third party tools heb ik niet gebruikt volgens mij. Daarna was het nog wel even stoeien om de boel bootable te krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 20 december 2021 19:56]

+1Hydranet
@zordaz20 december 2021 17:09
Wel mooi van Debian dat ze het zo goed geregeld hebben! Toen alles van SystemV naar SystemD ging werd er voor zover ik mij kan herinneren door meeste distributies aangeraden om een schone installatie te doen.
+1NimRod1337
@zordaz19 december 2021 16:34
Respect :) Dat was nog Woody of niet toen die tijd.
+1zordaz
@NimRod133720 december 2021 09:56
Dat was Potato, maar ik heb daarna al snel een hele tijd Unstable gedraaid en op een gegeven moment Testing. Weer later omgeschakeld naar Stable en dat draait ie nog steeds.
+1tratz
@zordaz19 december 2021 18:29
ik had alleen "echte" issues toen AppArmor werd toegepast op een aantal services. Permissies stonden toen geloof ik niet goed na een upgrade. Toen moest ik wel ff een uurtje ploeteren ;)
Maar als je geen rare dingen doet of 3rd-party afhankelijkheden hebt, lopen updates idd wel aardig soepel.
+1desalniettemin
19 december 2021 08:09
The grand daddy en het toppunt van stabiliteit ;)
+1hsb85
@desalniettemin19 december 2021 08:48
Stabiliteit betekent hier statisch. Niets verandert. Ik ben daar zelf niet de grootste fan van. Maar klopt dat heel veel mensen Debian gebruiken inderdaad. Ben zelf een openSUSE gebruiker.
+1dycell
@hsb8519 december 2021 11:37
Voor de meeste servers wil je ook geen verandering. Ik draai zelf debian als dockerhost en ben blij dat er nooit iets veranderd.

/edit: spuit11

[Reactie gewijzigd door dycell op 19 december 2021 11:38]

0hsb85
@dycell19 december 2021 11:44
ja voor servers inderdaad wel handig, maar als desktop OS kan ik het je niet aanraden, Firefox is bv nog een oude versie die geen updates meer krijgt en daarmee eigenlijk niet op het internet kan.

Al kan je zelf wel nieuwere versies installeren, maar vanuit Debian zelf krijg je de update niet. Dit geeft mij het gevoel dat dit probleem ook bij andere packages kan bestaan.

Voor mijn server gebruik ik openSUSE Leap 15.3 (1 op 1 gelijk met SUSE Linux Enterprise) en op mijn laptop draai ik openSUSE MicroOS (met een openSUSE Tumbleweed base). Vind het persoonlijk een voordeel om een rolling release te draaien via een immutable OS, dan kan ik altijd terug naar een oude snapshot die nog wel kon opstarten zonder issues. (heb dat overigens nog niet hoeven doen..)
+1NimRod1337
@hsb8519 december 2021 12:40
Dat gevoel is niet terecht, elk package wordt in stable of old stable gemaintained met security updates. Welke Firefox versie hebben we het precies over? Ik ben benieuwd naar het exacte versie nummer en bijbehorende Debian release.

En inderdaad is er altijd https://www.mozilla.org/nl/firefox/linux
+1rbr320
@NimRod133719 december 2021 13:20
In Debian Bullseye zit nog Firefox ESR 78.15. Of deze versie nog wordt ondersteund weet ik niet precies, de ESR versies van Firefox genieten lange ondersteuning maar ook niet oneindig. Inmiddels is in ieder geval ESR versie 91 uit, maar deze is niet beschikbaar voor Debian vanwege een probleem met dependencies. Of en hoe dit opgelost gaat worden weet ik niet, maar een prima alternatief is om de Flatpak versie van Firefox te installeren.
+1NimRod1337
@rbr32019 december 2021 13:22
Die is net nieuw.. https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/78.15.0/releasenotes/ :S
+1rbr320
@NimRod133719 december 2021 13:28
Uitgekomen op 5 oktober van dit jaar, dat is ruim 10 weken geleden, dat noem ik niet "net nieuw". In ieder geval is het de laatste update voor ESR 78, op de pagina waar jij naar linkt staat duidelijk dat ESR gebruikers bij de volgende update (op 2 november jongstleden) automatisch op ESR versie 91 worden gezet. Dat is op Debian dus niet gebeurd, dus die zullen security issues zelf moeten backporten naar ESR 78. Backporten is overigens iets wat het Debian team niet vreemd is.

edit: overgangsdatum van ESR 78 naar ESR 91 toegevoegd

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 19 december 2021 13:31]

+1NimRod1337
@rbr32019 december 2021 13:35
Wat is hier dan afwijkend aan. De gebruikelijke ESR cycle is gebruikt tot nu toe. Is 78.15 al eol dan? Ik bedoel, eol en uit de support, dus mensen niet meer gebruiken aub. Waar staat dat en waar staat dat Debian definitief niet naar 91 gaat?

https://www.reddit.com/r/...1_update_firefox_esr_913/
+1rbr320
@NimRod133719 december 2021 15:50
Firefox ESR 78 krijgt na update 15 geen nieuwe updates meer. Dat betekend dus dat deze EOL is. Dat wil niet meteen zeggen dat er kritieke kwetsbaarheden in zitten die actief misbruikt worden en dat beweer ik ook nergens, maar dat is natuurlijk een kwestie van tijd.

Firefox ESR 91 is afhankelijk van EGL in plaats van GLX voor 3D versnelling en heeft hiervoor een nieuwere versie van de EGL libraries nodig dan degene die in Debian Bullseye zitten momenteel. Deze libraries kunnen echter niet zomaar worden geupdate, omdat er heel veel andere packages ook van afhankelijk zijn en die dan allemaal weer getest moeten worden met de nieuwe versie. Bovendien komt de stabiliteit van Debian uit het feit dat ze conservatief zijn met wijzigingen en vernieuwing en alles goed testen, wat heel veel tijd kost. Ze gaan dus niet zomaar even zo'n library updaten voor 1 ander pakket. Dat gezegd hebbende, ik verwacht dat er wel een oplossing gaat komen, maar ik durf niet te zeggen hoe lang dat gaat duren.
+1NimRod1337
@rbr32019 december 2021 18:22
Vandaag op de mailinglist:
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-5026-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
December 19, 2021 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package : firefox-esr
CVE ID : CVE-2021-43546 CVE-2021-43545 CVE-2021-43543 CVE-2021-43542
CVE-2021-43541 CVE-2021-43539 CVE-2021-43538 CVE-2021-43537
CVE-2021-43536 CVE-2021-43535 CVE-2021-43534 CVE-2021-38509
CVE-2021-38508 CVE-2021-38507 CVE-2021-38506 CVE-2021-38504
CVE-2021-38503

Multiple security issues have been found in the Mozilla Firefox
web browser, which could potentially result in the execution
of arbitrary code, information disclosure or spoofing.

Debian follows the extended support releases (ESR) of Firefox. Support
for the 78.x series has ended, so starting with this update we're now
following the 91.x releases.

Between 78.x and 91.x, Firefox has seen a number of feature updates. For
more information please refer to
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/91.0esr/releasenotes/

For the oldstable distribution (buster) one more final toolchain update
is needed, updated packages will shortly be available as 91.4.1esr-1~deb10u1

For the stable distribution (bullseye), these problem have been fixed in
version 91.4.1esr-1~deb11u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.

For the detailed security status of firefox-esr please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/firefox-esr

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
+1rbr320
@NimRod133719 december 2021 18:37
Nice, gaat dat toch sneller dan verwacht. Ik had verwacht dat het gedoe rondom de EGL versie grotere problemen op zou leveren, maar blijkbaar valt het mee.

Wat nu wel in sommige gevallen een compatibiliteitsprobleem zou kunnen geven is dat Firefox ESR 78 de laatste versie was die nog ondersteuning had voor Flash. Mensen die dus nog afhankelijk zijn van Flash hebben nu een probleem. Aan de andere kant hadden ze al een probleem, namelijk dat ze afhankelijk waren van Flash ;)
0NimRod1337
@rbr32019 december 2021 19:26
Het was echt net, om half 5 kreeg ik de mail. Lol Flash blijft ook maar voor problemen zorgen zelfs een jaar na de uitfasering :)
+1NimRod1337
@rbr32019 december 2021 16:33
Klopt, het duurt altijd even. Het is geen Microsoft maar volledig community. Ik heb met browsers op Linux weinig ervaring verder, maar ik weet dat het binnen Debian altijd wel naar een nieuwe ESR gaat. Tot die tijd security fixes vanuit Debian.
+1TheVivaldi

@rbr32019 december 2021 17:26
Of gewoon de tar van de site zelf, want die werkt zichzelf automatisch bij. Heb je ook geen Flatpak nodig.
0hsb85
@NimRod133719 december 2021 12:44
Weet er zelf het fijne ook niet van. Gebruik al lang geen debian meer (vroeger ook alleen voor een server) maar hoorde erover op de destination Linux podcast

https://pca.st/episode/e3827be9-0449-47cd-bdc1-d552758d4e12
0dycell
@hsb8519 december 2021 18:01
Geen idee waarom je gedownmod wordt. Ik kan mij je zorgen wel voorstellen.
Het mooie is dat er een legio aan distributies is. Voor iedereen zijn eigen voorkeuren.
0Qalo
@hsb8520 december 2021 22:20
ja voor servers inderdaad wel handig, maar als desktop OS kan ik het je niet aanraden, Firefox is bv nog een oude versie die geen updates meer krijgt en daarmee eigenlijk niet op het internet kan.
Dat klopt niet, want die "oude versie" krijgt gewoon veiligheidspatches via de updates van het systeem, mochten er kwetsbaarheden in gevonden worden. Enige wat je niet krijgt is nieuwe functionaliteit die eventueel wel in latere versies zitten. Maar het tweede is ook geen pré om veilig te kunnen blijven surfen op het internet. Het eerste wel.... ;)
0desalniettemin
@hsb8519 december 2021 14:56
Pop OS 21.10 aan het testen.
0rbr320
@desalniettemin19 december 2021 15:51
Is het wat? Ik heb de trekker nog niet overgehaald wegens andere drukte, maar was wel van plan binnenkort te gaan updaten.
0Jerie
@rbr32019 december 2021 15:59
PopOS gaat een eigen GUI krijgen.
0rbr320
@Jerie19 december 2021 16:48
Dat weet ik, ze zijn in 21.04 al begonnen aan de Cosmic desktop maar daarin, en volgens mij ook in 21.10, is het nog een verzameling aanpassingen aan Gnome Shell. Uiteindelijk willen ze hun eigen DE in Rust gaan schrijven, maar dat zal nog wel wat tijd in beslag nemen.

Ik ben eigenlijk gewoon benieuwd naar de algemene ervaringen van @desalniettemin met Pop!_OS 21.10, ik hoor namelijk wisselende verhalen.
0Zezura
@rbr32020 december 2021 03:03
Ik ben super tevreden over PopOS!
0rbr320
@Zezura20 december 2021 08:54
Ik ook, draai het al sinds 20.10, maar niet alle wijzigingen bevallen altijd even goed bij iedereen.
0desalniettemin
@Jerie19 december 2021 17:46
Ja, maar dat duurt voorlopig nog wel even. Ik hoop wel dat Gnome extensions mogelijk blijven. Anders ben ik weg.
0desalniettemin
@rbr32019 december 2021 17:54
Het heeft het probleem dat ik had met de cursor die regelmatig uit het niets verscheen in de linkerbovenhoek gefixt. De upgrade ging goed, maar ik had vanochtend het eerste probleem, zwart scherm na Suspend en moest een hard reset doen. Hopelijk morgen niet weer, want anders ga ik terug naar KDE Neon dat ik ook op mijn computer geinstalleerd heb. Ik heb overigens Cosmic extensions uitgezet, want ik gebruik Dash to panel extension.
+1thijsjek
19 december 2021 10:01
@hsb85
Nou ja, ligt aan je use case.

Ik heb Debian als os voor m'n thuis server, waar docker op draait. Security updates draaien in de background en is altijd up to date en super stabiel. Behalve de docker service. Die doe ik handmatig vanwege een korte downtime.

Ik zou Debian niet op m'n laptop draaien omdat vanwege de stabiliteit niet de laatste packages hebben. Daarvoor kun je een andere distro gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door thijsjek op 19 december 2021 10:02]

+1Jerie
@thijsjek19 december 2021 15:57
Als je op een rolling release distro doelt: kun je ipv dat ook Sid/Unstable draaien. Die gaat ook af en toe stuk, net zoals rolling release distro.

Wat mij betreft is rolling release alleen interessant met rollback. Dat kan in FS zoals ZFS of btrfs het kan in OS zoals NixOS of het kan met VM snapshots.
+1TheVivaldi

@Jerie19 december 2021 17:28
Als je op een rolling release distro doelt: kun je ipv dat ook Sid/Unstable draaien. Die gaat ook af en toe stuk, net zoals rolling release distro.
Dat wordt dan nog wat straks met Arch op de Steam Deck (Steam OS is immers gebaseerd op Arch). En Chrome OS gaat inderdaad ook af en toe stuk vanwege de Gentoo-basis.

Ik vind het altijd onzin dat rolling release alleen maar bekendstaat als iets wat stukgaat. Er zijn ook mensen waarbij dingen stuk gaan op bijv. Debian Stable (ik had daar ook een paar problemen daarmee). Alles kan stuk, rolling of niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 19 december 2021 17:31]

0Jerie
@TheVivaldi19 december 2021 23:03
Op fora heb je altijd van die Arch fanboys waarbij Arch rock solid is. Vervolgens installeer ik Arch (3x gedaan afgelopen ~21 jaar) en abracadabra moet weer met het handje dingen oplossen hoor. Zelfs met Pinephone (Manjaro by default) had ik er last van. Als je dan een rolling release OS gebruikt, dan met snapshots. Dan kom ik al snel uit bij NixOS. Gaat die dan niet stuk? Jawel, maar dan switch je met een commando (evt reboot) zo terug nasr de vorige iteratie. Op je Arch laptopje dat zo nodig de laatste software moet gebruiken ben je meer tijd kwijt aan onzinnige zaken.

Wat betreft SteamOS heb ik geen idee welk filesystem ze gaan gebruiken. Ik weet wel dat je zelf een OS erop kan zetten. Waarschijnlijk ga ik dan voor NixOS. Al hangt het van de pros en cons af.
+1misjeleke
19 december 2021 09:46
vooral veel ondersteuning voor verschillende architecturen ook, belangrijk voor IoT
+1Mushroomician
19 december 2021 14:15
2 weken terug mijn desktop overgezet,
Wat problemen gehad met NVIDIA-drivers en Secureboot. Uiteindelijk gefixt met mokutil.

Met de kernelupdate gisteren wat verwarring. Snel geleerd dat de drivers opnieuw gecompileerd moeten worden met de nieuwe linux-headers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mushroomician op 19 december 2021 14:22]

+1L0g0ff
19 december 2021 20:08
Sinds ik een half jaartje geleden over gestapt debian bullseye op mijn laptop. Ik was echt een distro hopper bij uitstek en wilde eigenlijk niet naar debian omdat het te oud voelde.

Maar ik ben echt van gedachte veranderd. Ik was die non stop updates van al die rolling release distro's helemaal beu en ik ben nu gewoon elke dag een degelijk, stabiel en betrouwbaar os tot mijn beschikking.

Prachtige distro!
0dss58
19 december 2021 20:29
ooit met debian begonnen met kernel 2.0.38, je moest zelf partities voor swap maken enzo, en een GUI was een gedoe van hier tot ginder, maar wel reeeeeeete stabiel
Edit: je moest ook nog een low level format doen, iets met interleave 1, 2 of 3
edit2, oh ja, ik had een abbo op PCtech journal, wat helaas maar kort heeft bestaan, en de amerikaanse pcmagazine, iedere maand 2 nummers met zowat 500 blz. aan tech info, worstelde ze helemaal door :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door dss58 op 20 december 2021 00:17]

0Jerie
@dss5819 december 2021 23:20
Dat was Hamm of Slink? Mijn eerste versie was Potato (want Slink kreeg ik niet werkend, RedHat 5.2 ook niet). Heerlijk OS, APT en dpkg waren zoveel beter dan de RPM tools destijds. Vanaf Woody altijd gedraaid op servers (ook andere OSen zoals *BSD), leukst was op SGI MIPS, DEC Alpha, en Sun SPARC. Energierekening was minder leuk. Na Woody waren de releases wat sneller. Proxmox is trouwens ook gebaseerd op Debian.
0dss58
@Jerie20 december 2021 00:18
geen idee welke naam die had in die tijd

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

