Stabiele Debian 11-release met exFAT-ondersteuning verschijnt

The Debian project heeft de eerste stabiele versie van Debian 11 'Bullseye' uitgebracht. Deze versie van het OS verscheen hiermee ruim twee jaar na Debian 10 en brengt verschillende verbeteringen met zich mee, waaronder ondersteuning voor het exFAT-bestandssysteem.

Debian 11 krijgt onder andere een nieuw thema, genaamd Homeworld. Dat thema is geselecteerd na een poll onder gebruikers, waarin die optie als meest populair werd aangemerkt. Het Homeworld-thema is minimalistisch en geïnspireerd door de bauhaus-beweging die in het begin van de vorige eeuw begon.

De nieuwe versie wordt daarbij geleverd met verschillende geüpdatete package base, blijkt uit de releasenotes. Deze package base bestaat uit ruim 59.000 packages, waarmee deze release ruim 11.000 nieuwe packages meebrengt en ook nieuwere versies van bestaande packages bevat, zoals LibreOffice, GIMP, Nginx, Inkscape, PHP en meer. Het OS wordt daarnaast geleverd met versie 5.10 van de Linux-kernel. Dat is een LTS-versie, die tot december 2026 wordt ondersteund. Debian 10 maakte gebruik van Linux 4.19.

Met de nieuwe kernel krijgt het OS onder andere ondersteuning voor het exFAT-bestandssysteem, dat is bedoeld voor flashopslag. Debian 11 ondersteunt driverloos printen via IPP-USB en gebruikt standaard yescrypt-hashing.

De release van Debian 11 komt vlak voor de 28ste verjaardag van het besturingssysteem. Ian Murdock kondigde op 16 augustus 1993 aan dat de release van zijn Debian Linux Release nabij was, waarna Debian 0.01 op 15 september in datzelfde jaar uitkwam. De eerste stabiele release volgde in 1996. Inmiddels is het op Linux-gebaseerde besturingssysteem erg populair. Debian vormt onder andere de basis voor verschillende andere populaire Linux-distributies, waaronder Ubuntu.