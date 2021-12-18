Versie 4.14 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.14: System: Logging is now stored when importing from hard disk and batch updating.

IMDb Import: Storyline can now be imported in the local language (if available at IMDb). You need to set the language of your choice in the Data sources options page.

IMDb Import: Genres are now taken from the bottom part of the screen which is a more complete list than the ones listed at the top.

Hard Disk: Take ',The' and ', The' postfixes into account when using file names to query IMDb / TMDb.

HTML Export: Don't add \HTML when browsing for destination. Default is still My Documents\EMDB\HTML.

CSV Import: fixed importing EAN / UPC codes.

User Interface: Back button in the cast screen was not disabled when you were on the first page.

TV Series: When adding TV Series from from a removable drive the episodes couldn't be assigned if USB Drive labels were enabled.

User Interface: When changing genres in the Add / Edit screen manual changes were reset.

TheMovieDb Import: overridden genres were set when the origial value matched.

Database: Added Mongolian and Tamil as possible options fo spoken languages, subtitle languages and audio streams.

Translations: Updated the German, Swedish and Dutch translations..