Wine werkt toe naar een nieuwe stabiele uitgave en heeft de tweede release candidate uitgebracht. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. Bugs fixed in 7.0-rc2 (total 34): 29934: Weird Worlds: Launcher no longer launches the game

37255: Proteus 8 Access violation in module 'VGDVC.DLL'

48631: Multiple games display text as squares (Death to Spies: Moment of Truth, Shadow Warrior, Resident Evil 4 HD)

50526: ConEmu wineconsole Ctrl+m has different behavior

50714: YooSee CMS client 10.0.0.53 crashes after login since Wine 5.12 (ntdll built as PE)

50906: Her Story: crashes when seeking in video

51282: Samurai Shodown Reboot 2019: low gpu usage around 5-10% and low fps around 9-20fps

51296: Multiple applications (Cogmind, Photoshop, ...) render mouse cursor as black square

51380: The segment register tests fail in the wow32 ntdll:exception build

51409: Trails to Azure crashes when reaching main menu after video playback

51479: winedevice.exe crashes on prefix shutdown

51500: ntdll:exception test_wow64_context() randomly fails on Windows

51521: Installer of Tencent meeting crashes when using enter key in the license agreement screen.

51539: "server: Get the process entry point from the exe image info" breaks running if exe is loaded at a non-default address

51589: Buttons have no icons when using the Light Blue theme

51745: Xbox Controller no longer recognised

51766: ^C in gdb mode makes debugger quit

51790: MSI is no longer able to detect correct architecture for a custom action DLL

51910: Keyboard Input Partially Broken

51930: Final Fantasy XIV audio broken in wine-6.20

52008: Broken symlink to 'My Documents' causes app to crash

52020: Multiple games crash after intros (Borderlands GOTY Enhanced, Dark Souls: Remastered, Steel Division: Normandy 44)

52038: Sonic Adventure DX (2004) crashes after intro cutscene

52041: DAVAR4 crashes when moving mouse over document window scrollbars

52082: Ace Ventura (CD-ROM) crashes on start

52112: Final Fantasy XIV failing to boot

52140: configure fails to detect libldap 2.5+

52161: ntdll:om fails when run without elevated privileges

52165: mfplat:mfplat has failures in test_sample_allocator_d3d12() on Windows 10 1709

52166: mfplat:mfplat has a failure in test_d3d12_surface_buffer() on Windows 10 1709

52187: wine-mono's WPF tests hang (broken handling of IDWriteTextAnalysisSource callbacks in analyzer)

52195: comctl32:propsheet fails in the Hebrew locale

52206: Logos 9 Bible Software (.NET 4.7 app) external links don't open web browser

52207: HICON leak in CopyImage causes TheBat! to crash after a while