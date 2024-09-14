Versie 5.31 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar slechts 6MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan onder meer relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.31: User Interface: Dual HDR was not properly shown in ListView mode.

User interface: Simplified batch update progress: only a single progress bar.

Batch Update: Changed covers were not updated by default when updating movies.

Media Info: Added support for hybrid HDR video streams.

Fixed an issue where the initial language to get data from IMDb and TheMovieDb was set to Czech.

Added batch option to quickly switch swap drive letters in media file locations.

Add Movie: For bluray and DVD folder structures the NFO and cover files are now placed inside the root folder.

Database: Removed the drive labels from the location field. It was too complex for most users and became complex in code resulting in issues.

User Interface: Add option to hide adult movies + Added an option to specify adult movies.

TV Series: Added a button to remove all episodes withouth media file.

Rotten Tomatoes import: improved retrieving values for movies containing an '&' in their title.

Rotten Tomatoes import: Fixed getting certified fresh state.

User interface: Added Case as possible column to display.

HTML export: Added displaying certification.

Add new movie: Default seen was not properly applied.

File import: Improved support for Unicode, UTF-16 and UTF-8 encoded files.

Database: Fixed a mixup between imported countries Ireland and Iran.

Translations: Updated the Catalan, Czech, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Slovenian, Traditional Chinese and Dutch translations.