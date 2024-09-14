Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om Sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Versie 10,1.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

You can now import PDF and Adobe Illustrator (.ai) files into Lunacy.

New shortcuts for easier layer selection:

Press Enter to select all nested layers one level down.

to select all nested layers one level down. Press Shift + Enter to select parent layers.

+ to select parent layers. Use ⌘ + Right Click / Ctrl + Right Click to open the layer selection menu.

You can now change mask type from vector to alpha or luminance.

Added Simulated Bold and Oblique styles for single-weight fonts.

Improvements