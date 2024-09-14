Software-update: Lunacy 10.1.0

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om Sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Versie 10,1.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

PDF and AI files import

You can now import PDF and Adobe Illustrator (.ai) files into Lunacy.

New select options

New shortcuts for easier layer selection:

  • Press Enter to select all nested layers one level down.
  • Press Shift + Enter to select parent layers.
  • Use + Right Click / Ctrl + Right Click to open the layer selection menu.
Alpha and luminance masks

You can now change mask type from vector to alpha or luminance.

Oblique and simulated bold font styles

Added Simulated Bold and Oblique styles for single-weight fonts.

Improvements

  • Numerous SVG import improvements.

Versienummer 10.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Icons8
Download https://lunacy.docs.icons8.com/release-notes/#1010
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

