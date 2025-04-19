Lunacy is een grafisch ontwerp- en prototypingprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om Sketch- en Figmabestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Lunacy is in de basis gratis te gebruiken; voor geavanceerde mogelijkheden en cloudopslag moet wel worden betaald. Versie 11.3 is uitgekomen en hier de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Two new options are now available in the Action Bar:

Select Matching Layers helps you quickly select layers with the same properties.

Multi-Edit States makes it easier to edit components with multiple states.

It is now possible to search documents within a project or team. Also, you can now move cloud documents between personal space, projects, and teams using Cut and Paste from the context menu.

We removed the table view from the Home tab — it wasn’t popular and hard to maintain. Instead, we added sorting for document tiles in both ascending and descending order.

Some plugins store large amounts of data inside files. To help manage this:

You can now view this data in the Export tab when it’s stored on a layer.

New commands have been added to the context menu search: Clear Custom Properties Add Custom Property Deep Clear Custom Properties



Cloud files that haven’t been opened in 1–2 years may lose up to 50 of their last operations. This is due to the removal of legacy Sketch undo stack support. To preserve your file history, open those files in Lunacy 11.2 and save them to version history.

We’ve optimized the disk size of Lunacy. Depending on your platform, it now takes up 20–40MB less space.