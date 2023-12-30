Versie 5.27 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar slechts 6MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan onder meer relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.27: Translations: Added the translation for toggling the movie list in TV Mode.

Database: Fixed an issue with path names containing '\u' as this is a escape character for unicode characters too.

Scan Harddisk: Added option to scan all sub folders too.

TV Series: When scanning for (new) episodes in the TV Series Details screen the stored root folder of the series is now used by default.

User Interface: Made it more clear default print is sorted by number and there is an option to print the current sorting too.

User Interface: Renamed options page 'Default settings' to 'Intial Values' as this option was not clear for a lot of people.

TV Series: Fixed manually adding png images for season posters and banner.

Add Movies: Fixed an issue where movies were added again when relative paths are enabled.

User Interface: Added description to title bar when filtered on Favorites.

Random did not always work when filtering, performing a quick search or resetting the view to show all movies.

Database: Improved re-numbering the entries in the database.

Database: Added an option to fix duplicate thumbnails.

Database: Fixed an issue when copy / pasting movies resulting in possible duplicate thumbnails.

Translations: Updated the Czech, Hebrew, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovenian, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, German, Arabic and Dutch translations.