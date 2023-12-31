Versie 2.8.0 van ScummVM is verschenen en tegelijkertijd wordt de twintigste verjaardag gevierd. ScummVM is een crossplatform interpreter voor een aantal point-and-click adventure-engines, in het bijzonder de spellen die met de Scumm -engine van LucasArts zijn gemaakt. Op die manier is het mogelijk om klassiekers als Simon the Sorcerer, Beneath a Steel Sky, Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle en Sam & Max te spelen op Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, PlayStation 3, Raspberry Pi en zelfs AmigaOS 4. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We are proud to announce the last release of the year 2023. Please welcome ScummVM 2.8.0 – “Mysteries, Mammoths, and Muppets”.

The team was quite busy working on new engines and enhancing existing ones. The list of supported games grew noticeably, and we now support these additions:

Adibou 1

Classical Cats

The Dark Eye

Dark Side

Escape From Hell

Gadget: Invention Travel and Adventure

Gobliiins 5

The Excavation of Hob's Barrow

Kingdom: The Far Reaches

Might and Magic Book One

Muppet Treasure Island

Nancy Drew: The Final Scene

Nancy Drew: Message in a Haunted Mansion

Nancy Drew: Secrets Can Kill

Nancy Drew: Stay Tuned for Danger

Nancy Drew: Treasure in the Royal Tower

Primordia

Reah: Face the Unknown

Schizm: Mysterious Journey

Shardlight

Strangeland

Syberia and Syberia II (macOS versions only)

Technobabylon

The Vampire Diaries

Whispers of a Machine

Wrath of the Gods and four other Director titles.

14 AGS titles by Stranga and Cloak and Dagger

All together, we’ve introduced 50 new games and five new engines.

We are happy to see the RetroArch port being properly rewritten, and the port is now part of our source code. The Atari port has also been redone from scratch and now talks natively to the hardware, skipping SDL as an intermediate layer. That made many more games playable on the platform. The Atari FireBee port is still using the SDL library, though.

Thanks to the work of one of the GSoC participants this year, Wyatt Radkiewicz (a.k.a. eklipsed), we now use CPU-specific SIMD instructions such as SSE, AVX2, and NEON for drawing graphics in the AGS engine and in some generic routines. This led to 4-14x speedup in drawing for many cases.

This year, we merged with the Backyard Sports Online project, which made it possible to play Backyard Football, Backyard Baseball 2001 and Backyard Football 2002 over the internet with other humans. Also, the Moonbase Commander support is in active playtesting mode, though not yet ready for prime time.

The AGS engine has been brought up to version 3.6.0.53 from upstream. For many engines, we added support for numerous Chinese and Japanese game variants. Believe it or not, we implemented a lot of native GUI dialogs for SCUMM games, bringing them closer to the original experience. We also rewrote the sound code for the SCUMM Humongous Entertainment games, making them flawless.

We performed a deep review of the Broken Sword 1 game engine, implementing some small, previously unnoticed things like scene transitions, in-game menu peculiarities, accurate fonts, idle animations, and more. Now, the game is absolutely faithful to the original.