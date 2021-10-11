Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ScummVM 2.5.0

ScummVM logo (52 pix) Versie 2.5.0 van ScummVM is verschenen en tegelijkertijd wordt de twintigste verjaardag gevierd. ScummVM is een crossplatform interpreter voor een aantal point-and-click adventure-engines, in het bijzonder de spellen die met de Scumm-engine van LucasArts zijn gemaakt. Op die manier is het mogelijk om klassiekers als Simon the Sorcerer, Beneath a Steel Sky, Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle en Sam & Max te spelen op Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, PlayStation 3, Raspberry Pi en zelfs AmigaOS 4. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Twenty years ago today...

Twenty years ago today, on Tue Oct 9 16:30:12 2001, Ludvig Strigeus pushed the initial revision of the ScummVM code, which was version 0.0.1 of the project. Time flew quickly and, fast-forward to the present day, we are proudly releasing ScummVM 2.5.0 “Twenty years ago today…” The list of changes is tremendous.

First of all, this is the first release that supports 2.5D games (almost 3D), thanks to the merger with ResidualVM. With this release we announce support for Grim Fandango, The Longest Journey and Myst 3: Exile. This is why we jumped straight to 2.5 in our versioning. Please note that only desktop platforms currently support these games and other platforms may or may not gain the support later depending on their capabilities.

In addition to these 3 games and engines, we officially support 10 more new engines and subengines that add compatibility with the following games:

  • Little Big Adventure
  • Red Comrades 1: Save the Galaxy
  • Red Comrades 2: For the Great Justice
  • Transylvania
  • Crimson Crown
  • OO-Topos
  • Glulx interactive fiction games
  • Private Eye
  • AGS Games versions 2.5+
  • Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy
  • The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
  • Crusader: No Remorse
  • L-ZONE
  • Spaceship Warlock

We love localized game releases and multiple platform versions, thus with this release, we enhanced the support for Lure of the Temptress Konami release, Blue Force Spanish, Ringworld Spanish, Amazon: Guardians of Eden Spanish, Mystery House French, Russian translations of Sierra AGI games, Elvira 1 Japanese PC-98, Bargon Attack Russian, Woodruff Russian, Eye of the Beholder Japanese Sega-CD, Legend of Kyrandia Hebrew, Legend of Kyrandia 2 Hebrew, Legend of Kyrandia 3 Simplified Chinese, Inherit the Earth PC-98 Japanese, Gabriel Knight 1 Macintosh, Xeen Russian to name but a few. Notably, Macintosh b/w versions of Loom and Indy 3 are now also supported.

Besides the new games and game versions, ScummVM 2.5.0 brings many notable improvements and new features. We have completed a major rework of the GUI: We now support Unicode characters everywhere. The GUI also adapts to high resolutions used in HiDPI screens. The Nintendo DS port has been significantly rewritten. We added GOG and Steam achievements to a large number of Wintermute games and enabled KeyMapper in more games. Thanks to the work of one of our GSoC students, we have now added an option for text-to-speech to the games Sfinx, Soltys and The Griffon Legend.

You may find all of this goodness available to a number of platforms on our downloads page, or let the autoupdater kick in on Macintosh and Windows.

We wish you great adventuring, happy puzzle-solving and exciting journeys to RPG worlds, and hope to see you around in the coming years.

And by the way, GOG.com is running a special promo tied to the release and our anniversary, where you can buy many ScummVM-supported games at a discount.


Beneath a Steel Sky
Versienummer 2.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ScummVM
Download https://www.scummvm.org/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 77,81MB
Licentietype GPL

Feedback • 11-10-2021 08:42
15 • submitter: TheVivaldi

11-10-2021 • 08:42

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: ScummVM

11-10 ScummVM 2.5.0 15
10-'19 ScummVM 2.1.0 1
12-'17 ScummVM 2.0 15
10-'16 ScummVM 1.9.0 6
06-'13 ScummVM 1.6.0 2
11-'09 ScummVM 1.0.0 9
04-'09 ScummVM 0.13.1 6
03-'09 ScummVM 0.13.0 23
09-'08 ScummVM 0.12.0 10
03-'08 ScummVM 0.11.1 4
ScummVM

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Reacties (15)

+2rvanlaar
11 oktober 2021 18:10
Wat leuk om op tweakers deze reacties te lezen.

Vanuit ScummVM zijn we heel blij met deze release en met het 20 jarig bestaan. Veel nieuwe games die ondersteunt worden maar ook de release van de nieuwe engine voor Macromedia Director*. Daar zijn behoorlijk wat adventure spellen mee gemaakt. Voor nu Director versies 2 en 3. Al werken sommige spellen die gemaakt zijn met Director 4 ook al.

*Shockwave content werd gemaakt met latere versies van Director
0Bokkiej
@rvanlaar12 oktober 2021 15:32
Zelfs de maker van de originele Scumm geeft jullie kudoos:

"I wrote Scumm and I don't think I could do what they did.

Respect.

Happy Birthday ScummVM"
+1ElCondor
11 oktober 2021 08:48
Prachtig! Deze gaat altijd op iedere PC/Laptop die ik installeer (voor mezelf) :)
+12400baud
@ElCondor11 oktober 2021 12:54
En op de tablet. Savegames sharen via Onedrive en overal verder kunnen spelen.
+1Casplantje
@2400baud11 oktober 2021 14:36
De touchscreen controls zijn helaas niet al te best van wat ik tot nu toe heb gemerkt. Ik kan rechtermuisknop nooit aan de praat krijgen... Of mis ik iets?
+1ultimasnake
11 oktober 2021 09:01
Toch wel bijzonder dat je na 25 jaar nog steeds improvements kan maken op software wat in theorie ‘niets nieuws’ emuleert.. dat is pas passie :)
+1ritsaert
@ultimasnake12 oktober 2021 07:45
Niks nieuws?

Het begon met alleen met de Scumm engine en nu ondersteund het alleen daar al 20 varianten van voor 20 verschillende spellen, naast AGS, en anderen die compleet anders zijn dan Scumm. Nee 'Niets nieuws' is niet de typering die ik hier zou geven... Ze voegen echt substantieel veel toe.
+1sanderveeke
11 oktober 2021 09:07
Crusader: no remorse.
Wat een mooi spel voor in die tijd. live-action cutscenes.
goed sfeertje
Draak van een besturing, dat wel (vooral platform springen, niet. te. doen.)
+1ToFast
@sanderveeke11 oktober 2021 14:08
Sch€@#tspel :9 Ik in mijn vakantie als klein ventje samen met m'n oom spelen (en leren) op 1 toetsenbord. De dagen erna zelf verder spelen, en maar vooral op die quicksave-knop rammen voor de moeilijke stukken. Bam weg progressie: gequickaved toen ik al dood was. Oww wat was ik zuur.
Ik game echter nog supergraag :Y)
+1arboris
11 oktober 2021 13:43
Dat is een blast from the past :)

Wist niet dat dit nog onderhouden werd.
+1gimbal
@arboris11 oktober 2021 14:12
Dan heb je een jaar of 2 geleden Blade Runner gemist welke door ScummVM en GOG weer nieuw leven in is geblazen. Een aanradertje.
+1Joop!e
11 oktober 2021 09:20
Ik neem aan dat er de 20e verjaardag bedoeld wordt.
Met veel plezier speel ik weer Beneath a steel sky. Heerlijk.
+1sithlord2
11 oktober 2021 13:35
Liefhebbers van "The Longest Journey" moeten ook zeker de HD-mod eens checken: https://tljhd.github.io/

De installatie-instructies voor ResidualVM zouden ook moeten werken voor deze versie van ScummVM.
+1gimbal
11 oktober 2021 13:40
Schitterend, ik had Little Big Adventure en Crusader: No Remorse toevallig nog aangeschaft recentelijk op GOG tijdens een van de vele sales. Beide games met erg stugge controls (wat best wel vaak voor kwam in dat tijdperk)... ik neem aan dat de ScummVM implementatie daar niets aan verandert :'(

Little Big Adventure 2 en Crusader: No Regret staan er nog niet bij, die zijn waarschijnlijk nog in ontwikkeling.
+1Jolke
12 oktober 2021 08:22
Schitterend stukje software voor op de PC en onderweg op mijn telefoon. Look a three headed monkey! :o

