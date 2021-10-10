QB64 is een moderne versie van de programmeertaal BASIC. De code wordt gecompileerd naar machinetaal en is daardoor snel en kan er worden gelinkt naar externe C- en C++-programmeerbibliotheken. Het is nagenoeg volledig compatibel met QBasic 4.5 en biedt ondersteuning voor extensies, zoals OpenGL. QB64 is verder opensource, beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, heeft een goede wiki en support forum. In versie 2.0 treffen we onder meer nieuwe debug features in de IDE. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features All platforms New $Debug metacommand, with added breakpoint/step abilities and real-time variable watching to the IDE.

_Source is now also set to _Console when $Console:Only is used.

to be used as a shortcut to repeat search (legacy QBasic shortcut). Functions _MK$ and _CV can now deal with _OFFSET values.

New _EnvironCount function to show how many environment variables are found.

function to show how many environment variables are found. Color schemes can now be set/saved individually for each running instance of the IDE. Windows Automatically embeds a manifest file when compiling an exe with $VersionInfo , so that Common Controls v6.0 gets linked at runtime.

Contextual menu would crash when right-clicking a series of high-ascii characters.

Fixes an issue with passing an array as a Sub/Function argument (missing parenthesis now properly detected).

Fixes Clear making $Console mode invalid.

making mode invalid. Fixes a syntax highlighter issue regarding scientific notation.

Fixes an issue in Windows Vista and up with incorrect resolution returned on a scaled desktop.

Fixes Const parser accepting unsupported string functions and failing with some very specific const names.

parser accepting unsupported string functions and failing with some very specific const names. Explicitly sets x87 fpu to extended precision mode.

Removes 255-character limit for Input/Line Input with strings.

with strings. Fixes Data commands failing to compile in some circumstances.

commands failing to compile in some circumstances. $NoPrefix , Option _Explicit and Option _ExplicitArray can now be placed anywhere in a program, no longer having to be the first statement.

reverting to as a sub parameter in mode. Fixes case adjustment of array names in UBound / LBound calls.

/ calls. Prevents users from creating self-referencing Type blocks.

blocks. Fixes issue that prevented loading file names beginning with numbers.

Fixes file open/save dialogs issue with path navigation.

Complete rewrite of the internals for Environ$() .

. Fixes evaluation of valid var/flag names for $Let / $If - same rules for variable names now apply.

blocks with multiple elements using the syntax. Fixes issue with Put # and variable-length strings in UDTs ( Binary files).

and variable-length strings in UDTs ( files). Fixes issue with recursive functions without parameters. Windows Allows $Console:Only programs to return _WindowHandle .

programs to return . Saving a file to the root of a drive would display double backslashes in the Recent Files list.

Allows the "move" mouse icon to be set with _MouseShow . macOS Flushes the console output so Print can properly display text even while retaining the cursor.

added to dependency list (setup script). Fixes InKey$ acting too slow.

acting too slow. Fixes compilation error with Data statements on gcc 11.

statements on gcc 11. Detects non-x86 based architectures.

