QB64 is een moderne versie van de programmeertaal BASIC. De code wordt gecompileerd naar machinetaal en is daardoor snel en kan er worden gelinkt naar externe C- en C++-programmeerbibliotheken. Het is nagenoeg volledig compatibel met QBasic 4.5 en biedt ondersteuning voor extensies, zoals OpenGL. Nadat Fellippe Heitor drie jaar geleden plotseling bij QB64 vertrok werd het erg stil rondom dit project. Een nieuwe groep ontwikkelaars heeft met QB64 Phoenix Edition echter een doorstart gemaakt. Net als QB64 is QB64 Phoenix Edition opensource, beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en heeft een goede support forum. Versie 4.0.0 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes daarvan kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
QB64 Phoenix Edition 4.0.0
Long time announced, now finally done and the main reason for us to give this release a major version bump, is the deprecation of
$NOPREFIX. But no worries, we've added a converter which will automatically transform your old
$NOPREFIXusing programs back to the regular underscore using syntax as soon as you open such a program. Aside from some subtle side cases, the converter should perfectly do its job without requiring further manual adjustments afterwards.
Moreover the new version got a big audio library update with lots of new features, and a comprehensive new logging system which will help debugging and streamlining your programs. These two had been probably worth a major version bump by itself. Also to highlight is the addition of several new precompiler flags and a huge set of preset constants for use in your programs.Breaking changes
Enhancements
- #544, #548 - Complete deprecation of
$NOPREFIX.
- #553 - Added automatic
$NOPREFIXto underscore usage converter, triggered when a file using
$NOPREFIXis opened in the IDE. If the user agrees to convert, a backup of the file and any includes are made.
Lot of things:
- #535 - Relax
ALIASfunction name validation, closing issue #493.
- #536, #571, #572 - The "Export As ..." feature now checks for an active selection first. If there is one, only the selected code is exported, otherwise the entire source will be exported as usual. Plus some adjustments for new commands.
- #550 - added new _MOUSEHIDDEN function.
- #558 - Implements the
_QB64PE_precompiler flag, closing issue #551.
- #561 - Various enhancements to the IDE and the Compiler.
- Now showing the syntax for all user defined
SUBsand
FUNCTIONsfor better reference in the status messages.
- Added lots of preset constants available in every program by default.
- Added _MIN, _MAX, _ENCODEURL$ and _DECODEURL$ functions.
- #562 - The HTTP support for
_OPENCLIENTis stabilized now,
$UNSTABLE:HTTPis no longer required. Also added the
_DEBUG_precompiler flag, closing issue #29.
- #565 - The big audio library update.
New commands and enhancements:
-
PLAYnow ignores the ";" character as QB4.5 did, fixing issue #554
- Adds Pink noise, Brownian noise, LFSR noise, pulse, and custom (
_WAVE) waveform support to
SOUND&
PLAY
- Adds support for ADSR envelope for
SOUND&
PLAY
- Adds multi-channel (4 voice) support for
SOUND&
PLAY
- Adds
SOUND WAITand
SOUND RESUMEsupport for multi-channel for
SOUND&
PLAY
- Adds Amiga Basic like
_WAVEcommand, closing issue #187
- Adds support for
_SNDRAWBATCHthat can push a batch of audio sample frames at once compared to just one frame that
_SNDRAWsupports
- Moves
BEEPout of the audio library, i.e. a simple
BEEPno longer pull in the entire audio library
- Restores
CHR$(7)beep support (due to the above change)
PLAY MML language improvements:
-
SOUND frequency!, duration![, volume!][, panning!][, waveform&][, waveformParameters!][, voice&]
-
SOUND WAIT
-
SOUND RESUME
-
PLAY voiceCommands1$[, voiceCommands2$][, voiceCommands3$][, voiceCommands4$]
-
remainingTime# = PLAY([voice&])
-
_WAVE voice&, waveDefinition%%([index&])[, frameCount&]
-
_SNDRAWBATCH array!([index&])[, channels&][, handle&][, frameCount&]
-
Wn /
@n: waveform select (1 = SQUARE, 2 = SAWTOOTH, 3 = TRIANGLE, 4 = SINE, 5 = NOISE_WHITE, 6 = NOISE_PINK, 7 = NOISE_BROWNIAN, 8 = NOISE_LFSR, 9 = PULSE, 10 = CUSTOM_WAVE)
-
/n: attack (percentage of total note time 0 - 100)
-
\n: decay (percentage of total note time 0 - 100)
-
^n: sustain (percentage of MML volume 0 - 100)
-
_n: release (percentage of total note time 0 - 100)
-
Yn: extra params for current waveform (percentage 0 - 100 - usually for pulse wave)
-
Sn: pan position (0 to 100) where 0 is leftmost and 100 is rightmost
-
R/
P: rest / pause
-
V+&
V-: Volume increment / decrement (single-step & clamped)
-
S+&
S-: Pan right / left (single-step & clamped)
This adds new logging capabilities to QB64, both internally from
libqband also exposed to the QB64 code. Beyond being a bit nicer than a
Below is an example of some logging from a QB64 program (note how the IDE opens a separate console window to display it):
The new commands are _LOGTRACE, _LOGINFO, _LOGWARN, _LOGERROR and _LOGMINLEVEL. The first four write out log messages at the indicated log level. The last returns a number indicating the lowest level of logging is enabled, allowing you to skip generating more expensive logging if it won't be displayed.
Logging is enabled via a variety of different environment variables (when run from the IDE these are configured automatically):
-
QB64PE_LOG_LEVEL- sets the lowest log level to display, options are
Trace,
Information,
Warning,
Error
-
QB64PE_LOG_SCOPES- A comma-separated list of different sets of logging to turn on, allowing basic filtering of what is displayed. Options are:
a.
libqb- Some generic logging from
libqb, such as error codes when they happen, program startup/shutdown, etc.
b.
libqb-image- Logging from the image subsystem (when images are loaded,freed, errors that happen, etc.)
c.
libqb-audio- Logging from the audio subsystem
d.
qb64- Logging from the QB64 Program (
_Log*statements)
-
QB64PE_LOG_HANDLERS- A comma-separated list of the logging handlers to enable. If no handlers are enabled, then no logging is generated. Current options are:
a.
console- Logging output is written to the console.
b.
file- Writes logs to the file set via the
QB64PE_LOG_FILE_PATHenvironment variable
Currently the IDE just defaults to using
Informationand enabling all the scopes, in a future update I'd like to have an IDE dialog that lets you pick the log level and scopes.
Bug fixes
- #567 - Added new function _TOSTR$ which supports the full
_FLOATrange. Also added
_ASSERTS_,
_CONSOLE_,
_EXPLICIT_and
_EXPLICITARRAY_precompiler flags.
- #574 - Added the _IIF function for conditional evaluation like the ternary operator in C, with short-circuiting behavior, closing issue #403.
- #581 - Lifts the restrictions of doing arithmetic with
_OFFSETin expressions. Also added the new function _CAST, which works like explicit type casting in C.
- #582 - Added new function _CLAMP and a set of functions dealing with the HSB colorspace in symmetry with the RGB functions, namely _HSB32, _HSBA32, _HUE32, _SATURATION32 and _BRIGHTNESS32.
Internal changes
- #534 - Allows users to revert to the built-in soundbank by passing an empty string to
_MIDISOUNDBANK. Before it was not possible to switch back to the default soundbank once an external one had been used with
_MIDISOUNDBANK.
- #537 - Fixed some wrong Wiki links in exported code.
- #546 - Update clipboard library to latest, fixing issue #541.
- #557 - Fixed a bug where
KILL,
FILES, and
_FILES$unintentionally shared a static DIR pointer when performing file searches. As a result, calling any of these functions would reset the search state of
_FILES$, leading to unexpected behavior. This issue was reported here.
- #560 - Fixed unary negation when using
CONST, closing issue #542.
- #568 - Reloading a MIDI file with a different soundfont now works as expected, also
_MEMSOUNDnow works correctly with fully decoded MEMORY sounds.
- #570 - Removes the voice range check in
_PLAY(function). If the voice is out of range, it now simply defaults to zero, aligning the behavior with QB4.5 standards.
- #574 - Resolved an issue in
_ROLand
_ROR, where the second argument could incorrectly be a
STRING.
- #539, #585 - Switch to LLVM MinGW C++ compiler on all Windows architectures.
- #538, #540, #543, #547 - Enable globbing by default and silence lots of C++ compiler warnings.
- #548, #550 - Complete removal of rotten Android remains, i.e.
$VIRTUALKEYBORDand friends.
- #569 - Various libqb refactoring, silence more C++ compiler warnings.
- #588 - Tidy up the markdown files in the repository