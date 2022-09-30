Versie 4.2.3 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. De changelogs voor de uitgaves vanaf versie 4.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.