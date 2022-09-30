Versie 4.2.3 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. De changelogs voor de uitgaves vanaf versie 4.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Bug fixes and Improvements with 4.2.3
- Contact form captcha > See here
- Remove overrides when a template is uninstalled > See here
- Missing changelog when discovering a plugin/module/template > See here
- Batch copy fields > See here
- Fix position name in component dashboard > See here
- [Smart Search] Moved statistics in the toolbar > See here
- Keep user.css last in order > See here
- Change bulk unarchive action for redirect links to unpublish > See here
- Use the right mime type in the media field > See here
Bug fixes and Improvements with 4.2.2
- Template override link > See here
- Use ellipsis > See here
- User Profile Terms of service > See here
- Rename all User Groups > See here
- Template Override Description > See here
- Template Override Actions > See here
- Do not set a width of 0 in media thumbnails > See here
- Fix shortcut Home Dashboard > See here
Bug fixes and Improvements with 4.2.1
- 20220801] Low Severity - Low Impact - Multiple Full Path Disclosures because of missing '_JEXEC or die check' (affecting Joomla! 4.2.0) More Information
- Failure in setting Redis cache > See here
- Change the db calls back to the getDbo >See here
- Error when Gather Statistic enabled in Smart Search >See here
- Fixed menu login with redirect to menu item on multi-language site >See here
- Add bcmath_compat polyfill for servers without BCmath / GMP support >See here
- Remove unused imports in Multi-factor Authentication >See here
- Fix issue "updateCheck is null" >See here
- Remove hotkeys.js as they have been renamed >See here
- Stats collection must not be shown in captive MFA pages > See here
- CLI application crashed when MVCFactory is used > See here
- Correctly revert pull request no. 38244 for updating from 4.2.0 RC 1 > See here
What's new in Joomla 4.2?
What’s been improved in Joomla 4.2?
- Keyboard Shortcuts for Accessibility > See here
- Multi-Factor Authentication (replaces Two-Factor Authentication) >See here
- Windows Hello support in WebAuthn >See here
- User-defined hide table columns >See here
- Allow typing in the media field >See here
- Indicate if the category is not published >See here
- Allow to disable session metadata tracking for guest users >See here
- Reduce the number of permission columns >See here
- Smart Search: Allow fuzzy word matching >See here
- Package filter in the Extensions: Manage page >See here
- Accessibility plugin - update and fixes >See here
- Joomla Updater improvements > See here
- Improved the extension installer to be more robust >See here and here
- Added permissions (ACL) to Media Manager actions >See here
- Added Save button to front-end article editing to save and stay in the article >See here
- Added ordering parameters to web service requests >See here
- Upload button only available once the user clicked the checkbox that they are prepared >See here
- Enabled use of Form::process() in FormModel >See here
- Convert log type field to fancy select >See here
- Enqueue requests made from QuickIcon plugins >See here
- Made Media Manager Folder Selectory accessible >See here
- Workflow Notification no recipient > See here
- And many more!