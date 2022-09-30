Software-update: Joomla! 4.2.3

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2.3 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. De changelogs voor de uitgaves vanaf versie 4.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Bug fixes and Improvements with 4.2.3
  • Contact form captcha > See here
  • Remove overrides when a template is uninstalled > See here
  • Missing changelog when discovering a plugin/module/template > See here
  • Batch copy fields > See here
  • Fix position name in component dashboard > See here
  • [Smart Search] Moved statistics in the toolbar > See here
  • Keep user.css last in order > See here
  • Change bulk unarchive action for redirect links to unpublish > See here
  • Use the right mime type in the media field > See here

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Bug fixes and Improvements with 4.2.2

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Bug fixes and Improvements with 4.2.1
  • 20220801] Low Severity - Low Impact - Multiple Full Path Disclosures because of missing '_JEXEC or die check' (affecting Joomla! 4.2.0) More Information
  • Failure in setting Redis cache > See here
  • Change the db calls back to the getDbo >See here
  • Error when Gather Statistic enabled in Smart Search >See here
  • Fixed menu login with redirect to menu item on multi-language site >See here
  • Add bcmath_compat polyfill for servers without BCmath / GMP support >See here
  • Remove unused imports in Multi-factor Authentication >See here
  • Fix issue "updateCheck is null" >See here
  • Remove hotkeys.js as they have been renamed >See here
  • Stats collection must not be shown in captive MFA pages > See here
  • CLI application crashed when MVCFactory is used > See here
  • Correctly revert pull request no. 38244 for updating from 4.2.0 RC 1 > See here

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

What’s new in Joomla 4.2?
  • Keyboard Shortcuts for Accessibility > See here
  • Multi-Factor Authentication (replaces Two-Factor Authentication) >See here
  • Windows Hello support in WebAuthn >See here
  • User-defined hide table columns >See here
  • Allow typing in the media field >See here
  • Indicate if the category is not published >See here
  • Allow to disable session metadata tracking for guest users >See here
  • Reduce the number of permission columns >See here
  • Smart Search: Allow fuzzy word matching >See here
  • Package filter in the Extensions: Manage page >See here
What’s been improved in Joomla 4.2?
  • Accessibility plugin - update and fixes >See here
  • Joomla Updater improvements > See here
  • Improved the extension installer to be more robust >See here and here
  • Added permissions (ACL) to Media Manager actions >See here
  • Added Save button to front-end article editing to save and stay in the article >See here
  • Added ordering parameters to web service requests >See here
  • Upload button only available once the user clicked the checkbox that they are prepared >See here
  • Enabled use of Form::process() in FormModel >See here
  • Convert log type field to fancy select >See here
  • Enqueue requests made from QuickIcon plugins >See here
  • Made Media Manager Folder Selectory accessible >See here
  • Workflow Notification no recipient > See here
  • And many more!

Versienummer 4.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-09-2022 19:15
0 • submitter: Mschamp

30-09-2022 • 19:15

0

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Joomla!

Update-historie

10-'23 Joomla! 4.4 / 5.0 30
02-'23 Joomla! 4.2.8 13
09-'22 Joomla! 4.2.3 0
05-'22 Joomla! 4.1.4 0
04-'22 Joomla! 3.10.8 / 4.1.2 0
01-'22 Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6 0
12-'21 Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5 14
10-'21 Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4 3
09-'21 Joomla! 3.10.2 / 4.0.3 2
08-'21 Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Joomla!

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq