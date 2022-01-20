Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versies 3.10.5 en 4.0.6 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moeten laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Joomla 4.0.6 addresses several bugs, including:<
  • Many more PHP 8.1 fixes
  • Major improvements to the API documentation by moving components to their namespaced versions
  • Bootstrap upgraded to 5.1.3
  • When uninstalling a component any custom dashboards panels are now also removed.

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes. We also made an important change to the updater files which may affect some. Please see this article on the changes to update process.

Joomla 3.10.5 addresses several bugs, including:
  • Privacy requests and confirmation can now be made by logged-in users only (#35470)
  • Improve the message for the backups to specifically include the “filesystem” and the “database” (#36494)
  • Fix an regression with the Progressive caching to cache modules per custom menu assignment (#36324)
  • Update simplepie to 1.3.3 (#36358)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes

Versienummer 3.10.5 / 4.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-01-2022 12:51
0 • submitter: Mschamp

20-01-2022 • 12:51

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Joomla!

Update-historie

01-04 Joomla! 3.10.8 / 4.1.2 0
20-01 Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6 0
18-12 Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5 14
27-10 Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4 3
15-09 Joomla! 3.10.2 / 4.0.3 2
24-08 Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1 2
17-08 Joomla! 3.10 / 4.0 17
05-'21 Joomla! 3.9.27 4
04-'21 Joomla! 3.9.26 0
03-'21 Joomla! 3.9.25 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Joomla!

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True