Versies 3.10.5 en 4.0.6 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moeten laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Many more PHP 8.1 fixes

Major improvements to the API documentation by moving components to their namespaced versions

Bootstrap upgraded to 5.1.3

When uninstalling a component any custom dashboards panels are now also removed.

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes. We also made an important change to the updater files which may affect some. Please see this article on the changes to update process.

Privacy requests and confirmation can now be made by logged-in users only (#35470)

Improve the message for the backups to specifically include the “filesystem” and the “database” (#36494)

Fix an regression with the Progressive caching to cache modules per custom menu assignment (#36324)

Update simplepie to 1.3.3 (#36358)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes