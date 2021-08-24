Software-update: Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versies 3.10.1 en 4.0.1 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moet laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What's in 4.0.1?

Joomla 4.0.1 addresses several bugs, including:

Security Fixes
  • [20210801] High Severity - Moderate Impact - Insufficient access control for com_media deletion endpoint (affecting Joomla! 4.0.0) More Information
Bug fixes and Improvements
  • We have merged the fixes from 3.10 upto 4
  • Disables LDAP plugin if no host provided (#35233)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes

What's in 3.10.1?

Joomla 3.10.1 addresses several bugs, including:

  • Make sure the Joomla Update is not pointing to Joomla 4 while it shows the Default Update Server (#35214)
  • Remove unused fields so they do not cause javascript errors during pre-update check (#35272)
  • Backport: Add folder permissions check for com_joomlaupdate (#35271)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Upgrade note

With 3.10.0 we have added a bug that will show a required checkbox when you update to 3.10.1, that checkbox should not show up at all for patch releases and does not have any impact for 3.10.0 to 3.10.1 updates, so please check this checkbox to proceed with the update. More Details you can find in the documentation

Versienummer 3.10.1 / 4.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-08-2021 19:55
2 • submitter: Mschamp

24-08-2021 • 19:55

2 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Joomla!

Update-historie

25-05 Joomla! 4.1.4 0
01-04 Joomla! 3.10.8 / 4.1.2 0
20-01 Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6 0
18-12 Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5 14
27-10 Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4 3
15-09 Joomla! 3.10.2 / 4.0.3 2
08-'21 Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1 2
08-'21 Joomla! 3.10 / 4.0 17
05-'21 Joomla! 3.9.27 4
04-'21 Joomla! 3.9.26 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Joomla!

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Xaverius

24 augustus 2021 21:23
In 4.0.1 is een foutje in geslopen en 4.0.2 zal vanavond laat/woensdag uitkomen.
0cruysen
@Xaverius26 augustus 2021 10:58
Update is voor v4:

What's in 4.0.2?
Joomla 4.0.2 addresses a bug that was introduced into the Joomla Update Component (com_joomlaupdate package), breaking updates starting from 4.0.1

If you have already updated to 4.0.1 you will need to install this Joomla Update Component update, to fix the updater issue before you can update to 4.0.2. More details you can find in the documentation: Update from 4.0.1 to 4.0.2.

bron: https://www.joomla.org/announcements/release-news/5847-joomla-4-0-2-bug-fix.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 26 augustus 2021 11:00]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee