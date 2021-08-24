Versies 3.10.1 en 4.0.1 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moet laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Joomla 4.0.1 addresses several bugs, including:

[20210801] High Severity - Moderate Impact - Insufficient access control for com_media deletion endpoint (affecting Joomla! 4.0.0) More Information

We have merged the fixes from 3.10 upto 4

Disables LDAP plugin if no host provided (#35233)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes

Joomla 3.10.1 addresses several bugs, including:

Make sure the Joomla Update is not pointing to Joomla 4 while it shows the Default Update Server (#35214)

Remove unused fields so they do not cause javascript errors during pre-update check (#35272)

Backport: Add folder permissions check for com_joomlaupdate (#35271)

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

With 3.10.0 we have added a bug that will show a required checkbox when you update to 3.10.1, that checkbox should not show up at all for patch releases and does not have any impact for 3.10.0 to 3.10.1 updates, so please check this checkbox to proceed with the update. More Details you can find in the documentation