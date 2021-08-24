Versie 9.4.4 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In versie 9.4.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Improvements
- Always show the Download button" option for HTML viewer
- "Re-download images" command in the Image Download drop-down of the HTML viewer
- Quick rule creation for the Image Download Manager
Fixes
- Better names for options for external resource download
- Prevent entering invalid font names using font drop-down
- Reduce flicker when downloading images explicitly
- Manual spell checking was checking words from quotation in the HTML editor
- Misspellings were not highlighted at the HTML editor startup
- Address Book command "View messaging history with this person" did not activate the main window
- Spell checker in the HTML editor was not immediately invoked
- Current selection was cleared upon right clicking in the HTML editor
- Paste HTML as quotation was adding extra text at the start
- Images dropped into HTML messages were embedded with a wrong content type ID
- Some HTML messages could cause AV errors when forwarded
- Manual spell checker could freeze at the last misspelled word