Versie 9.4.4 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In versie 9.4.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Always show the Download button" option for HTML viewer

"Re-download images" command in the Image Download drop-down of the HTML viewer

Quick rule creation for the Image Download Manager Improvements Better names for options for external resource download

Prevent entering invalid font names using font drop-down

Reduce flicker when downloading images explicitly Fixes Manual spell checking was checking words from quotation in the HTML editor

Misspellings were not highlighted at the HTML editor startup

Address Book command "View messaging history with this person" did not activate the main window

Spell checker in the HTML editor was not immediately invoked

Current selection was cleared upon right clicking in the HTML editor

Paste HTML as quotation was adding extra text at the start

Images dropped into HTML messages were embedded with a wrong content type ID

Some HTML messages could cause AV errors when forwarded

Manual spell checker could freeze at the last misspelled word