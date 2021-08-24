Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.2 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:
New:
Improved:
- ASSA: Keep override tags (no conversion to html for italic/font etc.)
- ASSA: Support for ScalingX/ScalingY/Spacing/Angle/Strikeout
- ASSA: Override tag helper (shortcut + custom templates)
- ASSA: Set/get position
- ASSA: Progress bar generator
- ASSA: Plugin support
- Allow custom shortcuts for plugins
- Shortcuts for video contrast/brightness (mpv only)
- Add shortcut for opening "Subtitle Edit data folder" (Ctrl+Alt+Shift+D)
- Waveform "Right-click + Ctrl" will toggle select of a subtitle
- Waveform "Right-click + Shift" will select a range of subtitles
- Add a few profiles for Amazon Prime
- Add new FCE rule: "Remove first dash in non-dialogs"
- Add "Video - Generate blank video"
- Add "Video - Generate video w burned-in sub"
- Add new sub format
Fixed:
- Update Bulgarian translation
- Update Chinese translation
- Update Polish translation
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Hungarian translation
- Update Brazil translation
- Update French translation
- Update Italian translation
- Update Korean translation
- Update Czech translation
- MPC: Try to search for mpc-be too
- Shortcut F5 is now "Play selected lines"
- Support read of time codes with format "f" in TTML
- Improve waveform support for SMPTE timing (drop frame)
- Try to pick best image for bdsup with fading
- Adhere to max number of lines
- Optimize "modify selection - styles"
- Installer: Update Inno Setup from version 5 to version 6
- Installer: Use ngen64 on 64-bit
- Keep selected line (nearest) after "Remove text for HI"
- Improve FPC compatibility + PAC refactor
- Improve auto br / French regarding "space+punctuation"
- Make sub preview work with mpv + audio only files
- Add "[]" characters to PAC Latin
- Allow hide of "Start time" column
- Make title bar only-file-name or full-path configurable
- Make DVD RIP window resizable
- Update Tesseract 5 beta to version 2021-08-11
- Fix MergeLinesShorterThan saving/loading
- Fix load/save some ASSA storage style settings
- Fix for italic in DCinemaSmpte2007/2010/2014
- Minor fix for "Remove text for HI"
- Minor fix for split with zero time codes
- Try to fix Tools - Join... with different ASSA styles
- Fix crash in "Continuation style"
- Fix export to "dvd studio stl"
- Apply duration limit: Only fix "checked" lines
- Fix crash in compare
- Fix crash in ASSA style import
- Fix issue with DCinema interop and missing new-lines