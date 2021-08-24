Software-update: Subtitle Edit 3.6.2

Subtitle Edit logo (79 pix)Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.2 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New:
  • ASSA: Keep override tags (no conversion to html for italic/font etc.)
  • ASSA: Support for ScalingX/ScalingY/Spacing/Angle/Strikeout
  • ASSA: Override tag helper (shortcut + custom templates)
  • ASSA: Set/get position
  • ASSA: Progress bar generator
  • ASSA: Plugin support
  • Allow custom shortcuts for plugins
  • Shortcuts for video contrast/brightness (mpv only)
  • Add shortcut for opening "Subtitle Edit data folder" (Ctrl+Alt+Shift+D)
  • Waveform "Right-click + Ctrl" will toggle select of a subtitle
  • Waveform "Right-click + Shift" will select a range of subtitles
  • Add a few profiles for Amazon Prime
  • Add new FCE rule: "Remove first dash in non-dialogs"
  • Add "Video - Generate blank video"
  • Add "Video - Generate video w burned-in sub"
  • Add new sub format
Improved:
  • Update Bulgarian translation
  • Update Chinese translation
  • Update Polish translation
  • Update Portuguese translation
  • Update Hungarian translation
  • Update Brazil translation
  • Update French translation
  • Update Italian translation
  • Update Korean translation
  • Update Czech translation
  • MPC: Try to search for mpc-be too
  • Shortcut F5 is now "Play selected lines"
  • Support read of time codes with format "f" in TTML
  • Improve waveform support for SMPTE timing (drop frame)
  • Try to pick best image for bdsup with fading
  • Adhere to max number of lines
  • Optimize "modify selection - styles"
  • Installer: Update Inno Setup from version 5 to version 6
  • Installer: Use ngen64 on 64-bit
  • Keep selected line (nearest) after "Remove text for HI"
  • Improve FPC compatibility + PAC refactor
  • Improve auto br / French regarding "space+punctuation"
  • Make sub preview work with mpv + audio only files
  • Add "[]" characters to PAC Latin
  • Allow hide of "Start time" column
  • Make title bar only-file-name or full-path configurable
  • Make DVD RIP window resizable
  • Update Tesseract 5 beta to version 2021-08-11
Fixed:
  • Fix MergeLinesShorterThan saving/loading
  • Fix load/save some ASSA storage style settings
  • Fix for italic in DCinemaSmpte2007/2010/2014
  • Minor fix for "Remove text for HI"
  • Minor fix for split with zero time codes
  • Try to fix Tools - Join... with different ASSA styles
  • Fix crash in "Continuation style"
  • Fix export to "dvd studio stl"
  • Apply duration limit: Only fix "checked" lines
  • Fix crash in compare
  • Fix crash in ASSA style import
  • Fix issue with DCinema interop and missing new-lines

Versienummer 3.6.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nikse.dk
Download https://github.com/SubtitleEdit/subtitleedit/releases/tag/3.6.2
Bestandsgrootte 8,54MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-08-2021 20:075

24-08-2021 • 20:07

5 Linkedin

Bron: Nikse.dk

Update-historie

19-03 Subtitle Edit 3.6.5 5
03-12 Subtitle Edit 3.6.4 7
11-11 Subtitle Edit 3.6.3 0
08-'21 Subtitle Edit 3.6.2 5
05-'21 Subtitle Edit 3.6.1 2

Lees meer

Subtitle Edit

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+11+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1SadisticPanda
24 augustus 2021 20:11
By far beste subtitle editor die er bestaat.

Ook in beperkte mate via cli te gebruiken wat verdopt handig is
0LxxFxx
@SadisticPanda30 augustus 2021 11:28
Interessant, dat had ik me nog niet gerealiseerd. Hopelijk ook in linux!
0SadisticPanda
@LxxFxx30 augustus 2021 12:21
Normaal wel, mogelijk zoals in tekst via mono dus zou op zich geen verschil mogen maken
0Gem1e
25 augustus 2021 20:04
Api vereist voor meerdere vertalingen, hoe kom ik daar aan?

Free Api quota exceedet
0SadisticPanda
@Gem1e30 augustus 2021 12:22
Het is ook mogelijk om vertaling via de computer te doen....

Maak(te) gebruik van Google API en die is betalend geworden

https://cloud.google.com/translate/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee