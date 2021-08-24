Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.2 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New: ASSA: Keep override tags (no conversion to html for italic/font etc.)

ASSA: Support for ScalingX/ScalingY/Spacing/Angle/Strikeout

ASSA: Override tag helper (shortcut + custom templates)

ASSA: Set/get position

ASSA: Progress bar generator

ASSA: Plugin support

Allow custom shortcuts for plugins

Shortcuts for video contrast/brightness (mpv only)

Add shortcut for opening "Subtitle Edit data folder" (Ctrl+Alt+Shift+D)

Waveform "Right-click + Ctrl" will toggle select of a subtitle

Waveform "Right-click + Shift" will select a range of subtitles

Add a few profiles for Amazon Prime

Add new FCE rule: "Remove first dash in non-dialogs"

Add "Video - Generate blank video"

Add "Video - Generate video w burned-in sub"

Add new sub format Improved: Update Bulgarian translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Polish translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Hungarian translation

Update Brazil translation

Update French translation

Update Italian translation

Update Korean translation

Update Czech translation

MPC: Try to search for mpc-be too

Shortcut F5 is now "Play selected lines"

Support read of time codes with format "f" in TTML

Improve waveform support for SMPTE timing (drop frame)

Try to pick best image for bdsup with fading

Adhere to max number of lines

Optimize "modify selection - styles"

Installer: Update Inno Setup from version 5 to version 6

Installer: Use ngen64 on 64-bit

Keep selected line (nearest) after "Remove text for HI"

Improve FPC compatibility + PAC refactor

Improve auto br / French regarding "space+punctuation"

Make sub preview work with mpv + audio only files

Add "[]" characters to PAC Latin

Allow hide of "Start time" column

Make title bar only-file-name or full-path configurable

Make DVD RIP window resizable

Update Tesseract 5 beta to version 2021-08-11 Fixed: Fix MergeLinesShorterThan saving/loading

Fix load/save some ASSA storage style settings

Fix for italic in DCinemaSmpte2007/2010/2014

Minor fix for "Remove text for HI"

Minor fix for split with zero time codes

Try to fix Tools - Join... with different ASSA styles

Fix crash in "Continuation style"

Fix export to "dvd studio stl"

Apply duration limit: Only fix "checked" lines

Fix crash in compare

Fix crash in ASSA style import

Fix issue with DCinema interop and missing new-lines