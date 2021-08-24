Software-update: Audacity 3.0.4

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.4 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes and improvements since previous version

Audacity 3.0.4 replaces all previous versions. This is a hotfix release that fixes a bug with envelope points, which could multiply uncontrollably and cause Audacity to crash. In particular:

  • #1476: Envelope points are multiplied when using Filter Curve EQ or Graphic EQ
  • #1477: Filter Curve EQ will crash if there is an envelope point outside of the selection

This fix re-introduces an earlier, but way less destructive bug:

  • bugzilla 208 / #1500: Some effects delete Envelope Control Points, or do not move them when timeline changes

Other than that, this release is identical to Version 3.0.3.

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-08-2021 20:1215

24-08-2021 • 20:12

15 Linkedin

Bron: Audacity

Update-historie

23-12 Audacity 3.1.3 17
17-11 Audacity 3.1.2 15
11-11 Audacity 3.1.1 12
28-10 Audacity 3.1.0 11
29-09 Audacity 3.0.5 11
08-'21 Audacity 3.0.4 15
07-'21 Audacity 3.0.3 20
04-'21 Audacity 3.0.2 0
04-'21 Audacity 3.0.1 RC 10
03-'21 Audacity 3.0.0 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Audacity

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+111+22+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
0ndonkersloot
24 augustus 2021 20:21
Ik ben nog op zoek naar een alternatief, wat is 'het' alternatief geworden?
+1Houtenklaas
@ndonkersloot24 augustus 2021 20:32
Kijk even bij de reacties van deze: downloads: Audacity 3.0.3

@Tha Render_2 Ik vermoed dat het @ndonkersloot gaat om de overname van Audacity met nogal wat "phone home" activiteiten die ineens in de software zitten ...
+2Qalo

@Houtenklaas25 augustus 2021 00:57
Zou dat ook in een portable versie zitten denk je? Ik heb geen idee eigenlijk.

Onder Linux ben ik niet zo bang voor die "phone home" activiteit. Ik vertrouw erop dat ze die optie eruit slopen voordat ze 'm als package aanbieden in de update/upgrade.

En daarbij: Audacity 3 is niet wereldschokkend anders dan Audacity 2. Enige significante verschil is dat je projecten nu als container wordt opgeslagen in één bestand (.aup3), terwijl Audacity 2 dat in kleine losse bestandjes in een projectmap propte.

Als zéér intensieve gebruiker van Audacity weet ik uit ervaring dat versie 2.2.1 en 2.2.2 de meest stabiele versies zijn die eigenlijk nooit crashen (vanwege verweesde bestandjes in gemaakte projecten). Gek genoeg gebeurt dit wél weer vanaf versie 2.3.* en 2.4.*. En in de reeksen vóór Audacity 2.2.* ook. Heel gek...

Bij Audacity 3 heb ik trouwens gemerkt dat als je een "ouder" project laadt, je hele kleine stukjes audio mist her-en-der. Geen gehoor dus. Om die reden blijf ik zelf hangen bij versie 2, zolang dát niet opgelost is.
0Houtenklaas
@Qalo25 augustus 2021 09:11
Geen idee. Ik ben een "heel af en toe" gebruiker, dat crashen kom ik om die reden dan ook nooit tegen denk ik. Ik heb 3.0 als laatste geïnstalleerd staan, maar de voorgaande 2 serie deed het bij mij net zo goed, in die zin had ik geen enkele reden om te upgraden. Ik zal wireshark eens een keer aanzetten als ik weinig te doen heb, kijken wat het allemaal doet. Als ik de berichten mag geloven zouden Linux versies inderdaad ontdaan zijn van de rommel (pun intended),
0William_H
@Qalo25 augustus 2021 12:37
En daarbij: Audacity 3 is niet wereldschokkend anders dan Audacity 2. Enige significante verschil is dat je projecten nu als container wordt opgeslagen in één bestand (.aup3), terwijl Audacity 2 dat in kleine losse bestandjes in een projectmap propte.
Dat vind ik dus een hele fijne en grote verandering.
+1Tha Render_2
@ndonkersloot24 augustus 2021 20:29
Zou handig zijn om te weten waarom je op zoek bent naar een alternatief? Wat mis je in Audacity?
+1Budha
@Tha Render_224 augustus 2021 20:32
Waarschijnlijk omwille van de omstreden aanpassingen in de privacy notice.

Alternatieven worden hier genoemd: downloads: Audacity 3.0.3
+2RoestVrijStaal
@Budha24 augustus 2021 20:51
Omdat ik daar niet meer kan reageren, doe ik het hier:
Audacium = "on hold". Ondanks dat er nieuwe commits binnen komen in de source tree.
Tenacity = Levert geen (nieuwe) builds. Ondanks dat er nieuwe commits binnen komen in de source tree.
Sneedacity = Levert geen (nieuwe) builds. Ondanks dat er nieuwe commits binnen komen in de source tree.

Onderaan de streep ben je als end-user veroordeeld tot Audacity of die moet zijn workflow aanpassen met het gebruik van een andere applicatie, zoals LMMS of Ardour.
+1William_H
@RoestVrijStaal25 augustus 2021 12:43
Ik ben het gezeur (oa hier) wel een beetje zat over dat "phone home" verhaal.
- Het project is nog steeds open source, je kunt dus nog steeds checken wat en hoe de software is geschreven.
- Het phone home deel is ingetrokken dus niet meer relevant voor dit verhaal.
- Er is geen echt alternatief wat goed onderhouden wordt op dit moment.
- Er is altijd nog betaalde software, als je die meer vertrouwd.
- Een "whataboutisje", er zijn software en grotere softwarebedrijven die ergere dingen doen, zoals je foto's "OCR-en" op de teksten die erin staan (Instagram), of "checken" op kindermisbruik (Apple).
+1jeroenathome
@ndonkersloot24 augustus 2021 20:42
Misschien is ocenaudio een vervanger.

Ik heb het zelf niet geprobeerd, dus geen ervaring met dit programma
+1thomas_n
@jeroenathome24 augustus 2021 22:07
Dat is closed source software, dus als je Audacity nu niet meer vertrouwt, zou je Ocenaudio nooit hebben moeten vertrouwen.
+1Magic Power
@thomas_n25 augustus 2021 01:54
De vertrouwensbreuk van Audacity komt door het aanpassen van de Privacy Policy van een (voorheen) Open Source stuk software door de nieuwe kopers ervan. Het Open/Closed zijn van de software heeft hier niet direct mee te maken.
+1thomas_n
@Magic Power25 augustus 2021 08:39
Niet direct, maar bij Ocenaudio heeft de gebruiker nooit enig idee hebt gehad hoe ze omgaan met privacy, terwijl dat bij Audacity eigenlijk altijd duidelijk is geweest.

Voorzover ik kan zien zijn er twee redenen waarom mensen nu wegwillen van Audacity, en in beide gevallen zie ik niet hoe Ocenaudio een geschikt alternatief is:

- Je zou Audacity kunnen weren uit principe, vanwege het gedrag van de nieuwe eigenaars, maar vraag je dan wel even af wat je weet van de eigenaars van de software waar je naar over stapt.

- Een andere reden om Audacity te weren zijn de daadwerkelijke praktische implicaties van de veranderingen in de privacy policy. Dat is eigenlijk alleen relevant als je Windows of Mac gebruikt (elke Linux distributie levert een "schone" Audacity in hen repositories), maar ook dan moet je je wel afvragen hoe de software waar je naar over stapt het op dat gebied doet. Bij Ocenaudio heb je daar geen idee van, omdat het gesloten software is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee