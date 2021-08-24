Versie 3.0.4 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Audacity 3.0.4 replaces all previous versions. This is a hotfix release that fixes a bug with envelope points, which could multiply uncontrollably and cause Audacity to crash. In particular:

#1476: Envelope points are multiplied when using Filter Curve EQ or Graphic EQ

#1477: Filter Curve EQ will crash if there is an envelope point outside of the selection

This fix re-introduces an earlier, but way less destructive bug:

bugzilla 208 / #1500: Some effects delete Envelope Control Points, or do not move them when timeline changes

Other than that, this release is identical to Version 3.0.3.