Versie 3.0.3 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

For the first time, Audacity will now install as a 64-bit application on Windows devices. Due to this change, some processes and effects (e.g. certain sound generation processes & sliding stretch) will run much faster.

If you are a user of previous Audacity versions on Windows and had installed the optional FFmpeg library then you must now install the 64-bit versions of the FFmpeg library, otherwise your imports and exports that depend upon FFmpeg will no longer work. See Installing FFmpeg for Windows for installation details.

Installing the 64-bit FFmpeg library will not overwrite or delete your 32-bit FFmpeg library if you have one installed. As Audacity is now a 64-bit application, 32-bit plug-ins will not work on Audacity 3.0.3 or later.

A new colorway has been introduced on Audacity 3.0.3 for Spectrograms. This is now the new default colorway for Spectrograms in Audacity.

If you wish to revert to the former colorway just go to Edit > Preferences and choose the Spectrograms tab and from there in the Scheme dropdown menu select Color (classic).

In addition to the Grayscale which was available as a choice for Spectrogram displays in earlier versions of Audacity there is now also an Inverse grayscale. This too can be selected from the Scheme field in Spectrograms Preferences.

A new command has been added to the View menu, View > Track Name (on / off). When this is enabled the audio track name is displayed superimposed translucently at top left of all audio tracks. Note that the track name is always shown in the Track Control Panel but will be truncated if the name is too long to fit. This has the same effect as the setting for Show track name as overlay in Tracks Preferences.

Audacity will now check for updates to see if a new update of Audacity is available. This is done on launch and then after every 12 hours while Audacity remains open. The dialog has a direct link to Application Preferences enabling you to turn update checking "off" in order to opt-out of update checking.

This is not an automatic update, update does not happen without you choosing to do so from the update checking dialog that appears when a new update is available. This has long been one of the most-requested feature requests submitted by users to Audacity and it has finally been implemented.

You can opt-out of update checking by using a new preference in Application Preferences where you can turn this "off" or "on" at any time, the default setting is "on". The setting you make in Application Preferences for update checking is not changed by Reset Configuration.

But if you manually reset by deleting the audacity.cfg file in your Audacity settings folder this will get reset to "on" on next launch of Audacity.

You will also get shown the update checking dialog again.

Now if and when Audacity crashes, or produces an error, there will be a dialog to enable you to optionally send error and crash reports back to the developers and Quality Assurance. Not all error messages have the ability to automatically send back information to the developers and Quality Assurance.

We now provide an official binary for Linux in the form of an AppImage.

With the release of 3.0.3 Audacity has released the following Privacy Notice.

The Privacy Notice explains how Audacity collects and uses any information that, alone or in combination with other information, relates to you when you use the desktop application Audacity. We collect very limited Personal Data about you.

The Notice also sets out the rights that you have in relation to the Personal Data that we process about you and how you can exercise them.

In addition to the fixed bugs shown here, several changes have been made to increase the stability of the Unitary Project database structure.

P1 2754 - Change Tempo & Pitch and Sliding Stretch with selected audio in negative time crash Audacity on windows (error on Mac)

P1 2772 - Audacity crashes after failing to open corrupt project

P1 2793 - AUP3 projects fail to compact if project's path contains a single-quote

P1 2803 - Audacity unresponsive after 'Fit to Height'

P1 2805 - Audacity fails to export metadata with MP3 files

P2 2339 - On second run of Audacity "Filter Curve EQ" gets changed to "Filter Curve..." in the Effect menu

P2 2700 - "Failed to open the project database"

P2 2732 - Faux recovery offered on launch (very moonphase)

P2 2738 - Audacity crashes with Macros on files when the macro-output folder is in an unwriteable location

P2 2739 - If Temporary files directory is set to be unwritable then Audacity has a catalog of cryptic unhelpful errors

P2 2758 - Linux: No support for Jack Audio System

P2 2741 - Msgctxt feature of translation not working

P2 2743 - The first use of the "window" command in LOF files is ignored by Audacity

P2 2747 - The Macros output directory is in the top section in audacity.cfg

P2 2764 - Open Project... under ScriptablesII can corrupt a project

P2 2800 - Audio and MIDI files cannot be opened from FAT/FAT32 drives

P3 2671 - ENH: "Show track name as overlay" cannot be turned on from main menus

P3 2778 - In German in the Erzeugen menu (Generator menu) "Silence..." is untranslated

P3 2807 - Error message for a failed import of malforned MP3 lacks a "?" help button

P4 1309 - Paste with sync-lock can give error message but still do something

P4 1406 - Undoing envelope points by shortcut with mouse down creates spurious undo entries

P4 2466 - Linux: Filter Curve EQ GUI far too wide

P4 2759 - Failed Macro command leaves empty undo item in history

P4 2809 - Label Sounds fails when track sample rate is 22050 Hz