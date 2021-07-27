Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Audacity 3.0.3

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.3 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The Windows version of Audacity is now 64-bit

For the first time, Audacity will now install as a 64-bit application on Windows devices. Due to this change, some processes and effects (e.g. certain sound generation processes & sliding stretch) will run much faster.

64-bit FFmpeg library:

If you are a user of previous Audacity versions on Windows and had installed the optional FFmpeg library then you must now install the 64-bit versions of the FFmpeg library, otherwise your imports and exports that depend upon FFmpeg will no longer work. See Installing FFmpeg for Windows for installation details.

Installing the 64-bit FFmpeg library will not overwrite or delete your 32-bit FFmpeg library if you have one installed. As Audacity is now a 64-bit application, 32-bit plug-ins will not work on Audacity 3.0.3 or later.

New colorways for Spectrograms

A new colorway has been introduced on Audacity 3.0.3 for Spectrograms. This is now the new default colorway for Spectrograms in Audacity.

Classic colorway

If you wish to revert to the former colorway just go to Edit > Preferences and choose the Spectrograms tab and from there in the Scheme dropdown menu select Color (classic).

Additional grayscale

In addition to the Grayscale which was available as a choice for Spectrogram displays in earlier versions of Audacity there is now also an Inverse grayscale. This too can be selected from the Scheme field in Spectrograms Preferences.

Display of Track Name

A new command has been added to the View menu, View > Track Name (on / off). When this is enabled the audio track name is displayed superimposed translucently at top left of all audio tracks. Note that the track name is always shown in the Track Control Panel but will be truncated if the name is too long to fit. This has the same effect as the setting for Show track name as overlay in Tracks Preferences.

Update checking

Audacity will now check for updates to see if a new update of Audacity is available. This is done on launch and then after every 12 hours while Audacity remains open. The dialog has a direct link to Application Preferences enabling you to turn update checking "off" in order to opt-out of update checking.

This is not an automatic update, update does not happen without you choosing to do so from the update checking dialog that appears when a new update is available. This has long been one of the most-requested feature requests submitted by users to Audacity and it has finally been implemented.

Opt-out

You can opt-out of update checking by using a new preference in Application Preferences where you can turn this "off" or "on" at any time, the default setting is "on". The setting you make in Application Preferences for update checking is not changed by Reset Configuration.

  • But if you manually reset by deleting the audacity.cfg file in your Audacity settings folder this will get reset to "on" on next launch of Audacity.
  • You will also get shown the update checking dialog again.
Automated crash and error reporting

Now if and when Audacity crashes, or produces an error, there will be a dialog to enable you to optionally send error and crash reports back to the developers and Quality Assurance. Not all error messages have the ability to automatically send back information to the developers and Quality Assurance.

New official binary for Linux

We now provide an official binary for Linux in the form of an AppImage.

Privacy Notice

With the release of 3.0.3 Audacity has released the following Privacy Notice.

  • The Privacy Notice explains how Audacity collects and uses any information that, alone or in combination with other information, relates to you when you use the desktop application Audacity. We collect very limited Personal Data about you.
  • The Notice also sets out the rights that you have in relation to the Personal Data that we process about you and how you can exercise them.
Bug fixes

In addition to the fixed bugs shown here, several changes have been made to increase the stability of the Unitary Project database structure.

P1 Bugs
  • P1 2754 - Change Tempo & Pitch and Sliding Stretch with selected audio in negative time crash Audacity on windows (error on Mac)
  • P1 2772 - Audacity crashes after failing to open corrupt project
  • P1 2793 - AUP3 projects fail to compact if project's path contains a single-quote
  • P1 2803 - Audacity unresponsive after 'Fit to Height'
  • P1 2805 - Audacity fails to export metadata with MP3 files
P2 Bugs
  • P2 2339 - On second run of Audacity "Filter Curve EQ" gets changed to "Filter Curve..." in the Effect menu
  • P2 2700 - "Failed to open the project database"
  • P2 2732 - Faux recovery offered on launch (very moonphase)
  • P2 2738 - Audacity crashes with Macros on files when the macro-output folder is in an unwriteable location
  • P2 2739 - If Temporary files directory is set to be unwritable then Audacity has a catalog of cryptic unhelpful errors
  • P2 2758 - Linux: No support for Jack Audio System
  • P2 2741 - Msgctxt feature of translation not working
  • P2 2743 - The first use of the "window" command in LOF files is ignored by Audacity
  • P2 2747 - The Macros output directory is in the top section in audacity.cfg
  • P2 2764 - Open Project... under ScriptablesII can corrupt a project
  • P2 2800 - Audio and MIDI files cannot be opened from FAT/FAT32 drives
P3 Bugs
  • P3 2671 - ENH: "Show track name as overlay" cannot be turned on from main menus
  • P3 2778 - In German in the Erzeugen menu (Generator menu) "Silence..." is untranslated
  • P3 2807 - Error message for a failed import of malforned MP3 lacks a "?" help button
P4 Bugs
  • P4 1309 - Paste with sync-lock can give error message but still do something
  • P4 1406 - Undoing envelope points by shortcut with mouse down creates spurious undo entries
  • P4 2466 - Linux: Filter Curve EQ GUI far too wide
  • P4 2759 - Failed Macro command leaves empty undo item in history
  • P4 2809 - Label Sounds fails when track sample rate is 22050 Hz
P5 Bugs
  • P5 1091 - Spectral Edit effects may have unpredictable results

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,33MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 27-07-2021 08:23
20 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

27-07-2021 • 08:23

20 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Audacity

Update-historie

23-12 Audacity 3.1.3 17
17-11 Audacity 3.1.2 15
11-11 Audacity 3.1.1 12
28-10 Audacity 3.1.0 11
29-09 Audacity 3.0.5 11
24-08 Audacity 3.0.4 15
07-'21 Audacity 3.0.3 20
04-'21 Audacity 3.0.2 0
04-'21 Audacity 3.0.1 RC 10
03-'21 Audacity 3.0.0 10
Audacity

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (20)

+2vlaaing peerd
27 juli 2021 08:42
Voor de liefhebbers van Audacity die het nu wel een beetje hebben gehad met Audacity, hier wat nieuwe forks:
Audacium
Tenacity
Sneedacity
+1masauri
@vlaaing peerd27 juli 2021 11:12
Ik gebruik op dit moment https://www.ocenaudio.com/
Doet ook wat t moet doen. Audacity (laatste versie voor de telemetrie blijft crachen.)
+1thomas_n
@masauri27 juli 2021 12:35
Dan zit je wel met closed source software, dus ik zou dat toch nog wel een stuk minder vertrouwen dan Audacity. Bij Audacity weet je tenminste wat het probleem is en wat je eraan kan doen, bij Ocenaudio heb je geen idee wat het allemaal doet.
0Mangu429
@thomas_n27 juli 2021 15:53
Jij monitor Audacity continu?
Kun je met closed source ook doen.
0thomas_n
@Mangu42928 juli 2021 07:21
Ik vertrouw erop dat de maintainers, die voor mijn Linux-distributies het Audacity-package maken, de wijzigingen in de broncode bijhouden en ongewenste dataverzameling e.d. uitschakelen voor ze het vanuit de broncode bouwen. Met closed source is dat niet mogelijk.
0Qalo

@masauri28 juli 2021 13:17
Het kan wel kloppen dat Audacity 2.4.2 regelmatig crasht. Had daar zelf ook last van als ik met een groot project bezig was. De boosdoener was vaak dat er "verweesde bestanden" waren (stukjes audio die niet meer nodig zijn voor het project). Als er heel veel "orphans" zijn in je project, dan knalt Audacity eruit. Je werk wordt dan wel automatisch opgeslagen, maar het wordt bloedirritant als het constant gebeurt.

Zelf gebruik ik versie 2.2.2. Die is hartstikke stabiel gebleken, en heb eigenlijk nooit gedoe met crashes ermee gehad. De versie 2.0.* en 2.1.* hadden die crashes wel. De versie uit de serie 2.2 dus niet, en sinds 2.3.* en hoger is dat euvel weer geïntroduceerd. Heel vreemd....

Versie 3 gebruik ik nog maar even niet. Als je daarmee oudere Audacity-projecten ermee opent lijkt het wel alsof er soms stukjes audio mist. DAt maakt het voor mij nog niet bruikbaar genoeg, aangezien ik heel veel Audacity-projecten heb bewaard volgens de "oude" bestandsindeling.

Zolang dat probleem blijft bestaan zal ik nooit volledig overstappen op welke *city dan ook die de AUP3 bestandsindeling gebruikt. Ik wil namelijk wél dat mijn oude opgeslagen werk voor 100% behouden blijft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 28 juli 2021 13:19]

+1Primuszoon
@vlaaing peerd27 juli 2021 08:46
Ik wacht nog wel even tot er 1 fork is die het wint van de andere en beter wordt dan Audacity zelf. De data die ze van mij op dit moment vergaren, kan ik persoonlijk wel mee leven (al begrijp ik best dat er veel mensen zijn die geen enkele data willen delen).
+1The Zep Man
@vlaaing peerd27 juli 2021 08:49
Let op dat Tenacity nog geen builds levert. Goed om te noemen en in de gaten te houden, maar kan nu nog niet als volwassen gezien worden.

Zo werken overigens veel forks, initieel. Schrijf die dus zeker niet af. ;)
+1Jazco2nd

27 juli 2021 09:23
Audacity bestond al zo ontzettend lang en werkte al jaren gewoon prima. Dus waarom niet gewoon de laatste versie gebruiken voordat het werd overgenomen?

Ik ben wel benieuwd welke versie dat is..
En dan klaar.
+1thomas_n
@Jazco2nd27 juli 2021 09:48
Als je op Linux zit kan je gewoon de meest recente build gebruiken die door jouw distro geleverd wordt. Alle grote distro's halen al dit soort dataverzameling uit hun meegeleverde builds.
+1Jazco2nd

@thomas_n27 juli 2021 09:49
Aha, dan hoef ik dus helemaal niks te doen.
Maar is dit een aanname? Want is het zo simpel een app te builden zonder dit soort dataverzameling? Is dat niet een hoop werk?
+2thomas_n
@Jazco2nd27 juli 2021 10:13
De Audacity-maintainers voor Debian (en indirect dus voor Ubuntu en alle afgeleiden) en voor Fedora hebben dit in elk geval al gezegd. Het staat tot nu toe zelfs standaard uit als je vanaf source bouwt en is ook eenvoudig te toggelen met build flags. Als dit in de toekomst verandert zullen ze op een fork overstappen. Het blijft natuurlijk een kwestie van vertrouwen, maar zonder vertrouwen in de package-maintainers van je distro kan je helemaal nergens aan beginnen. ;)

Ik vermoed dat maintainers voor andere distro's (Arch, Solus, etc.) iets vergelijkbaars doen, maar daar heb ik geen uitspraken van gezien.

Al deze dataverzameling (en de controversiële gebruikersvoorwaarden) zitten alleen in de eigen builds die rechtstreeks van Audacity komen. M.a.w.: het probleem speelt alleen voor Windows- en Mac-gebruikers.
0Jazco2nd

@thomas_n27 juli 2021 10:14
Aha, dank!
Ik gebruik Ubuntu Budgie dus dat zit wel goed dan.
+1crazyboy01
@Jazco2nd27 juli 2021 11:07
Ik maak zelfs gewoon meestal nog gebruik van 1.2.6, welke volgens mij uit 2006 komt. Die had wat mij betreft een "rustigere"/lichtere interface zonder gedoe en er zijn nooit functies bijgekomen die ik écht gebruik (ik heb namelijk de laatste versie ook geinstalleerd staan en gebruik die alleen als ik dan tóch een keer zo'n latere functie nodig heb. En die kans is 1 op 15 keer dat ik het gebruik ofzo).
+1Batch
27 juli 2021 09:20
Vertrouwen komt te voet en gaat te paard. Muse Group mag nu dan wel zeggen, dat het de privacyregels heeft aangepast na alle kritiek, de intentie was niet goed. Aan de andere kant: hoeveel software is er nog meer die gegevens van je doorstuurt zonder dat je het weet?
+1RoestVrijStaal
@Batch27 juli 2021 14:49
Eigenlijk "weet" je het wel. Maar het is HUMANCENTiPAD all over again.

Naar mijn weten is BalenaEtcher nog een van de meest prominente Meuk dat zonder directe instemming van de gebruiker naar huis belt. Ondanks dat bij iedere release medetweakers dat in de Reacties aangeven en betere alternatieven aandragen, blijft het hardnekking terug komen in de Meuktracker.

Software van IObit is ook dubieus, maar gelukkig verschijnen geen nieuwe releases meer ervan in de Meuktracker.
+1Nielson
27 juli 2021 08:43
Hier wat meer info over de aanpassingen aan de privacy notice:

https://datanews.knack.be...article-news-1760653.html
+1Kalief
27 juli 2021 21:56
As Audacity is now a 64-bit application, 32-bit plug-ins will not work on Audacity 3.0.3 or later.
Het zou prettig zijn als Audacity liet zien wélke plugins 32/64 zijn.
In Tools > Manage Plug-ins staat wel het pad naar de plug-in (Program Files of Program Files (x86)), maar als een x86 plug-in gewoon als Enabled staat aangegeven weet je nog niet waar je aan toe bent.

Dat hele plug-in management is al zo onoverzichtelijk omdat het een lange lijst is zonder enige structuur, maar als je nu ook nog eens keer elke plug-in afzonderlijk moet nalopen om te zien of in in x64 wel of niet werkt wordt dat wel een heel gedoe.
+1Jolke
28 juli 2021 08:48
Hier nog steeds op versie 2.4.2. :)

Machtig programma blijf ik het vinden. Meersporig opnemen en mixen gaat prima. Ik heb er al meerdere nummers mee bewerkt en samengesteld. (y)
0Von Henkel
27 juli 2021 12:00
Audacity portable met Kaspersky firewall blocked.
Werkt voor mij goed en doet wat hij moet doen ;)

