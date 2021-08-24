Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2.1

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2021.2.1 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Here is a list of the most significant fixes included in IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2.1:
  • Fixed the behavior of the Ctrl+Shift+←/→ shortcuts: they now correctly extend the text selection before or after the caret. [IDEA-267294]
  • Fixed the issues causing the file type setting to be reset when the IDE restarted. [IDEA-274889]
  • Fixed Maven multi-module recognition in WSL 2. [IDEA-265900]
  • Fixed the Run/Debug Configuration issue: when you click the Run button, the IDE runs the configuration selected in the combo box. [IDEA-244454]
  • Fixed several shortcut issues in the IntelliJ IDEA terminal. [IDEA-271542], [IDEA-271777], [IDEA-274574]
  • Fixed the problem causing the IDE to freeze when opening a project from WSL 2. [IDEA-273398]
  • Fixed the problem causing the JPA Buddy plugin to be deleted upon upgrading to the latest version. [IDEA-270342]
  • Fixed Find Action to correctly search for queries typed in English even if you are using a localized version. [IDEA-250323]
  • Fixed the issue causing the title not to change in the Diff window when moving between files. [IDEA-272366]
  • Fixed the layout of the Migrating plugins dialog. [IDEA-241905]
  • Returned the Update Running Application button to the Debug window. [IDEA-274540]
  • Fixed a collection of code analysis issues. [IDEA-273752]
  • Fixed the problem causing the IDE to hang when importing Gradle projects. [IDEA-274022]
For the full list of issues we’ve addressed, take a look at the release notes. If there are any issues that this release doesn’t resolve, please report them to our issue tracker.

Versienummer 2021.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-08-2021 19:51
0 • submitter: Postman

24-08-2021 • 19:51

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Postman

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

01-12 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.3 0
08-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2.1 0
07-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2 14
06-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.1.2 1
04-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2021.1 0
03-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.3 0
01-'21 IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.2 5
12-'20 IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.1 35
12-'20 IntelliJ Idea 2020.3 6
07-'19 IntelliJ Idea 2019.2 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

IntelliJ IDEA

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee