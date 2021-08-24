JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2021.2.1 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Here is a list of the most significant fixes included in IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2.1: Fixed the behavior of the Ctrl+Shift+←/→ shortcuts: they now correctly extend the text selection before or after the caret. [IDEA-267294]

Fixed the issues causing the file type setting to be reset when the IDE restarted. [IDEA-274889]

Fixed Maven multi-module recognition in WSL 2. [IDEA-265900]

Fixed the Run/Debug Configuration issue: when you click the Run button, the IDE runs the configuration selected in the combo box. [IDEA-244454]

Fixed several shortcut issues in the IntelliJ IDEA terminal. [IDEA-271542], [IDEA-271777], [IDEA-274574]

Fixed the problem causing the IDE to freeze when opening a project from WSL 2. [IDEA-273398]

Fixed the problem causing the JPA Buddy plugin to be deleted upon upgrading to the latest version. [IDEA-270342]

Fixed Find Action to correctly search for queries typed in English even if you are using a localized version. [IDEA-250323]

Fixed the issue causing the title not to change in the Diff window when moving between files. [IDEA-272366]

Fixed the layout of the Migrating plugins dialog. [IDEA-241905]

Returned the Update Running Application button to the Debug window. [IDEA-274540]

Fixed a collection of code analysis issues. [IDEA-273752]

Fixed the problem causing the IDE to hang when importing Gradle projects. [IDEA-274022] For the full list of issues we’ve addressed, take a look at the release notes. If there are any issues that this release doesn’t resolve, please report them to our issue tracker.