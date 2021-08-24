Software-update: TeamViewer 15.21.4

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.21 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • It's now possible to suppress sending chat messages to a device. This can be achieved by activating the setting for "Disable chat" in the options or via the registry (DisableChat). If disabling chat is activated, the chat tab is no longer visible.
  • It is now possible to keep TeamViewer MSI installations up-to-date using automatic updates.
  • It is now possible to inherit TeamViewer policies to managed devices via managed groups.
  • A new way to display video in meetings is now available: Smart focus, which focuses on your face for better privacy control of your surroundings and more focused meetings!
Improvements
  • Updated UI on media and list view in Meeting, for improved user experience.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the app not to reconnect if the internet connection was lost during a running meeting.
  • Fixed a bug in the UI which prevented displaying the "What's New" window.
  • CVE-2021-34858: Installations with existing TV recording files (TVS) were vulnerable to a problem in file parsing that could have allowed someone to execute arbitrary code and could have caused the binary to crash. User interaction as well as a third-party vulnerability would have been required for remote exploitation. We don’t have any indication of exploitation in the wild. Our thanks go to Kdot and the Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for the responsible disclosure.
  • CVE-2021-34859: In some circumstances, a problem in shared memory management could have caused the TeamViewer service to perform an out-of-bounds read. Access to the machine would have been required for exploitation. We don’t have any indication of exploitation in the wild. Our thanks go to Mat Powell and the Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for the responsible disclosure.
  • TeamViewer is installed by default in the protected Program Files directory. If a user intentionally had chosen to install it in a different location, someone would have been able to leverage a privilege escalation problem. Access to the machine would have been required for exploitation. We don’t have any indication of exploitation in the wild. Our thanks go to Maciej Miszczyk for the responsible disclosure.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.21.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties (7)

+2Redlihcs
24 augustus 2021 20:04
TeamViewer heeft mij helaas in de steek gelaten. Blijkbaar word ik aangemerkt als professionele gebruiker.

Gelukkig kwam ik hier op tweakers een uitstekende tip tegen. Remote support is namelijk al beschikbaar in Windows 10. Met CTRL-Win-Q kun je Quick Assist starten en zo hulp op afstand verlenen. Voor het ondersteunen van familieleden is dit voor mij meer dan voldoende.
+2Ruffian
@Redlihcs24 augustus 2021 20:39
En anders AnyDesk, ik heb TeamViewer ingewisseld hiervoor en AnyDesk kan je gratis gebruiken als je even de keys noteert. Een vast wachtwoord instellen en je kan zonder tussenkomst van de gebruiker inloggen mocht dat nodig zijn.
+1slaapkop
@Redlihcs24 augustus 2021 23:07
Als ik hier CTRL-Win-Q probeer moet ik me eerst aanmelden terwijl ik al standaard aanmeld met mijn Microsoft account. Als dit bij de support ontvanger ook zo is dan wordt dit een probleem omdat ze vaak zelf niet eens het bestaan van hun inlogaccount en wachtwoord op de hoogte zijn.

Teamviewer is tot op heden redelijk laagdrempelig gebleken. Geen noodzaak voor een account. En overal te gebruiken.

Professioneel gebruik is tegenwoordig niet prettig meer geprijsd heb ik van een betalende gebruiker begrepen.
0Kanter
@Redlihcs25 augustus 2021 07:42
Voor zover ik weet kun je geen unattended support geven. TV blifjt voor mijn usecase het beste.
+1rookie no. 1
24 augustus 2021 20:03
Op zich prettige software, maar wat wel irritant is dat de Quickconnect zijde tegenwoordig op een license agreement akkoord moet geven. Dat is een extra handeling die je moet uitleggen en ook nog eens in het engels is (tsja...sommigen kennen die woorden niet). Kost allemaal tijd voor een servicedesk en een license agreement lijkt me mee voor de remote supportende kant die er ook voor betaald heeft.

Of is dat ergens met een aangepaste QS versie weg te halen?
+1fm77
24 augustus 2021 20:51
Ik merk zelf dat ik deze software als support medewerker eigenlijk niet meer nodig heb.
Vroeger had ik nog de nodige installatie issues voor Citrix gebruikers. Tegenwoordig loopt dat allemaal zo soepel dat tv niet meer nodig is.
En daar ben ik blij om ook. Altijd gezeik met verschillende versies, en daarna ook het licentie gezeik (privé dan).
Mocht ik ooit een pc remote over moeten nemen zijn er tegenwoordig gelukkig genoeg alternatieven.
Voor mij is tv een stukje software van "vroeger" :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door fm77 op 24 augustus 2021 21:28]

0ard-e
25 augustus 2021 08:09
TV zag mij ook als prof. gebruiker... helaas kreeg ik dat niet betaald, dus overgestapt naar Chrome remote desktop.. 1x instellen aan beide zijden en kan nu de familie weer helpen... maar nog steeds onbetaald.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

