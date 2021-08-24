Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 17.3

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Apple Silicon Performance
  • 2-3x performance improvements for image processing on Apple Silicon.
Fairlight
  • Improved thru-latency and adjustable processing/input buffers.
  • Improved export clips dialog with naming, metadata and format control.
  • Edit selections in the timeline can now be nudged.
  • In-Out ranges can be cleared and navigated to in the timeline.
  • Timeline clips can be selected from the Fairlight edit index.
  • Improved context-based defaults when adding new audio tracks.
  • Improved Fairlight timeline ruler resolution.
  • Gain curves show tooltip values when selected.
  • Changing clip gain under an edit selection now adds bounded keyframes.
  • Timeline clip names and gain curves can now be hidden.
  • New timeline scroll options during playback - fixed, page and none.
  • Buses can be reordered by dragging in the track index.
  • Bus delay compensation can now be bypassed in the track index.
  • Multiple selected tracks can now be deleted from context menu.
  • New audio I/O preference options with support for separate I/O selections.
  • Support for a wider range of Windows native audio devices.
  • Support for multichannel I/O on Windows using Steinberg ASIO.
  • Native Linux audio recording support using ALSA inputs.
  • Improved mixdown support for LRC, 5.0 and 7.0 track formats.
  • Improved edit, nudge and fade behavior for linked clips.
  • Modify track and mixer parameters on all or selected tracks with modifiers.
  • Pan, EQ and dynamics control dialogs accessible from Fairlight consoles.
Color
  • User configurable default grid size for Color Warper.
  • User configurable default zone preset for HDR color controls.
  • Active playheads can be switched by clicking on the split screen viewer.
  • New anamorphic aperture controls for Resolve FX Aperture Diffraction.
  • New shapes and finer mosaic control for Resolve FX Mosaic Blur.
  • New rotation controls for Resolve FX Keyer garbage mattes.
  • New sat and gamma controls and faster performance for Resolve FX Glow.
Cut
  • List views in the media pool can be sorted from column selection.
  • New badge to easily identify still clips on the timeline.
  • Improved sync bin to ignore still images placed on top in the timeline.
Edit
  • Edits from subclips can now be match-framed to original media.
  • Shape and iris transitions can be rotated from the inspector.
  • Play around selection now works with transition selections.
  • Newly added subtitles retain playhead position to allow text preview.
  • Compound clip instances in the timeline can be renamed.
  • Fusion compositions can be renamed from the inspector panel.
  • Options to name and use full clip extents when creating a subclip.
  • Timelines and clips in smart bins can be duplicated from context menu.
  • Improved context menus with quick actions for tabbed timelines.
  • Timeline viewer overlays are now retained during playback.
  • Media pool marker lists can be expanded using cursor keys.
  • New badge to easily identify still clips on the timeline.
  • Improved offset tooltips and thumbnails for mouse drags in the timeline.
Fusion
  • DRFX bundles can be double-clicked to install on Windows and Linux.
  • Support for viewing node type by holding Ctrl/Cmd-Shift-E.
Codecs & Deliver
  • Support for audio encoding in the encoder plugin SDK.
  • Optimized H.265 encodes for speed on Apple Silicon systems.
  • Hardware accelerated AVC Intra decodes for on Apple Silicon.
  • Support for decoding and encoding JPEG-HT .JPH image sequences.
  • Support for decoding 12-bit DPX formats.
  • Support for decoding AV1 clips on Mac OS and Linux.
  • Hardware accelerated AV1 decodes on NVIDIA graphics in Linux.
  • Hardware accelerated H.265 10-bit encode on AMD graphics on Windows.
  • Hardware accelerated H.264 4:4:4 8-bit encodes in NVIDIA on Windows.
  • Improved H.264 and H.265 decode performance in Windows Intel systems.
  • Support for decoding MKV clips with VP9 video codecs.
  • Support for DFXP sidecar export options for DCP renders.
  • Improved decode performance for MKV clips with AAC and AC3 audio.
  • Support for encoding ISDCF compliant audio channels for DCP packages.
  • Support for embedding MPEG2 bitstream captions in XDCAM clips.
General
  • Improved startup speeds for disk databases with many projects.
  • Support for simplified database creation and connection process.
  • AAF imports now support translation of simple nested clips.
  • Resolve FX Motion Blur for dedicated motion effects across pages.
  • Resolve FX Frame Replace to reuse or blend adjacent frames on artefacts.
  • Multiple keyboards and speed editors can now be connected and used.
  • JKL playback with stop and go to last position now works correctly.
  • Timelines can be located in media pool from smart bin context menu.
  • Media, inspector and other panels can be scrolled by holding middle click.
  • Scripting API support for Gallery, Gallery Album and GalleryStill objects.
  • Scripting API support for adding video or audio-only clips to the timeline.
  • Addressed PostgreSQL installation issues on some Windows systems.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (26)

-Moderatie-faq
-126026+120+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1iAR
24 augustus 2021 17:08
Ik las onlangs dat DaVinci Resolve maar liefst 3x sneller op een M1 werkt. Ik ben destijds voor Final Cut Pro X gegaan omdat die software eigenlijk belachelijk goedkoop is voor wat je er mee kunt.
Ik ben wel benieuwd naar dit pakket. Wellicht toch eens de gratis versie proberen...!?
+1kingofkamikaze
@iAR24 augustus 2021 17:17
Ik gebruik de gratis versie al enige tijd, kan het aanraden. De doorsnee hobbyist/youtuber loopt niet snel tegen de limitaties van de gratis versie aan.
+1nevyn67
@kingofkamikaze24 augustus 2021 17:29
Ligt eraan wat je doet. Voor multimonitor support, H265 encoding, GPU encoding en 10 bit video heb je wel de studio versie nodig.
+1lithiumangel
@nevyn6724 augustus 2021 18:21
H265 encoding is included in de de gratis versie van Davinci Resolve op Mac OSX.
Omdat dat in het OS gebakken zit.
Op Windows heb je idd de studio versie nodig daarvoor.

Daarnaast, GPU encoding kon ik gewoon doen op de gratis versie in Windows. Dus dat was geen limitatie.

Ik heb begin van het jaar welgeteld 2 weken de gratis versie gebruikt (op windows) en toen al meteen besloten om Resolve studio te kopen. Zo`n verademing t.o.z Adobe Premiere. Ik vond het sneller en meer intuïtiever werken. Vooral multi-cam support. Met de speed-editor erbij is het nu echt heerlijk.
+1nevyn67
@lithiumangel24 augustus 2021 20:51
Helemaal mee eens. Ik heb ook snel de studio gekocht. Gratis versie heeft idd gpu encoding maar niet vergelijkbaar net de betaalde versie, zie filmpje hieronder om te zien wat het verschil qua performance is.
https://youtu.be/91i1Munv76A
+1iAR
@lithiumangel24 augustus 2021 20:53
Ik was al bang wat @nevyn67 zei maar gelukkig zit ik ook op een Mac.
Ik vond première inderdaad wel vrij ruw (zo’n 10 jaar geleden), Final Cut Pro X vind ik tegelijkertijd toegankelijk als uitgebreid. Ik ben maar een hobbyist uiteindelijk. Maar toch.
+1Peter1986c
@nevyn6724 augustus 2021 18:17
Ik dacht dat GPU encoding ook in de free versie zat, althans met CUDA/openCL? Ik heb dat trouwens ook nooit zo grondig gecheckt, ik dacht wat GPU-belasting te zien en heb er verder niet meer naar gekeken.
+1Uruk-Hai

@Peter1986c24 augustus 2021 18:49
GPU encoding zit inderdaad in de gratis versie. Echter laat de gratis versie slechts één GPU toe in de instellingen. Als je meerdere GPU's in wilt stellen heb je dus de betaalde versie nodig.
+1kingofkamikaze
@nevyn6724 augustus 2021 17:38
Ik heb een samsung oddysey g9 als monitor dus de multimonitor support was me nog niet opgevallen😅
De rest is voor mij niet zon probleem.
+1Uruk-Hai

@nevyn6724 augustus 2021 18:51
GPU encoding zit ook in de gratis versie, echter is dit beperkt tot één GPU.

Mogelijk ben je in de war met KDENLive, die bied namelijk geen GPU encoding.
+1rjmno1
@kingofkamikaze24 augustus 2021 19:27
ik ben al geruime tijd aan het zoeken voor een soortgelijk programma, waar men ook srt files erbij kan voegen zodat je dus ook ondertiteling erbij kan maken hardbaked in de avi of mkv bestand.
ik zal eens gaan kijken of deze dat wel kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rjmno1 op 24 augustus 2021 19:28]

+1nikl
@rjmno124 augustus 2021 20:49
Uit eigen ervaring kan ik zeggen dat dat perfect werkt, zowel het bijvoegen als bewerken (vergeet niet de bake subtitles optie aan te vinken bij het deliveren)

Dit is echt een top programma, professional grade, up to date en vooral stabiel, moeilijk voor te stellen dat dat gratis kan, het is totaal niet vergelijkbaar met de open source alternatieven en verslaat ze in ieder opzicht.
+1sIRwa3
@iAR24 augustus 2021 17:14
Dat zou ik zeker doen als ik jou was! De colour grading en Fusion (Aftereffects concurrent) zijn top notch!

en ik weet niet of de deal nog bestaat, maar mocht je de full versie willen, koop de Speededitor en krijg de Full versie free erbij!
+1bbc
@sIRwa324 augustus 2021 17:50
Hier is hij alvast nog met software activatie te krijgen ...
http://shop.vianto.be/nl/...d-editor-93387160069.html

Maar misschien inderdaad eerst eens de gratis versie proberen.
+1Daanb123
@sIRwa324 augustus 2021 20:02
De actie loopt in ieder geval nog het hele jaar door bij Kamera Express.

https://www.kamera-express.nl/blackmagic-gratis-product
0nevyn67
@sIRwa324 augustus 2021 17:25
2 maanden geleden nog wel :-)
+1Jan Onderwater
@iAR24 augustus 2021 17:30
DaVinci Resolve is een erg mooi pakket, maar heeft een erg stijle leercurve. De tijd die je spendeert dat onder de knie te krijgen kan je beter besteden aan Final Cut beter te beheersen is de conclusie die ik voor mezelf getrokken heb na een tijdje met DaVinci gewerkt te hebben. Final Cut samen met Compressor en Motion kan je geweldige dingen maken. Tenzij je natuurlijk meer geïnteresseerd bent in verschillende software te proberen. Ik werk al met FCPX sinds het uitkwam en ik blijf nieuwe dingen leren (er blijven ook nieuwe features in komen). Okay ik werk er niet mee als beroep, maar als hobby.
Ik werk er zelf niet mee, maar als je ook erg into audio, muziek etc bent dan is Logic Pro dé tool om mee te werken, vertellen vrienden uit de muziek mij. Dit werkt weer vlekkeloos samen met FCPX en maken beide gebruik van Apple Silicon‌ Neural Engine.


Als ik net zou beginnen met video editing zou ik er hard over na denken om met DaVinci te leren werken, temeer omdat ik nog steeds liefkozend kijk naar hun 6K camera, en daar zit gratis DaVinci Studio bij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jan Onderwater op 24 augustus 2021 17:32]

+1nevyn67
@Jan Onderwater24 augustus 2021 18:01
Werken met de Speededitor in de cut-page is even erg wennen, maar ideaal. Ik had de speededitor gekocht en kreeg toen Studio er ook gratis bij.

Hiervoor werkte ik met Première maar heerlijk om te werken met een programma wat niet steeds crashed ;-) Performance is ook veel beter. Over de belachelijke prijs van Première hoeven we het niets eens te hebben.

De leercurve van de huidige versie lijkt me trouwens niet super ingewikkeld, wordt pas lastiger als je met de Fusion- of Colorpage aan de gang gaat. (oja en de fairlight pagina; geluid is ook wat ingewikkelder, maar ook die pagina heeft een beginner niet nodig).

[Reactie gewijzigd door nevyn67 op 24 augustus 2021 20:54]

+1Jan Onderwater
@nevyn6724 augustus 2021 18:25
Dat is mooi spul idd
Ik gebruik de Loupdeck+ en die bespaart erg veel tijd bij editing en correctie van kleur, belichting, verzadiging etc etc.
Over Premiere wil ik ook niet hebben, dat kost per jaar waar ik al dik tien jaar FCPX voor heb, voor wat ik bespaart heb kan ik een vette camera kopen.
Niets tegen DaVinci Resolve/studio verder, een erg mooi pakket en Black Magic maakt erg mooie cameras en editing hardware.
0William_H
@iAR25 augustus 2021 12:49
Apple Silicon Performance

2-3x performance improvements for image processing on Apple Silicon.
+1Gapert86
24 augustus 2021 17:44
Ik maak hier vrijwel al mijn video opdrachten mee. Heerlijke software. Ik probeerde vorige maand nog FCPX uit maar liep vrijwel direct tegen limieten aan. Van berichten dat hij nu nog sneller werkt op de M1 wordt ik meer dan blij.
+1Jan Onderwater
@Gapert8624 augustus 2021 18:27
Welke limieten? Nieuwsgierig is
0Htbaa
25 augustus 2021 08:48
Is het hiermee ook mogelijk om de 180 3D video’s van de Vuze XR camera te verwerken? De software die meegeleverd wordt is niet bijster stabiel…
0William_H
@Htbaa25 augustus 2021 12:49
Probeer het eens met de gratis versie!
0Htbaa
@William_H25 augustus 2021 12:52
Wel 's naar gekeken, maar voor een nieuweling is de interface niet direct het meest toegankelijke wat er is. Ik heb er naar gekeken, maar kwam er niet uit. Daarom mijn vraag hier.
0William_H
@Htbaa25 augustus 2021 12:53
Misschien even in het Forum vragen, dan onder een update. Beetje specifieke vraag.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

