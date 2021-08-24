Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Apple Silicon Performance 2-3x performance improvements for image processing on Apple Silicon. Fairlight Improved thru-latency and adjustable processing/input buffers.

Improved export clips dialog with naming, metadata and format control.

Edit selections in the timeline can now be nudged.

In-Out ranges can be cleared and navigated to in the timeline.

Timeline clips can be selected from the Fairlight edit index.

Improved context-based defaults when adding new audio tracks.

Improved Fairlight timeline ruler resolution.

Gain curves show tooltip values when selected.

Changing clip gain under an edit selection now adds bounded keyframes.

Timeline clip names and gain curves can now be hidden.

New timeline scroll options during playback - fixed, page and none.

Buses can be reordered by dragging in the track index.

Bus delay compensation can now be bypassed in the track index.

Multiple selected tracks can now be deleted from context menu.

New audio I/O preference options with support for separate I/O selections.

Support for a wider range of Windows native audio devices.

Support for multichannel I/O on Windows using Steinberg ASIO.

Native Linux audio recording support using ALSA inputs.

Improved mixdown support for LRC, 5.0 and 7.0 track formats.

Improved edit, nudge and fade behavior for linked clips.

Modify track and mixer parameters on all or selected tracks with modifiers.

Pan, EQ and dynamics control dialogs accessible from Fairlight consoles. Color User configurable default grid size for Color Warper.

User configurable default zone preset for HDR color controls.

Active playheads can be switched by clicking on the split screen viewer.

New anamorphic aperture controls for Resolve FX Aperture Diffraction.

New shapes and finer mosaic control for Resolve FX Mosaic Blur.

New rotation controls for Resolve FX Keyer garbage mattes.

New sat and gamma controls and faster performance for Resolve FX Glow. Cut List views in the media pool can be sorted from column selection.

New badge to easily identify still clips on the timeline.

Improved sync bin to ignore still images placed on top in the timeline. Edit Edits from subclips can now be match-framed to original media.

Shape and iris transitions can be rotated from the inspector.

Play around selection now works with transition selections.

Newly added subtitles retain playhead position to allow text preview.

Compound clip instances in the timeline can be renamed.

Fusion compositions can be renamed from the inspector panel.

Options to name and use full clip extents when creating a subclip.

Timelines and clips in smart bins can be duplicated from context menu.

Improved context menus with quick actions for tabbed timelines.

Timeline viewer overlays are now retained during playback.

Media pool marker lists can be expanded using cursor keys.

New badge to easily identify still clips on the timeline.

Improved offset tooltips and thumbnails for mouse drags in the timeline. Fusion DRFX bundles can be double-clicked to install on Windows and Linux.

Support for viewing node type by holding Ctrl/Cmd-Shift-E. Codecs & Deliver Support for audio encoding in the encoder plugin SDK.

Optimized H.265 encodes for speed on Apple Silicon systems.

Hardware accelerated AVC Intra decodes for on Apple Silicon.

Support for decoding and encoding JPEG-HT .JPH image sequences.

Support for decoding 12-bit DPX formats.

Support for decoding AV1 clips on Mac OS and Linux.

Hardware accelerated AV1 decodes on NVIDIA graphics in Linux.

Hardware accelerated H.265 10-bit encode on AMD graphics on Windows.

Hardware accelerated H.264 4:4:4 8-bit encodes in NVIDIA on Windows.

Improved H.264 and H.265 decode performance in Windows Intel systems.

Support for decoding MKV clips with VP9 video codecs.

Support for DFXP sidecar export options for DCP renders.

Improved decode performance for MKV clips with AAC and AC3 audio.

Support for encoding ISDCF compliant audio channels for DCP packages.

Support for embedding MPEG2 bitstream captions in XDCAM clips. General Improved startup speeds for disk databases with many projects.

Support for simplified database creation and connection process.

AAF imports now support translation of simple nested clips.

Resolve FX Motion Blur for dedicated motion effects across pages.

Resolve FX Frame Replace to reuse or blend adjacent frames on artefacts.

Multiple keyboards and speed editors can now be connected and used.

JKL playback with stop and go to last position now works correctly.

Timelines can be located in media pool from smart bin context menu.

Media, inspector and other panels can be scrolled by holding middle click.

Scripting API support for Gallery, Gallery Album and GalleryStill objects.

Scripting API support for adding video or audio-only clips to the timeline.

Addressed PostgreSQL installation issues on some Windows systems.

General performance and stability improvements.