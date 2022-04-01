Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. In versie 9.4.0.8 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added: LAN-12485 An extended display scanning option is now available under Configuration\General to retrieve additional data for a wide variety of common monitor models

LAN-9933 Lansweeper can now perform custom file and directory scanning for Linux computers

LAN-8207 Lansweeper can now scan users from Azure Active Directory, using a new type of scanning target

LAN-8616 Lansweeper now scans users, user groups and user logon information of Linux computers, like it already did for Windows computers

LAN-9816 Lansweeper now supports using the LDAPS protocol for scanning and otherwise connecting to on-premises Active Directory domains Changed: LAN-9840 If you relink a Lansweeper installation with Cloud whose old data is still present in Cloud, you now get a warning and option to delete the old data first

LAN-11061 Improved and expanded the network information scanned for Linux computers

LAN-9293 Improved and expanded the operating system information scanned for Linux computers

LAN-9295 Improved and expanded the processor information scanned for Linux computers

LAN-9294 Improved and expanded the software information scanned for Linux computers, retrieving data from additional commands and directories

LAN-9889 Improved and expanded volume information scanned for Linux computers

LAN-9526 Improved the way password profile info is displayed on Microsoft 365 user pages

LAN-10795 In installations with multiple scan servers, it is now possible to select a scan server from the Microsoft Cloud Service credential creation popup

LAN-4597 Removed the report “Software: List of software by computer” from the Reports menu, if not previously modified by users of the Lansweeper installation, as it is a duplicate of “Windows: Installed software by computer”

LAN-9296 Replaced old, deprecated commands used for scanning Linux computers with more modern ones, only using the old ones as a fallback now

LAN-11122 Some Active Directory scanning options that were previously spread out over the Scanning\Scanning Targets and Configuration\Server Options menus are now centralized in a single section of the Scanning\Scanning Targets menu

LAN-8538 SSH and SSH certificate credentials are now grouped under one “SSH” scanning credential type

LAN-11223 The “Active Directory Domain scanning options” previously found in a separate section under the Scanning\Scanning Targets menu are now configurable per Active Directory Domain target

LAN-11332 The Lansweeper terms of use are no longer hard coded into the installer for review, but dynamically linked from the Lansweeper website

LAN-12511 There is now a button directly in the upper right corner of the web console’s menu bar for linking a Lansweeper installation with Cloud, a button that takes you to the Configuration\Link With Cloud Site menu

LAN-12732 Visual overhaul of the information seen in the Configuration\Link With Cloud Site menu

LAN-10795 When creating a new Microsoft 365 or Intune scanning target, it is now possible to add a credential directly from within the target creation popup

LAN-10795 When editing a Microsoft 365 or Intune scanning target, an option to edit the linked credential is now available from within the target popup Fixed: LAN-3045 A single VMware guest’s asset name not being retrievable causes the entire scan of the guest’s ESXi or vCenter server to fail

LAN-11364 Automated cleanups of Windows assets can fail due to the following underlying error: “The DELETE statement conflicted with the REFERENCE constraint FK_tblWindowsClusterNode_tblAssets”

LAN-12502 Citrix XenServer hosts can fail to properly scan, with the following error occurring in the background: “Sequence contains no elements”

LAN-4942 Configuring the Display drop-down menu in the upper right corner of reports to show All results can cause the drop-down to disappear

LAN-12658 Deployments that contain a registry condition for a (Default) registry value fail with the following error when run: “Preliminary checks unexpectedly failed”

LAN-12625 Deployments with an After Scanning schedule only ever run once on an asset, even if multiple scans are performed

LAN-3869 Display issue in several scan server menus in the web console when there are lots of scan servers

LAN-12611 Duplicate printer entries in the Config\Devices\Printer tab of Windows computer webpages

LAN-7720 Editing Mode is incorrectly labeled as Mass Edit Assets mode when hovering over the Assets menu

LAN-12395 Error in the Scanning\Asset Radar Logs menu when the Lansweeper database is hosted under SQL Server 2008 or 2008 R2

LAN-11046 Faulty input validation prevents help desk email accounts with Microsoft Graph as the outgoing but not the incoming protocol from being saved

LAN-4297 If a performance scan of a Windows computer fails with an underlying “invalid query” error due to WMI corruption, that error is not displayed on the asset page, making the cause of the issue unclear

LAN-4479 If Exchange scanning fails over HTTPS due to a timeout, Lansweeper does not try HTTP as it should

LAN-4299 If Hyper-V logs were previously scanned for a guest and that guest is then removed from the Hyper-V host, the guest erroneously remains listed on the host’s Lansweeper webpage, even after a rescan

LAN-12691 In a Cloud-linked installation with multiple scan servers, the Change Sync Server button doesn’t work, triggering a prerequisite check popup whose checks never complete

LAN-4820 In Lansweeper installations with many scan servers, inability to view all server tabs in the Scanning\Asset Radar Logs menu

LAN-4818 In Lansweeper installations with multiple scan servers, server tabs under Scanning\Compatibility & Settings are squished against the menu bar

LAN-4930 Inability to change the Asset Radar mode after the initial Lansweeper installation, unless another compatibility check is performed first

LAN-10169 Inability to sort the Ping column in the Assets menu

LAN-4592 Incorrect database documentation for the tblLsAgentGroup.Status field

LAN-12578 Incorrect saving of data in the tblSystemDriverPnpEntity and tblPrinterDriverDevice database tables used for linking system drivers and PnP drivers, printers and printer drivers

LAN-12402 Intune and Microsoft 365 scanning can fail when using a proxy server for Internet access, even with valid proxy settings

LAN-5094 Lack of input validation error when attempting to import a scanning credential file that contains a malformed SSH certificate key

LAN-5035 Lack of input validation error when saving an SNMPv1/v2 scanning credential without selecting an SNMP version

LAN-11485 Lansweeper fails to scan warranty information of Dell monitors

LAN-9221 Linking a Lansweeper installation with Cloud can fail if the local database files are stored in a root directory

LAN-7719 Out-of-date asset type list in the asset import template

LAN-11124 Minor language issue in the description of the FILES item under Scanning\Scanned Item Interval

LAN-12499 Missing Target description under the Scanning\Scanning Targets menu for AWS targets where all regions are selected

LAN-10946 Multiple scanning credentials can be mapped to the exact same Windows computer, which should not be allowed

LAN-5420 Performance scanning fails to take scanning exclusions into account that were set up for Linux computers

LAN-4106 Some columns in the Assets menu don’t sort correctly when clicked

LAN-5381 Some large values retrieved during disk scanning of Mac computers are not properly written to the Lansweeper database, due to the corresponding database fields being too small

LAN-12042 The Asset Group, Asset Type and Report scanning targets erroneously update the Last IP Range Scan date of Windows computers that are not reachable, preventing those computers from being cleaned up by asset cleanup options

LAN-12408 The auto-update feature doesn’t work when using a proxy server to connect to the Internet, even if the correct proxy settings are submitted under Configuration\Server Options in the Lansweeper web console

LAN-5557 The built-in report “Users: AD password expired” erroneously includes users whose password is set to never expire

LAN-5537 The “Computer: Duplicate SID” report has a confusing title, as it lists duplicate local user SIDs and not duplicate computer SIDs

LAN-5096 The Lansweeper installer does not prevent users from installing just the scanning service or web console under LocalDB when a LocalDB database is not present, allowing users to set up incomplete and broken installations

LAN-4496 The Password Required field in the Audit tab of Active Directory user pages displays incorrect data, even though the data was correctly scanned

LAN-10144 The Previous and Next buttons in the Credential Mapping section of the Scanning\Scanning Credentials menu don’t always work

LAN-10992 The Save Log button in the Devicetester tool is grayed out and non-functional even after completing a scan test

LAN-12575 Using the Deploy Package option in certain reports doesn’t result in deployments actually running

LAN-11377 Values entered into ticket custom fields of the Time type are sometimes not applied as submitted

LAN-5174 Volume size label incorrectly set to “MB” instead of “GB” for AWS instances

LAN-4729 When an email alert in Excel format is set up and triggered for a report that contains Active Directory user images, the following error occurs: “Type Byte is not supported”

LAN-4758 When attempting to delete an asset group that is still linked to a performance scanning target, the following web server error is generated instead of the target automatically being deleted: “The DELETE statement conflicted with the REFERENCE constraint FK_tsysPerformanceCounterTarget_tblAssetGroups”

LAN-7694 When deleting a knowledge base article, the article count of the knowledge base category does not immediately update

LAN-4799 When editing a location map and scrolling to the right, assets on the map can move over parts of the user interface

LAN-4805 When submitting % as a wildcard for software version in the software license compliance module, the module fails to include in its count software installations with an empty software version

LAN-9737 Windows autorun items with very long Command values are not properly scanned or saved to the database, due to the underlying database field being too small