Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder dat daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma moet worden geïnstalleerd. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen, maar voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Vanaf versie 10.4 wordt standaard de cloudversie geïnstalleerd. Wil je een lokale installatie, dan kun je deze instructies volgen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lansweeper 11.1.3.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.4.2.0, SQL 905 Fixed: LAN-15881 The HTTP/1 proxy failed to function in specific situations when connecting to Lansweeper Cloud.

Fixed: LAN-15888 An error occurred when trying to save helpdesk templates.

Fixed: LAN-15899 A “Method not found” error occurred when trying to deploy a package.

Fixed: LAN-15900 The Serial and Location fields did not import correctly in from an import file.

Fixed: LAN-15901 Azure scanning sometimes failed with the “Object reference not set to an instance of an object” error.

Fixed: LAN-15924 An error occurred in the Helpdesk when trying to add images in the note editor.

Fixed: LAN-15946 – Incoming email configuration will not save the Alias column.