Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10.83 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.15.34. De changelog voor versie 20.6 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

App Store supports filtering and classifying the search results with Linux native applications, Windows applications, and Android applications distinguished directly so that you can quickly find your desired application and save time in searching and retrieving.

The newly added settings and management in clearing the browser data automatically and the default encrypted cookies feature enhance your browser data security greatly.

The new logical volume management feature effectively improves the scalability of the system and the convenience of disk management.

You may allocate the root partition size manually as needed during full-disk installation.

You may locate and view the file quickly by distinguishing it based on the fields such as the latest modification time and the parent path when you are searching for the file with the same name in Grand Search.

The OCR text extraction feature is further optimized, with the recognition speed and accuracy rate being improved comprehensively.