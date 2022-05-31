Software-update: Unraid 6.10.2

Unraid logo (79 pix)Versie 6.10.2 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes apparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 6.10.2 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Data Corruption Possible with tg3 Driver when Intel VT-d is Enabled:

The combination of the Linux 5.15 kernel, tg3 driver, and Intel VT-d enabled appears to be causing data corruption. This has been verified on several platforms, including a Broadcom NetXtreme Gigabit Ethernet NIC (note: there maybe others). This release includes the following workaround:

Very early in server startup (rc.S) if Intel VT-d is detected enabled, then the script will unconditionally create the file:

 /etc/modprobe.d/tg3.conf

with the following content:

blacklist tg3

Hence by default, if VT-d is enabled, which is to say, it has not been disabled in either bios or via kernel "intel_iommu=off", then we are going to blacklist the tg3 driver on all platforms.

What if someone has a platform where tg3 does not give them any trouble with VT-d enabled? In this case, they must create an empty file on their flash device:

config/modprobe.d/tg3.conf

When the startup sequence continues it will get to the point where it executes:

install -p -m 0644 /boot/config/modprobe.d/* /etc/modprobe.d

A blank tg3.conf file stored on the flash then effectively un-blacklists it.

There will be users who will lose network connectivity because their NIC is blacklisted. If you are running on a problematic platform you should go into your bios and disable VT-d. If this is a platform without issue, then you will need to create the blank tg3.conf file on your flash config/modprobe.d directory.

It may take some time to identify and integrate a proper fix for this issue, at which point we will remove the auto-blacklisting code. I want to thank @JorgeB for his incredible help in identifying and isolating this issue.

Security-related Changes
  • The Firefox browser has been updated to version 100.0.2 to address a very nasty security vulnerability. If you use Firefox we also suggest upgrading on all platforms.
  • We fixed an issue where webGUI login could accept a password from a user other than 'root', if that username included the string 'root'.
  • The Linux kernel was updated to 5.15.43 to address a "security bypass" vulnerability.
Other Changes
  • On the Management Access page, for the "Use SSL/TLS" setting we changed the word "Auto" to "Strict" in the drop-down menu. This better describes the action of this setting.
  • Docker manager now uses Docker label for icons as a fallback.
  • VM manager now gives the option of using LibVirt networks in addition to bridges without having to edit the VM's XML.
  • Improved handling of custom SSL certificates.
  • [6.10.1] Fix regression: support USB flash boot from other than partition 1
  • other misc. bug fixes

