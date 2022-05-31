NixOS is een Linux-distributie met een package manager die het mogelijk maakt om de configuratie declaratief te maken, in plaats van op te bouwen uit een sequentie van commando's en configuratiebestanden. Onder de motorkap gebruik Nix een functionele programmeertaal waarmee het systeem of de configuratie kan worden gedefinieerd. Nix is bedacht door Eelco Dolstra, een Nederlandse informaticus die aan de Universiteit van Utrecht op NixOS is gepromoveerd. Meer informatie over NixOS kan op ons eigen forum worden gevonden. Dinsdag is versie 22.05 van NixOS uitgekomen en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Highlights In addition to numerous new and upgraded packages, this release has the following highlights: The firefox browser on x86_64-linux is now making use of profile-guided optimization resulting in a much more responsive browsing experience.

stdenv.mkDerivation now supports a self-referencing finalAttrs: parameter containing the final mkDerivation arguments including overrides. drv.overrideAttrs now supports two parameters finalAttrs: previousAttrs: . This allows packaging configuration to be overridden in a consistent manner by providing an alternative to rec {} syntax.

Additionally, passthru can now reference finalAttrs.finalPackage containing the final package, including attributes such as the output paths and overrideAttrs .

New language integrations can be simplified by overriding a “prototype” package containing the language-specific logic. This removes the need for a extra layer of overriding for the “generic builder” arguments, thus removing a usability problem and source of error.

Mattermost has been updated to extended support release 6.3, as the previously packaged extended support release 5.37 is reaching its end of life. Migrations may take a while, see the changelog and important upgrade notes.

systemd services can now set systemd.services.<name>.reloadTriggers instead of reloadIfChanged for a more granular distinction between reloads and restarts.

Pulseaudio has been upgraded to version 15.0 and now optionally supports additional Bluetooth audio codecs like aptX or LDAC, with codec switching support being available in pavucontrol . This feature is disabled by default but can be enabled by using hardware.pulseaudio.package = pkgs.pulseaudioFull; . Existing 3rd party modules that provided similar functionality, like pulseaudio-modules-bt or pulseaudio-hsphfpd are deprecated and have been removed.

The new postgresqlTestHook runs a PostgreSQL server for the duration of package checks.

runs a PostgreSQL server for the duration of package checks. kops defaults to 1.22.4, which will enable Instance Metadata Service Version 2 and require tokens on new clusters with Kubernetes 1.22. This will increase security by default, but may break some types of workloads. See the release notes for details.

to automate the deprecation cycle without annoying out-of-tree module authors and their users. The default GHC version has been updated from 8.10.7 to 9.0.2. pkgs.haskellPackages and pkgs.ghc will now use this version by default.

