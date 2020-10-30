NixOS is een Linux-distributie met een package manager die het mogelijk maakt om de configuratie declaratief te maken, in plaats van op te bouwen uit een sequentie van commando's en configuratiebestanden. Onder de motorkap gebruik Nix een functionele programmeertaal waarmee het systeem of de configuratie kan worden gedefinieerd. Nix is bedacht door Eelco Dolstra, een Nederlandse informaticus die aan de Universiteit van Utrecht op NixOS is gepromoveerd. Meer informatie over NixOS kan op ons eigen forum worden gevonden. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 20.09 van NixOS uitgekomen en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Core version changes: gcc: 9.2.0 -> 9.3.0

glibc: 2.30 -> 2.31

linux: still defaults to 5.4.x, all supported kernels available

mesa: 19.3.5 -> 20.1.7 Desktop Environments: plasma5: 5.17.5 -> 5.18.5

kdeApplications: 19.12.3 -> 20.08.1

gnome3: 3.34 -> 3.36, see its release notes

cinnamon: added at 4.6

NixOS now distributes an official GNOME ISO Programming Languages and Frameworks: Agda ecosystem was heavily reworked (see more details below)

PHP now defaults to PHP 7.4, updated from 7.3

PHP 7.2 is no longer supported due to upstream not supporting this version for the entire lifecycle of the 20.09 release

Python 3 now defaults to Python 3.8 instead of 3.7

Python 3.5 reached its upstream EOL at the end of September 2020: it has been removed from the list of available packages Databases and Service Monitoring: MariaDB has been updated to 10.4, MariaDB Galera to 26.4. Please read the related upgrade instructions under backwards incompatibilities before upgrading.

Zabbix now defaults to 5.0, updated from 4.4. Please read related sections under backwards compatibilities before upgrading. Major module changes: Quickly configure a complete, private, self-hosted video conferencing solution with the new Jitsi Meet module.

Two new options, authorizedKeysCommand and authorizedKeysCommandUser, have been added to the openssh module. If you have AuthorizedKeysCommand in your services.openssh.extraConfig you should make use of these new options instead.

module. If you have in your services.openssh.extraConfig you should make use of these new options instead. There is a new module for Podman ( virtualisation.podman ), a drop-in replacement for the Docker command line.

), a drop-in replacement for the Docker command line. The new virtualisation.containers module manages configuration shared by the CRI-O and Podman modules.

module manages configuration shared by the CRI-O and Podman modules. Declarative Docker containers are renamed from docker-containers to virtualisation.oci-containers.containers . This is to make it possible to use podman instead of docker .

to . This is to make it possible to use instead of . The new option documentation.man.generateCaches has been added to automatically generate the man-db caches, which are needed by utilities like whatis and apropos . The caches are generated during the build of the NixOS configuration: since this can be expensive when a large number of packages are installed, the feature is disabled by default.

caches, which are needed by utilities like and . The caches are generated during the build of the NixOS configuration: since this can be expensive when a large number of packages are installed, the feature is disabled by default. services.postfix.sslCACert was replaced by services.postfix.tlsTrustedAuthorities which now defaults to system certificate authorities.

was replaced by which now defaults to system certificate authorities. The various documented workarounds to use steam have been converted to a module. programs.steam.enable enables steam, controller support and the workarounds.

enables steam, controller support and the workarounds. Support for built-in LCDs in various pieces of Logitech hardware (keyboards and USB speakers). hardware.logitech.lcd.enable enables support for all hardware supported by the g15daemon project.

enables support for all hardware supported by the g15daemon project. The GRUB module gained support for basic password protection, which allows to restrict non-default entries in the boot menu to one or more users. The users and passwords are defined via the option boot.loader.grub.users . Note: Password support is only available in GRUB version 2. NixOS module changes: The NixOS module system now supports freeform modules as a mix between types.attrsOf and types.submodule . These allow you to explicitly declare a subset of options while still permitting definitions without an associated option. See Section 50.8, “Freeform modules” for how to use them.

and . These allow you to explicitly declare a subset of options while still permitting definitions without an associated option. See Section 50.8, “Freeform modules” for how to use them. Following its deprecation in 20.03, the Perl NixOS test driver has been removed. All remaining tests have been ported to the Python test framework. Code outside nixpkgs using make-test.nix or testing.nix needs to be ported to make-test-python.nix and testing-python.nix respectively.

or needs to be ported to and respectively. Subordinate GID and UID mappings are now set up automatically for all normal users. This will make container tools like Podman work as non-root users out of the box.